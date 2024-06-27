How new Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov displayed leadership qualities on day one of pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

How new Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov displayed leadership qualities on day one of pre-season

Bulgaria international keeper Mitov signed a three-year deal with Aberdeen - and has made an immediate impact.

By Sean Wallace
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.

New Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov displayed his leadership star qualities on day one of pre-season training, says boss Jimmy Thelin.

And the Reds gaffer is confident Mitov will be huge help to his backline when defending set-pieces and corners.

Thelin confirmed a keeper who can reduce the challenges on the defence at dead-ball situations was one of the key strengths he wanted when searching for a stopper.

The Pittodrie boss says Mitov is already proving he fits the profile.

Bulgaria international stopper Mitov was secured on a three-year deal from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in the 27-year-old’s Saints contract to sign him for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

The Dons also have the option of adding a fourth year to Mitov’s contract.

St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “Dimitar has natural leadership skills and we have already seen that on the first day – how he takes care of the boys and communicates with the players.

“Dimitar is a goalkeeper who is keen to help the centre-backs and the backline on set-plays and crosses. To take down some challenges for them is one of the profiles we were searching for.

“He is a good guy.”

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov attempts to punch the ball clear against Celtic. Image: PA
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov attempts to punch the ball clear against Celtic. Image: PA.

Mitov reunites with coach Hinchliffe

Signing a new keeper was one of Thelin’s first priorities as Aberdeen manager after Kelle Roos left the club.

Dutch keeper Roos’ two years at Pittodrie ended when his contract ran down at the end of the season.

Mitov registered more saves than any other keeper in the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 campaign.

Capped three times by Bulgaria, he started a 1-0 away friendly against Tanzania last month.

St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov (1) catches the ball in a league clash against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin also moved quickly to fill the head of goalkeeping role vacated by Craig Samson’s move to Hibs this summer.

The Dons boss returned to St Johnstone to secure Craig Hinchliffe as the new head of goalkeeping.

Hinchliffe, 52, coached new signing Mitov at the Perth Saints last season.

During his playing career, Hinchliffe had spells at Arbroath, St Mirren and Partick Thistle.

He has previously been goalkeeping coach at Dundee United and Motherwell.

Thelin said: “It is a good connection that they know each other already, Craig and Dimitar.

“For me to get the best out of the player as quick as possible, it is good that the coach is there.

“Craig is a really good coach also.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Thelin’s coaching staff at Pittodrie

Hinchliffe bolsters Thelin’s coaching staff, which includes the Swede’s former assistants at Elfsborg, Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Former winger Bajrami, 36, remains Elfsborg’s record transfer following a €3.5m (£2.96m) move to Dutch club FC Twente in 2012.

Capped 18 times by Sweden, Bajrami had spells at Monaco (France) and Panathinaikos (Greece) before returning to play at Elfsborg.

. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC.

When he retired as an Elfsborg player in 2018, he moved into youth coaching at the club, before joining Thelin’s first-team staff in 2020.

Former defender/midfielder Persson, 44, was assistant to Thelin at Jonkopings Sodra where they won the second tier league title.

When Thelin moved Elfsborg in 2018, Persson remained at Jonkoping for another year.

He was manager at  Motala AIF for two years before reuniting with Thelin at Elfsborg.

The importance of Peter Leven

Thelin will also be assisted by Peter Leven, who led the Dons on an unbeaten league run as interim boss at the tail end of last season.

Aberdeen were threatened with a relegation battle when Leven was given the interim role.

He led them to safety and a seventh-placed finish.

Leven, 40, is Thelin’s assistant first-team coach.

Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-2 draw at Ross County. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Peter will be really important.

“For me it is a mixture of fresh blood, but also having the culture and knowledge of the club, league and rest of the staff also.

“We have a good mix where we are open and everyone can take responsibility.

“Peter has already connected really well with me, Emir and Christer.

“It is going to be good.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Football 'vampire is dead'... But boss Jimmy Thelin reveals late Paris nights prior to…
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack's 'relentless' pursuit of Jimmy Thelin paid off
The nine teenagers who have signed pro forms with Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign nine teen stars from U16 league and cup double-winning team on pro…
Jimmy Thelin is officially unveiled as the new Manager of Aberdeen Football Club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin 'won't rush' signings as he plans to 'see qualities' of…
New Aberdeen FC Women's boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Champion League-winning gaffer Colin Bell leaves South Korea to join Aberdeen Women as boss
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Sean Wallace: Why Bojan Miovski sell-on clause would net Aberdeen millions
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues Bojan Miovski update
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 25/06/24
Jimmy Thelin on plan for 'granite' Aberdeen defence and how he will adapt tactics…
2
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen reject Rangers' first Connor Barron offer and warn they are ready to go…

Conversation