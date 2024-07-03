Sean Wallace: Why Portugal training camp is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Why Portugal training camp is key to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s plans

Aberdeen boss Thelin will have a week to assess not just the players' footballing skills, but also their character during the training camp in Portugal.

Jimmy Thelin
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s week-long training camp in Portugal will be fundamental to Jimmy Thelin’s bid to deliver success in the upcoming campaign.

Manager Thelin is only into his second week working with the squad during pre-season training and time is of the essence.

Aberdeen’s season begins with a Premier Sports Cup group stage tie away to Queen of the South on Saturday July 13.

The clock is rapidly ticking down on the new season – which is why Thelin’s week in the Algarve will be key, as it offers an invaluable window to the Swede to understand the players and build his team.

Thelin worked for a week with the Dons at Cormack Park before jetting out to Portugal.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He will have got an early insight into their strengths and weaknesses as players and how they can – or cannot – fit into his long-term plans going forward.

However, the players, and Thelin, all went home after those training sessions in the Granite City.

Out here, in the near-30-degree heat they are together all day, every day – and that time will be important.

Portugal also offers Thelin the first opportunity to work with star striker Bojan Miovski, who missed the first week of pre-season.

Miovski was given a week extension to his break because he was on international duty with North Macedonia during the summer.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrating a goal
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

The 25-year-old. who is on the radar of clubs across Europe, met up with Thelin and the Dons in the Algarve.

As the mercury rises, Thelin has put the Dons through double training sessions in the isolation of their remote training camp.

He will be able to put across his ideas, tactics, demands and standards to the players and work hard on integrating that into the team.

However, it is away from the training pitch that really matters out here in Portugal.

Thelin will have a week to bond with the players and gain their trust, and for the players to likewise gain his trust.

Aberdeen officially confirmed Thelin as manager on April 18.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie wearing a Dons scarf
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

However, the 46-year-old opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight entered a summer break on June 1.

During that six-week period after agreeing to join the Dons, he gave his all to leading Elfsborg – but did his homework on the Aberdeen squad at night.

However, you can only get so much information from watching videos and reading reports.

A manager only fully understands a player, and if he can fit into his plans, when taking them through training sessions and getting to know them away from football.

And you cannot get a sense of the personality of a player from videos.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran.

That is where spending every day together in Portugal will be a valuable foundation as Thelin plots a plan to deliver success to the club.

Thelin has organised activities such as a quiz night and games of Jenga to forge that bond with him, his coaching staff and the squad.

A team that laughs together and are friends fight together to get wins and glory.

Portugal also offers the opportunity for players to stake a claim to be part of Thelin’s plans as he has confirmed it will be a clean slate for all.

That could offer a route to  a first-team return for Vicente Besuijen, who has been frozen out for 18 months under two different managers.

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen was chasing promotion with loan club FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock.

Signed for £400,000 from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, Besuijen was on loan at Dutch club FC Emmen last season.

The winger scored in seven of eight games, and also pitched in with an assist, in Emmen’s run to the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs.

Besuijen, who has two years left on his Dons deal, could be the type of winger to fit into Thelin’s plans.

He can prove that in Portugal.

Aberdeen will begin the Thelin era at Queen of the South’s Palmerston Park, but the vital work will have been done 1,800 miles away in Portugal.

More from Aberdeen FC

Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy outlines Jimmy Thelin's defensive blueprint
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates after scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin reveals why Duk is absent from Dons' training camp in…
Aberdeen's Michael Hart in Alexandria, Egypt, in 2007
Ex-Aberdeen defender Michael Hart on pre-season trips and why Algarve camp will be 'invaluable'…
AFC Community Trust have announced their new patron Eric Black to mark their 10th anniversary year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eric Black: Scandinavian market ripe for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie Stadium, on June 25, 2024. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: My time at Aberdeen showed me how productive pre-season trips like Portugal…
Gothenburg Great Eric Black. Image: Shutterstock
Gothenburg Great Eric Black named patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust
Connor Barron was unveiled as a Rangers player last week. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Connor Barron knows better than to poke the Aberdeen fans
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has already signed three players in the transfer window. Image: SNS
Aberdeen can expect an influx of Scandinavian signings under boss Jimmy Thelin, says former…
Jimmy Thelin
Paul Third: Can Jimmy Thelin get a new tune out of his Aberdeen players?
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Peter Ambrose absent from Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal

Conversation