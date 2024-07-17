Gavin Molloy on why he turned his back on European action to sign for Aberdeen

Defender Gavin Molloy gave up his European dream to join Aberdeen – but is now determined to help boss Jimmy Thelin get the Dons back into Continental competition.

Irish centre-back Molloy played a key role in former side Shelbourne securing a slot in the Uefa Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

However, he turned his back on a Euro campaign to sign on at Aberdeen this summer, and has penned a three-year contract.

League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are set to face St Joseph’s of Gibraltar away in the second leg of their tie on Thursday.

Shelbourne hold a 2-1 advantage.

It is Shelbourne’s first campaign in Europe since 2006.

Molloy said he walked away from the chance of European football because the opportunity to sign for Aberdeen was too big to turn down.

The Dons competed in the group stage of the Europa Conference League last season under former boss Barry Robson.

And Molloy is determined to finally play in Europe – under new Reds boss Thelin.

The 22-year-old said: “Shelbourne are playing in Europe and I will miss out on that but Aberdeen was too big an opportunity to turn down.

“Aberdeen maybe didn’t have the season they hoped they would have last season.

“However, the new manager has such high ambitions and we want to get back to European football.

“We will work hard to get back to that level and try to win every week.”

Thelin also gave up European campaign to join Aberdeen

Thelin also missed out on European football this season when taking over the Aberdeen managerial post on a three-year deal.

The 46-year-old led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight in their 2023 campagin, which secured a Euro slot.

Elfsborg are set to play Cypriot club Pafos FC in the Europa League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday.

Thelin’s former club Elfsborg hold a 3-0 advantage.

Molloy was on course to play in Europe when signing a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, Molloy had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas, with Aberdeen moving to sign the defender.

The fee was reportedly in the region of £75,000.

Molloy’s proud family legacy at Shelbourne

In transferring away from Shelbourne, defender Molloy was not only missing out on European action.

He was leaving a club his family name is entwined with.

Molloy’s grandfather Theo Dunne is a Shelbourne legend and captained the club to FAI Cup winning glory in 1960.

Dunne also led Shelbourne out at the Nou Camp as skipper against Barcelona in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.

Shelbourne lost 3-1 against the Spanish giants, to go out 5-1 on aggregate.

He said: “I have a sporting family.

“My cousin, Evan Caffrey, played with me at Shelbourne.

“He is another who is doing really well at the moment.

“My uncle, Tommy Dunne, played in the League of Ireland for Shamrock Rovers.

“He also managed in Ireland as well.

“My granddad, Theo, is a Shelbourne legend.

“I must have a good bloodline.”

New Dons manager ‘showcased his plans’

Molloy was handed his competitive Aberdeen debut by boss Thelin when starting the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group defeat of Queen of the South.

The defender was a key player in Shelbourne’s rise to the top of the League of Ireland table, where they still sit.

He played 18 games this season before his switch to Aberdeen.

Molloy’s first-team breakthrough came in 2022 and he went on to make almost 70 appearances for Shelbourne.

He said: “Some of my age group were going across the water at 16.

“I wasn’t. I was still playing in Ireland.

“I was 22 when I eventually got my move (to Aberdeen). I just kept at it and continued to graft.

“The manager (Thelin) showcased his plans for me and the squad and the way he wants to play. The ambitions, the bonds we are looking to make and the team unit we are looking to build.

“It is a strong core with good players.

“I think over the last three seasons I have really come on and improved drastically.”