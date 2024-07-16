Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria’s No.1 keeper – and Dons’ best-ever Bulgarian

Summer signing Dimitar Mitvov aims to start his Aberdeen career with a bang to bolster his bid to become Bulgaria’s first-choice keeper.

Capped three times, Mitov insists he was informed by Bulgaria international boss Ilian Iliev he is in a three-way fight for the No.1 slot.

That position is up for grabs between Mitov, Svetoslav Vutsov, 22, of Slavia Sofia, and Ivan Dyulgerov, 25, of CSKA Sofia.

Both Vutsov and Dyulgerov have six caps each.

National boss Iliev will make a decision on the number one spot in time for the Nations League opening fixture in September.

Bulgaria kick start their Nations League Campaign against Belarus away (September 5), before a home clash with Northern Ireland three days later.

Mitov is determined to make a major impact with Aberdeen to secure his country’s No.1 jersey.

The 27-year-old said: “I want to be No. 1 for my country.

“It has always been my dream and I will keep working hard to achieve that.

“The shirt is up for grabs, that is what the Bulgaria manager has been saying.

“All three of us have had equal opportunities.

“The manager had a meeting with us all and we have all been given game time.

“He will decide in September when the Nations League starts.

“Goalkeepers are set – you play or you don’t play.

“First and foremost, I need to do well at club level, and when I get the opportunity to go away, I need to do well.”

Message from Bulgaria boss Iliev

Mitov delivered a clean sheet on his competitive Aberdeen debut, a 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage opener.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov until summer 2027 from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons have the option to extend the Bulgarian’s contract to a fourth year.

Mitov’s international breakthrough came last September when securing a debut cap in a friendly against Iran.

He believes moving to St Johnstone in the higher profile Scottish top-flight was key to securing a first cap.

Prior to signing for the Perth Saints last summer, Mitov had spent six years in the English lower leagues with Cambridge United.

National boss Iliev, a former Benfica midfielder who starred for Bulgaria in the 1998 World Cup, told Mitov his latest move to Aberdeen was “massive” for him.

Mitov said: “My first cap meant everything to me.

“I do feel I was due a call-up a long time ago, but I was playing in a league that isn’t as recognisable in Bulgaria.

“I moved to Scotland and five weeks later got my first call-up.

“I wasn’t a different goalkeeper when I was playing for Cambridge.

“So it was a huge factor in me getting into the Bulgaria squad.

“The national coach messaged me after my move and said Aberdeen was a huge club and it was a massive opportunity for me.”

Sacrifices to secure cap dream

Keeper Mitov moved to England as a 16-year-old to chase his football dream.

He signed on a scholarship with Charlton Athletic and made the leap of faith by relocating overseas on his own.

It paid off when he realised his dream of being capped by his country at senior level.

He said: “I live for football.

“All my family is back in Bulgaria and I have been here for 12 years by myself now, so that tells you everything.

“How much I have sacrificed for football, how much I have improved and how much I am giving – I am loving it.

“It is the best job in the world.”

Aim to surpass Iliyan Kiryakov and Tsanko Tsvetanov

Mitov is not the first Bulgaria international to play for Aberdeen.

Full-back Iliyan Kiryakov, capped 56 times, starred for the Dons from 1996-2000.

Defender Tsanko Tsvetanov was at Pittodrie from 1996-1998, and was capped 40 times.

Kiryakov and Tsventanov played for Bulgaria in the 1994 World Cup semi-final.

Both started in the 2-1 loss to Italy in the World Cup semi in the United States.

Dons keeper Mitov hopes he can surpass what the Bulgarian legends achieved.

Mitov said: “I never managed to watch them because they were well before my time, with the World Cup in 1994. It was before I was born.

“I hope I can do better than them.”