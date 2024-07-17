Gavin Molloy on why he turned his back on European action to sign for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Molloy on why he turned his back on European action to sign for Aberdeen

Summer defensive signing Molloy's former club Shelbourne are in Europa Conference League first qualifying round action this week.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy makes his competitive debut in the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

Defender Gavin Molloy gave up his European dream to join Aberdeen – but is now determined to help boss Jimmy Thelin get the Dons back into Continental competition.

Irish centre-back Molloy played a key role in former side Shelbourne securing a slot in the Uefa Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

However, he turned his back on a Euro campaign to sign on at Aberdeen this summer, and has penned a three-year contract.

League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are set to face St Joseph’s of Gibraltar away in the second leg of their tie on Thursday.

Shelbourne hold a 2-1 advantage.

It is Shelbourne’s first campaign in Europe since 2006.

Molloy said he walked away from the chance of European football because the opportunity to sign for Aberdeen was too big to turn down.

The Dons competed in the group stage of the Europa Conference League last season under former boss Barry Robson.

And Molloy is determined to finally play in Europe – under new Reds boss Thelin.

Queen of the South's Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS
Queen of the South’s Leighton McIntosh (R) and Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy in action. Image: SNS.

The 22-year-old said: “Shelbourne are playing in Europe and I will miss out on that but Aberdeen was too big an opportunity to turn down.

“Aberdeen maybe didn’t have the season they hoped they would have last season.

“However, the new manager has such high ambitions and we want to get back to European football.

“We will work hard to get back to that level and try to win every week.”

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during the training camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy during the training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Thelin also gave up European campaign to join Aberdeen

Thelin also missed out on European football this season when taking over the Aberdeen managerial post on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight in their 2023 campagin, which secured a Euro slot.

Elfsborg are set to play Cypriot club Pafos FC in the Europa League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday.

Thelin’s former club Elfsborg hold a 3-0 advantage.

Molloy was on course to play in Europe when signing a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, Molloy had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas, with Aberdeen moving to sign the defender.

The fee was reportedly in the region of £75,000.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (left) and Dimitar Mitov (right). Image: Shutterstock.

Molloy’s proud family legacy at Shelbourne

In transferring away from Shelbourne, defender Molloy was not only missing out on European action.

He was leaving a club his family name is entwined with.

Molloy’s grandfather Theo Dunne is a Shelbourne legend and captained the club to FAI Cup winning glory in 1960.

Dunne also led Shelbourne out at the Nou Camp as skipper against Barcelona in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.

Shelbourne lost 3-1 against the Spanish giants, to go out 5-1 on aggregate.

Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen's training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Defender Gavin Molloy at Aberdeen’s training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “I have a sporting family.

“My cousin, Evan Caffrey, played with me at Shelbourne.

“He is another who is doing really well at the moment.

“My uncle, Tommy Dunne, played in the League of Ireland for Shamrock Rovers.

“He also managed in Ireland as well.

“My granddad, Theo, is a Shelbourne legend.

“I must have a good bloodline.”

Aberdeen’s Gavin Molloy during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

New Dons manager ‘showcased his plans’

Molloy was handed his competitive Aberdeen debut by boss Thelin when starting the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group defeat of Queen of the South.

The defender was a key player in Shelbourne’s rise to the top of the League of Ireland table, where they still sit.

He played 18 games this season before his switch to Aberdeen.

Molloy’s first-team breakthrough came in 2022 and he went on to make almost 70 appearances for Shelbourne.

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “Some of my age group were going across the water at 16.

“I wasn’t. I was still playing in Ireland.

“I was 22 when I eventually got my move (to Aberdeen). I just kept at it and continued to graft.

“The manager (Thelin) showcased his plans for me and the squad and the way he wants to play. The ambitions, the bonds we are looking to make and the team unit we are looking to build.

“It is a strong core with good players.

“I think over the last three seasons I have really come on and improved drastically.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has went AWOL after voicing to Aberdeen that he hopes to be transfered
Sean Wallace: Bojan Miovski and Duk – a tale of how to handle transfer…
Aberdeen's Tom Ritchie during a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park, on June 25, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen send goalkeeper Tom Ritchie, 21, back out on loan
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen signing Dimitar Mitov aims to become Bulgaria's No.1 keeper - and Dons' best-ever…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could raid Scandinavia for further summer signings
2
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must be firm after Duk goes AWOL - but smart move…
3
Aberdeen sign defender Noah McDonnell on a two-year deal. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign teenage Northern Ireland defender on two-year contract
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin after Saturday's 3-0 win at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Will we see Bojan Miovski back to lead Aberdeen attack at East…
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Queen of the South. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: New signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen will be 'warrior' for Aberdeen, says Arild Stavrum
Jimmy Thelin, manager of Aberdeen (left), following Saturday's win over Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen players already embracing my high press tactics, says boss Jimmy Thelin
Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen scores their second goal at Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: What Graeme Shinnie's tap dance and Jamie McGrath's jig told us about…

Conversation