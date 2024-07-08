Aberdeen legend Andy Considine announces retirement

Aberdeen legend Andy Considine has announced his retirement from playing after a senior career spanning more than two decades.

The 37-year-old confirmed on social media he is hanging up his boots.

Considine posted on Instagram: “Sad because it’s over but smiling because it happened.

“Thank you football.”

A product of the Pittodrie youth system, Considine made 571 appearances for Aberdeen.

The Scotland international won the 2014 League Cup with Aberdeen.

Considine left Aberdeen at the end of the 2021-22 season after talks over a new deal broke down and the club withdrew the offer of a one-year extension.

The defender was given an emotional send off by Dons fans in his final game for the club, a 0-0 draw with St Mirren on May 15, 2022.

Considine then signed for St Johnstone where he made 71 appearances over two campaigns.

He left the Perth club at the end of the recently-completed season when his contract expired.

Considine was capped three times by Scotland.