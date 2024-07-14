Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie on Ester Sokler replacing Bojan Miovski, and why he wasn’t suspended for season-opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie on Ester Sokler replacing Bojan Miovski, and why he wasn’t suspended for season-opener

Shinnie clarified why he was able to play against Queen of the South, despite picking up a suspension in last season's League Cup.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image; SNS

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie insists Ester Sokler can step up to fill the goalscoring void if star striker Bojan Miovski is sold this summer.

North Macedonia international striker Miovski was left out of the match-day squad as Aberdeen beat Queen of the South 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup group stage opener.

Italian Serie A club Bologna have Miovski on their radar and the striker is also being tracked by clubs in England, Germany and Spain.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he omitted Miovski from the cup game due to “things going around him”, such as transfer speculation.

Slovenian striker Sokler was pitched in for a start and grabbed his chance by netting a first half double against the League One side.

Shinnie hopes Miovski is still at Pittodrie when the transfer window closes.

However, if the 25-year-old is transferred, the club captain is confident Sokler is ready to step up to fill his shoes.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates making it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “Bojan was a big player for us last season so of course we want him to stay.

“But football is football and I have been in it long enough to know players come and go.

“Whatever will happen will happen.

“It was important that Ester got on the scoresheet, knowing that if Bojan does depart, Ester is ready to go.

“That’s how football works. People come and go, including myself.

“It’s important that, as a squad, players are ready.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland.
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Sokler was secured in a £300,000 transfer from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal last summer.

Also 25, he netted six goals last season.

Shinnie keen to prove his wonder goal was no fluke

Captain Shinnie pitched in with his own wonder goal against Queen of the South with a drag-back and nutmeg before a composed finish.

He said: “I had one of those chalked off against Ross County last year, so I was just making sure it wasn’t a fluke and that I could do it again.

“It was good to get a goal and start the game the way we did.

“That is important in these sort of games as it calmed us down and we played some good stuff in the first half.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) and Sivert Heltne Nilsen at full time during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) and Sivert Heltne Nilsen at full time during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

‘I was told I was suspended’

Skipper Shinnie revealed he thought he was suspended for the trip to Queen of the South after picking up three yellows in the competition last season.

He even planned on a family trip to Nairn because he was ruled out.

However, he was given the green light to play when the SFA wiped out all League Cup bookings from last season.

Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South.
Aberdeen’s Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “I was told this week that I was suspended.

“I had a weekend in Nairn planned then had to change my plans because I was unsuspended.

“I don’t know if they wiped it out or whatever they did, but it is understandable and the right way to do it.

“If I got sent off last season, fair enough, but three yellow cards in a previous season, they should get wiped.

“Start afresh in the new season is the sensible way.”

Aberdeen fans watching from the stands
Aberdeen fans during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Thelin’s ‘high intensity’ message

The Premier Sport Group stage win at Queen of the South was Thelin’s first competitive match in charge of the Dons.

Swede Thelin had less than three weeks of pre-season training to get across his message to the Dons.

He started three of his summer signings at Palmerston Park – keeper Dimitar Mitov, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen and defender Gavin Molloy.

Striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest) came off the bench midway through the second half.

What does Thelin want?

“High intensity,” said Shinnie.

“We have had a short space of time to work, but it has been intense.

“With what he wants to do, the game against Queen of the South is a good starting point – although there is still a long way to go.

“We will have to check what we did right and what we did wrong.

“And to learn, because it has been a short space of time – but it has been really good so far.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with his teammate Leighton Clarkson. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle: Sad to see hero Duk burn bridges with Aberdeen fans
7
DUMFRIES, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates making it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Queen of the South and Aberdeen at Palmerston Park, on July 13, 2024, in Dumfries, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Bojan Miovski update provided by boss Jimmy Thelin after shock omission as Aberdeen overcome…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen were too soft last season but Sivert Heltne Nilsen will change that, says…
New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin on why Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie pairing can work in…
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen confirm Duk 'absent without permission' as internal disciplinary procedure launched
5
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann playing against AZ Alkmaar. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: Sivert Heltne Nilsen can be Aberdeen's new Ylber Ramadani
3
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara set to be out of action until October after tearing…
New Aberdeen signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails 'leader' Sivert Heltne Nilsen after sealing signing
Sivert Heltne Nilsen of SK Brann, right, during a Conference League qualifying match against Portugal's FC Arouca last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-Aberdeen star says Sivert Heltne Nilsen is 'rock-solid midfielder', but £300k signing has had…
Aberdeen attacker Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Francesca Ogilvie on the phone call which convinced her to stay at Aberdeen

Conversation