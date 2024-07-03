Jimmy Thelin on his managerial heroes and ‘most important’ tactical identifier he wants Aberdeen to be ‘really good’ at

New boss Jimmy Thelin says he is determined to get Aberdeen playing with an identity where they “overload the opposition penalty box”.

He also wants the Reds to be renowned for playing with an intensity.

The Swede is working hard on instilling this identity into his squad during an intense week-long training camp in Portugal.

Thelin aims to ensure the Dons excel in precise areas to ensure their style is immediately recognisable as Aberdeen.

Speaking in Portugal, the 46-year-old 0pened up on his admiration for legendary managers such as Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone for building teams with clear identities.

And Thelin aims to do the same at Aberdeen – with the first steps towards this taken in the Algarve.

He said: “I know what I want to achieve.

“I want to overload the opposition’s penalty box.

“That’s the most important thing for us, to be really good at something.

“You can’t be the best team at everything, that’s impossible.

“So if you want to have a strong overload, we have to be really good on that.

“It can’t be a little bit of this, a little bit of that – then it is not clear and you cannot compete.

“You have to be really good at something.

“That’s what we want to create here.”

‘Fast-paced teams like Salzburg, Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick’

Thelin wants Aberdeen’s playing identity to be crystal clear under his managerial reign.

He is taking the Dons through daily double sessions in the 30-degree searing heat in Portugal to achieve that.

Thelin appreciates how Champions League-winning managers Flick (now at Barcelona), Guardiola (Manchester City) and Klopp (previously Liverpool) brought a distinct playing identity to their teams.

He said: “Fast-paced teams like Salzburg, Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick – this kind of thing.

“Jürgen Klopp did really well at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool.

“I like coaches when it is clear – if you look at a Guardiola team it is clear, if you look at a Klopp team it is clear.

“With a Flick team, you know how it is going to look more or less – although there are always different qualities in the team and there will be some changes.

“Simeone (Atletico Madrid) is the same.

“It is clear and you can recognise the teams.

“That’s what I like more, how they can transmit their beliefs into the squad.

“That is always good for leadership and coaches.

“It is more that they feel that’s the way they want to play.”

‘It has to be clear what we want to do’

To transmit and then instill an identity into his Aberdeen team, Thelin insists it is vital he has absolute faith in the identity.

He says if he doesn’t believe in it, then players won’t believe in him.

And that has to come from day one – which is why the time in Portugal is so important.

He said: “That’s the only thing coaches can do.

“The only power we have is how we train and how we want to play.

“It’s our job to make that happen.

“And hopefully we can do it so well that we win games.

“It has to be clear what we want to do and everybody has to recognise that.

“That journey we are on right now, what we are trying to create, of course, it is going to take some time.

“But you have to start with working from day one and it has to be clear for everyone.”

‘If you don’t believe in it then they won’t believe in you’

Thelin has already made three signings this summer as he tries to build a squad to deliver that identity he wants.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) were all secured on long-term permanent deals.

Thelin aims to secure more new additions in the transfer window.

The Swede may admire other managers – but he is on his own path and has his own vision.

He said: “I want a team that has a lot of scoring chances.

“How do we arrive at that? How can we be intense in our games?

“Then, of course, you can steal some other ideas, but you need to believe in it yourself, so you can transmit it to the players.

“If you don’t believe in it then they won’t believe in you.

“You have to transmit it and make sure you are on the next step.

“If you just follow someone, you don’t know what is going to happen.

“The best football always has the basics. “

“You need to have empathy, a strong team spirit.

“From that, there is no right or wrong.

“Look at the European Championships – different types of teams have shown they can win.

“Some with more possession, some with transition and some with a low block and set-plays.

“You can look at other coaches, but you need to find your way.

“That is important.”