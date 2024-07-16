Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria’s No.1 keeper – and Dons’ best-ever Bulgarian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria’s No.1 keeper – and Dons’ best-ever Bulgarian

Summer signing Mitov hopes to surpass what former Bulgarian internationals Iliyan Kiryakov and Tsanko Tsvetanov achieved at Aberdeen.

By Sean Wallace
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

Summer signing Dimitar Mitvov aims to start his Aberdeen career with a bang to bolster his bid to become Bulgaria’s first-choice keeper.

Capped three times, Mitov insists he was informed by Bulgaria international boss Ilian Iliev he is in a three-way fight for the No.1 slot.

That position is up for grabs between Mitov, Svetoslav Vutsov, 22, of Slavia Sofia, and Ivan Dyulgerov, 25, of CSKA Sofia.

Both Vutsov and Dyulgerov have six caps each.

National boss Iliev will make a decision on the number one spot in time for the Nations League opening fixture in September.

Bulgaria kick start their Nations League Campaign against Belarus away (September 5), before a home clash with Northern Ireland three days later.

Mitov is determined to make a major impact with Aberdeen to secure his country’s No.1 jersey.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

The 27-year-old said: “I want to be No. 1 for my country.

“It has always been my dream and I will keep working hard to achieve that.

“The shirt is up for grabs, that is what the Bulgaria manager has been saying.

“All three of us have had equal opportunities.

“The manager had a meeting with us all and we have all been given game time.

“He will decide in September when the Nations League starts.

“Goalkeepers are set – you play or you don’t play.

“First and foremost, I need to do well at club level, and when I get the opportunity to go away, I need to do well.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (left) and Dimitar Mitov (right). Image: Shutterstock.

Message from Bulgaria boss Iliev

Mitov delivered a clean sheet on his competitive Aberdeen debut, a 3-0 defeat of Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage opener.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov until summer 2027 from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons have the option to extend the Bulgarian’s contract to a fourth year.

Mitov’s international breakthrough came last September when securing a debut cap in a friendly against Iran.

He believes moving to St Johnstone in the higher profile Scottish top-flight was key to securing a first cap.

Prior to signing for the Perth Saints last summer, Mitov had spent six years in the English lower leagues with Cambridge United.

National boss Iliev, a former Benfica midfielder who starred for Bulgaria in the 1998 World Cup, told Mitov his latest move to Aberdeen was “massive” for him.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Mitov said: “My first cap meant everything to me.

“I do feel I was due a call-up a long time ago, but I was playing in a league that isn’t as recognisable in Bulgaria.

“I moved to Scotland and five weeks later got my first call-up.

“I wasn’t a different goalkeeper when I was playing for Cambridge.

“So it was a huge factor in me getting into the Bulgaria squad.

“The national coach messaged me after my move and said Aberdeen was a huge club and it was a massive opportunity for me.”

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Sacrifices to secure cap dream

Keeper Mitov moved to England as a 16-year-old to chase his football dream.

He signed on a scholarship with Charlton Athletic and made the leap of faith by relocating overseas on his own.

It paid off when he realised his dream of being capped by his country at senior level.

Dimitar Mitov dives for the ball in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “I live for football.

“All my family is back in Bulgaria and I have been here for 12 years by myself now, so that tells you everything.

“How much I have sacrificed for football, how much I have improved and how much I am giving – I am loving it.

“It is the best job in the world.”

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov at the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Aim to surpass Iliyan Kiryakov and Tsanko Tsvetanov

Mitov is not the first Bulgaria international to play for Aberdeen.

Full-back Iliyan Kiryakov, capped 56 times, starred for the Dons from 1996-2000.

Defender Tsanko Tsvetanov was at Pittodrie from 1996-1998, and was capped 40 times.

Kiryakov and Tsventanov played for Bulgaria in the 1994 World Cup semi-final.

Both started in the 2-1 loss to Italy in the World Cup semi in the United States.

Dons keeper Mitov hopes he can surpass what the Bulgarian legends achieved.

Mitov said: “I never managed to watch them because they were well before my time, with the World Cup in 1994. It was before I was born.

“I hope I can do better than them.”

