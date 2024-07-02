Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reveals why Duk is absent from Dons’ training camp in Portugal

Aberdeen striker Duk is absent from the warm weather training camp in Portugal due to a medical issue, manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed.

However Thelin is hopeful the Cape Verde international can still join the Dons in the Algarve.

Duk did not return for pre-season in the Granite City last week as he was given an extended break after being on international duty during the summer.

Duk was scheduled to join the Reds in Portugal.

Thelin said: “Hopefully he will come back sooner rather than later to our camp or back home to Aberdeen.

“Right now he has some medical issues and our medical team are in constant contact with him.

“Hopefully we can find a way and have him healthy and coming back to the team.”

Striker Duk recently urged Aberdeen to cash in by selling him in the summer transfer window.

He is contracted to the Dons until next summer.