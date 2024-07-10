Sean Wallace: How Vicente Besuijen’s Aberdeen revival ramped up in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: How Vicente Besuijen’s Aberdeen revival ramped up in Portugal

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has confirmed there is a clean slate for previously frozen out winger Besuijen.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
By Sean Wallace

In the heat of Portugal frozen out winger Vicente Besuijen took the first steps to ending 18 months of Aberdeen agony.

Dutch winger Besuijen had fallen out of favour under previous managers Barry Robson and Jim Goodwin.

Secured on a £430,000 transfer from ADO Den Haag at the turn of 2022, the winger has not played for the Dons since January 2023.

That final appearance was in the humiliating Scottish Cup loss to minnows Darvel.

Since then Besuijen has spent loan spells in the Netherlands with FC Emmen and Excelsior Rotterdam.

It seems like a monumental waste of money by Aberdeen to invest a significant six figure fee in Besuijen only to not play him for 18 months.

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen during training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

However Besuijen can finally make that investment pay off if he grabs the opportunity to reignite his Aberdeen career under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Fired-up, revitalised and focused

The Swede has confirmed there is a clean slate for every player during pre-season which offers a significant lifeline for Besuijen.

And from what I witnessed during training sessions at the Dons’ training camp in Portugal the 24-year-old is grabbing that opportunity.

Besuijen looked fired-up, revitalised, focused and determined to prove a point.

In the training drills he, like all the Dons players, bust a gut in the stifling heat as the mercury crept above 30C.

Winger Vicente Besuijen during training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Winger Vicente Besuijen during training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

With no shade on the training pitch at the Amendoeira Golf Resort, Silves the Reds trained in gruelling conditions.

Yet in the session-ending bounce games Besuijen was still vibrant and full of running and creativity.

Operating primarily on the left-wing in the short 20 minute bounce matches I witnessed Besuijen run at pace down the flank.

He took on the full-back and whipped in dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

Besuijen also mixed it up by cutting inside and shooting or playing rapid one-twos on the run in an attempt to break the defensive line.

I was impressed not only with Besuijen’s undoubted skill but also his application and work rate in punishing heat.

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen on the ball during a training session in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen on the ball during a training session in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Storming into Jimmy Thelin’s plans

Besuijen has been offered a door back into Pittodrie – and he is clearly determined to take his chance and storm into Thelin’s first team.

Thelin’s tactics at Elfsborg utilised lightning fast, creative wingers who can deliver a dangerous cross into the penalty area and also provide a goal threat.

A winger who can turn defence into a damaging attack on the counter.

Besuijen ticks those boxes.

The frustrating aspect for Besuijen must be that he also ticked those boxes 18 months ago when he disappeared from the first team picture.

When signed in January 2022 by former boss Stephen Glass the winger initially impressed.

He also shone in the opening months of Goodwin’s first full season in charge, scoring  seven goals and pitched in with three assists from July to October 2022.

However, the winger was eventually frozen out by Goodwin and then also by his replacement Robson.

Besuijen’s failure to get a game last season under Robson was particularly baffling as a struggling Aberdeen side lacked real width.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen during his loan spell at FC Emmen. Image: Shutterstock.

Besuijen can make Aberdeen impact

That was finally addressed when interim manager Neil Warnock signed Junior Hoilett on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile Besuijen was hitting the heights in the Netherlands.

He finished his loan spell at FC Emmen by scoring in eight of the final nine games of the season.

He was key to Emmen’s run to the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs, which they lost to NAC Breda.

On the basis of what I witnessed in Portugal the winger looks determined to bring that form to Aberdeen.

He is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026 and Thelin could be the manager to finally see Besuijen reach his potential – at Pittodrie and not elsewhere.

More from Aberdeen FC

Jeremy Sarmiento of Ecuador in action against Jamaica in the Copa America on June 26. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates at full-time after scoring at Hibs. Image: SNS.
Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's 'inner drive' advice to teen star Fletcher Boyd
Just some of Aberdeen's away kits from down the decades.
Which of Aberdeen's 32 away kits between 1979/80 and 2024/25 is your favourite?
5
Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Picture shows; Maddie Finnie and Francesca Ogilvie in the new Aberdeen away kit. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen honour their Wasps heritage with new black and gold away kit
Peterhead's Max Barry.
Peterhead's Max Barry has point to prove against Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Exclusive: Aberdeen must retain Bojan Miovski this summer, says Scotland legend Ally McCoist
Aberdeen FC's Cormack Park training base. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Dave Cormack on Aberdeen technical director hunt and role's remit
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will finally see a glimpse of the future under Jimmy…
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Duncan Shearer: I'm impressed by Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack's strong stance on Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club's pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premier Sports Cup group demands to Aberdeen

Conversation