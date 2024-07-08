Aberdeen legend Andy Considine announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen legend Andy Considine announces retirement

Pittodrie great Considine has hung up his boots after a 20-year senior playing career

By Sean Wallace
Defender Andy Considine during his time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Andy Considine has announced his retirement from playing after a senior career spanning more than two decades.

The 37-year-old confirmed on social media he is hanging up his boots.

Considine posted on Instagram: “Sad because it’s over but smiling because it happened.

“Thank you football.”

A product of the Pittodrie youth system, Considine made 571 appearances for Aberdeen.

The Scotland international won the 2014 League Cup with Aberdeen.

Considine left Aberdeen at the end of the 2021-22 season after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

Andy Considine celebrates his winner against Celtic in May 2018. Image: SNS.

The defender was given an emotional send off by Dons fans in his final game for the club, a 0-0 draw with St Mirren on May 15, 2022.

Considine then signed for St Johnstone where he made 71 appearances over two campaigns.

He left the Perth club at the end of the recently-completed season when his contract expired.

Considine was capped three times by Scotland.

 

Conversation