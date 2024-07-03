Jimmy Thelin on his managerial heroes and ‘most important’ tactical identifier he wants Aberdeen to be ‘really good’ at

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin on his managerial heroes and ‘most important’ tactical identifier he wants Aberdeen to be ‘really good’ at

Aberdeen boss Thelin revealed the legendary managers he admires for instilling a clear playing identity into their teams - he will try to do the same with the Dons.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

New boss Jimmy Thelin says he is determined to get Aberdeen playing with an identity where they “overload the opposition penalty box”.

He also wants the Reds to be renowned for playing with an intensity.

The Swede is working hard on instilling this identity into his squad during an intense week-long training camp in Portugal.

Thelin aims to ensure the Dons excel in precise areas to ensure their style is immediately recognisable as Aberdeen.

Speaking in Portugal, the 46-year-old 0pened up on his admiration for legendary managers such as Hansi Flick, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone for building teams with clear identities.

And Thelin aims to do the same at Aberdeen – with the first steps towards this taken in the Algarve.

He said: “I know what I want to achieve.

“I want to overload the opposition’s penalty box.

“That’s the most important thing for us, to be really good at something.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“You can’t be the best team at everything, that’s impossible.

“So if you want to have a strong overload, we have to be really good on that.

“It can’t be a little bit of this, a little bit of that – then it is not clear and you cannot compete.

“You have to be really good at something.

“That’s what we want to create here.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘Fast-paced teams like Salzburg, Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick’

Thelin wants Aberdeen’s playing identity to be crystal clear under his managerial reign.

He is taking the Dons through daily double sessions in the 30-degree searing heat in Portugal to achieve that.

Thelin appreciates how Champions League-winning managers Flick (now at Barcelona), Guardiola (Manchester City) and Klopp (previously Liverpool) brought a distinct playing identity to their teams.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes the team through their paces in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “Fast-paced teams like Salzburg, Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick – this kind of thing.

“Jürgen Klopp did really well at Mainz, Dortmund and Liverpool.

“I like coaches when it is clear – if you look at a Guardiola team it is clear, if you look at a Klopp team it is clear.

“With a Flick team, you know how it is going to look more or less – although there are always different qualities in the team and there will be some changes.

“Simeone (Atletico Madrid) is the same.

“It is clear and you can recognise the teams.

“That’s what I like more, how they can transmit their beliefs into the squad.

“That is always good for leadership and coaches.

“It is more that they feel that’s the way they want to play.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and defender Angus MacDonald in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘It has to be clear what we want to do’

To transmit and then instill an identity into his Aberdeen team, Thelin insists it is vital he has absolute faith in the identity.

He says if he doesn’t believe in it, then players won’t believe in him.

And that has to come from day one – which is why the time in Portugal is so important.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a training session in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “That’s the only thing coaches can do.

“The only power we have is how we train and how we want to play.

“It’s our job to make that happen.

“And hopefully we can do it so well that we win games.

“It has to be clear what we want to do and everybody has to recognise that.

“That journey we are on right now, what we are trying to create, of course, it is going to take some time.

“But you have to start with working from day one and it has to be clear for everyone.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the squad’s base in Portugal after a training session. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘If you don’t believe in it then they won’t believe in you’

Thelin has already made three signings this summer as he tries to build a squad to deliver that identity he wants.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) were all secured on long-term permanent deals.

Thelin aims to secure more new additions in the transfer window.

The Swede may admire other managers – but he is on his own path and has his own vision.

He said: “I want a team that has a lot of scoring chances.

“How do we arrive at that? How can we be intense in our games?

“Then, of course, you can steal some other ideas, but you need to believe in it yourself, so you can transmit it to the players.

“If you don’t believe in it then they won’t believe in you.

“You have to transmit it and make sure you are on the next step.

“If you just follow someone, you don’t know what is going to happen.

“The best football always has the basics. “

“You need to have empathy, a strong team spirit.

Aberdeen players arrive for a training session in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“From that, there is no right or wrong.

“Look at the European Championships – different types of teams have shown they can win.

“Some with more possession, some with transition and some with a low block and set-plays.

“You can look at other coaches, but you need to find your way.

“That is important.”

 

