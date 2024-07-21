Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris ready to grab ‘fresh start’ offered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Rejuvenated winger Shayden Morris insists he is ready to grab the fresh start offered by new boss Jimmy Thelin after an injury hit Aberdeen career.

Morris has suffered two hamstring injuries, one on each leg, since signing for the Dons in the summer of 2022.

The 22-year-old revealed he endured a “tough time” during his injury setbacks and long term absence from the team.

Morris has embraced a gruelling daily routine of extra gym sessions and ice baths to avoid another hamstring injury nightmare.

Boss Thelin’s commitment to giving every player a clean slate this summer offers a chance for the winger to reignite his Aberdeen career.

He feels Thelin has faith in his ability and is determined to repay that.

The winger responded by netting his first Aberdeen goal, and also providing an assist, in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win at East Kilbride.

Morris said: “It’s been hard. You don’t want to be out of action and watching from the sidelines.

“I’ve been waiting for the chance to play.

“I’ve been waiting to get back out on the wing and have someone believe in me to do well.

“I’m enjoying it and I am confident.

“I feel like the manager believes in me and has given me a fresh start.

“It gives you a whole different level of motivation when you hear that it’s a fresh start for everyone.

“He has told me that he knows what I can do and to keep showing it every day.

“Now I look forward.”

‘I kept belief that these moments would come’

When starting the first game of the season, a 3-0 win at Queen of the South, it was Morris’ first appearance since February – and he pitched in with an assist.

He also started against East Kilbride and delivered a goal and another assist

Morris’ final appearance last season was in the 3-3 draw with Motherwell at Pittodrie in former interim boss Neil Warnock’s first home game in charge.

Warnock played Morris out of position at wing back.

He took Morris off after 30 minutes when making three substitutions at 3-0 down.

The winger didn’t feature for the Dons again until Thelin’s arrival.

He said: “There’s been a few injuries and setbacks.

“But I’ve stayed strong, my belief in God is strong and I have kept belief that these moments would come.

“I like how he (Thelin) plays.

“Also I like his beliefs in the game and I think it’s a great chance for me to get my foot in.

“I just want to keep the confidence high and whatever the manager thinks or how he wants to play, I’m happy just to be there and on the pitch as much as I can.”

‘Ice baths, extra gym…it’s horrible’

Signed from Fleetwood Town in 2022, Morris suffered a hamstring tear in his debut season that ruled him out for four months.

He was hit with further disappointment last season when ruled out for three months with another hamstring injury that required surgery.

Morris said: “I learned the hard way to strengthen them (hamstrings).

“I’ve had two surgeries now, that’s helped.

“I do more in the gym, keep them strong and I have that side of it sorted.

“Now every day I do stuff to stay on top of them.. ice baths, extra gym, it’s horrible!

“But these moments such as scoring a goal and getting assists make it all worth it.”

First Dons goal ‘a long time coming’

Morris netted Aberdeen’s fourth goal against the Lowland League champions.

It was an impressive solo effort, breaking into the box, alluding a tackle and then firing home.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming so I was happy to get the first one.

“I had a chance just before and I was thinking ‘awww that was the chance, man!’

“But I knew to be positive the next time I get it, the touch was great and it set me up for the goal.”

Dancing in the changing room

Former Elfsborg manager Thelin has made it two wins from two in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Morris revealed the Swede has already introduced a culture change where every player dances in the changing room to music after a win.

With Leighton Clarkson the DJ!

Morris said: “The culture he has brought in… even after games we are all dancing in the changing room after every win.

“The subs, everyone, even if you’ve not played.

“He has built that culture for us and we’re loving it.

“Obviously we are learning a lot too.

“Leighton is the DJ. We have a song that whenever we win we build the culture.

“What song? I don’t even know what it’s called. Honestly!”