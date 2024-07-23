Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen hitting the right notes but bigger challenges lie ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen hitting the right notes but bigger challenges lie ahead

Former Dons striker also pays tribute to 'great servant' Neil Simpson after it was confirmed he will be leaving Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 with his teammates against East Kilbride. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with his teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 against East Kilbride. Image: SNS
By Duncan Shearer

After helping Aberdeen to a 4-0 win against East Kilbride, Shayden Morris revealed the Dons’ new post-match ritual which has been introduced by Jimmy Thelin.

The players all have to dance to a song chosen by team DJ Leighton Clarkson and Morris said it is just one of the ways Thelin is trying to build a new culture at the club.

Two wins out of two so far – so it seems to be working.

Different managers will have their own ways of trying to build team spirit.

I’ve seen Billy Dodds and Dean Windass on the dancefloor and it’s not a pretty sight so I’m not sure this post-match ritual would have worked for our Dons team!

But if this helps bring the Aberdeen team together then it can only be a good thing.

It turned out to be a comfortable win for the Dons at East Kilbride after a bit of an uncomfortable start.

Morris has struggled to get fully fit during his two years with the Dons after successive hamstring injuries so hopefully they are behind him now.

Thelin seems to be keen to give players such as Morris, Pape Habib Gueye and Vicente Besuijen a chance to prove they can contribute.

He will want to see what they can do before working out if they deserve to stay at the club.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (R) and East Kilbride's Jack Leitch in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and East Kilbride's Jack Leitch in action. Image: SNS

It should be a fresh start for players when a new manager comes in and Thelin is going about things the right way by rotating his squad for these group games against lower league opposition.

One thing hanging over the club is the future of Duk and Bojan Miovski. It appears they are both leaving the Dons but, from an Aberdeen perspective, the sooner that situation is sorted the better.

Aberdeen have a tougher test coming up this evening against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie.

I watched a lot of Airdrie last season and they play some very good football so it will be a step up in standard compared to what they have faced against Queen of the South and East Kilbride.

Four of Aberdeen’s next five games are at Pittodrie so it is a great chance to hit the ground running in the new season.

A true Aberdeen legend

Meanwhile, it was no surprise to seeing so many people paying tribute to Neil Simpson after it was announced he was leaving the club.

The Gothenburg Great has been a great servant to Aberdeen Football Club over the past 35 years.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson is leaving Pittodrie. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson. 

He went from being a star on the pitch to a pivotal part of the youth academy and most recently has been working as the pathways manager, helping bridge the gap between the development teams and the first team.

I have got to know Simmy very well over the years and I hope he enjoys his new career after deciding the time was right for a change.

I would regard Neil Simpson in the same category as Teddy Scott for the service he gave the Dons.

There will be a huge amount of current and ex-players who will hold Simmy in such high esteem for the impact he had on their careers.

He has helped bring through a lot of talented players and he has also brought in a lot of good coaches, such as Scott Anderson, so he leaves the club in good hands.

I wish him all the best for the future.

Brooks impresses for ICT

Elsewhere, Caley Thistle and Ross County both picked up good wins at the weekend.

The Staggies defeated Raith Rovers 2-1 which keeps them on track to win their group, while I was at ICT’s 3-0 victory against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Adam Brooks looked sharp up front and he will benefit from a prolonged run in the team.

Luis Longstaff also excites me when he is on the ball.

Inverness CT’s Adam Brooks (L) and Bonnyrigg Rose’s Kerr Young (R) in action in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: SNS. 

Caley Thistle were very good in the first half and they eased off a bit after the break.

But it is a good result, which they needed, with all the uncertainty over the potential investment coming into the club.

I’m always sceptical when people from far away try to get involved with a club like Inverness so we’ll see what happens with these potential new owners from America.

Hopefully if it comes to fruition it will be a positive for the club and allow Duncan Ferguson to enhance the squad.

They have an interesting match this evening against Arbroath, who were also relegated from the Championship last season.

It will be a good chance for the young Caley Thistle side to test themselves against a team that is likely to be pushing for promotion from League One this season.

