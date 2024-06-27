How new Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov displayed leadership qualities on day one of pre-season

New Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov displayed his leadership star qualities on day one of pre-season training, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

And the Reds gaffer is confident Mitov will be huge help to his backline when defending set-pieces and corners.

Thelin confirmed a keeper who can reduce the challenges on the defence at dead-ball situations was one of the key strengths he wanted when searching for a stopper.

The Pittodrie boss says Mitov is already proving he fits the profile.

Bulgaria international stopper Mitov was secured on a three-year deal from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in the 27-year-old’s Saints contract to sign him for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons also have the option of adding a fourth year to Mitov’s contract.

Thelin said: “Dimitar has natural leadership skills and we have already seen that on the first day – how he takes care of the boys and communicates with the players.

“Dimitar is a goalkeeper who is keen to help the centre-backs and the backline on set-plays and crosses. To take down some challenges for them is one of the profiles we were searching for.

“He is a good guy.”

Mitov reunites with coach Hinchliffe

Signing a new keeper was one of Thelin’s first priorities as Aberdeen manager after Kelle Roos left the club.

Dutch keeper Roos’ two years at Pittodrie ended when his contract ran down at the end of the season.

Mitov registered more saves than any other keeper in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 campaign.

Capped three times by Bulgaria, he started a 1-0 away friendly against Tanzania last month.

Thelin also moved quickly to fill the head of goalkeeping role vacated by Craig Samson’s move to Hibs this summer.

The Dons boss returned to St Johnstone to secure Craig Hinchliffe as the new head of goalkeeping.

Hinchliffe, 52, coached new signing Mitov at the Perth Saints last season.

During his playing career, Hinchliffe had spells at Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick Thistle.

He has previously been goalkeeping coach at Dundee United and Motherwell.

Thelin said: “It is a good connection that they know each other already, Craig and Dimitar.

“For me to get the best out of the player as quick as possible, it is good that the coach is there.

“Craig is a really good coach also.”

Thelin’s coaching staff at Pittodrie

Hinchliffe bolsters Thelin’s coaching staff, which includes the Swede’s former assistants at Elfsborg, Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Former winger Bajrami, 36, remains Elfsborg’s record transfer following a €3.5m (£2.96m) move to Dutch club FC Twente in 2012.

Capped 18 times by Sweden, Bajrami had spells at Monaco (France) and Panathinaikos (Greece) before returning to play at Elfsborg.

When he retired as an Elfsborg player in 2018, he moved into youth coaching at the club, before joining Thelin’s first-team staff in 2020.

Former defender/midfielder Persson, 44, was assistant to Thelin at Jonkopings Sodra where they won the second tier league title.

When Thelin moved Elfsborg in 2018, Persson remained at Jonkoping for another year.

He was manager at Motala AIF for two years before reuniting with Thelin at Elfsborg.

The importance of Peter Leven

Thelin will also be assisted by Peter Leven, who led the Dons on an unbeaten league run as interim boss at the tail end of last season.

Aberdeen were threatened with a relegation battle when Leven was given the interim role.

He led them to safety and a seventh-placed finish.

Leven, 40, is Thelin’s assistant first-team coach.

Thelin said: “Peter will be really important.

“For me it is a mixture of fresh blood, but also having the culture and knowledge of the club, league and rest of the staff also.

“We have a good mix where we are open and everyone can take responsibility.

“Peter has already connected really well with me, Emir and Christer.

“It is going to be good.”