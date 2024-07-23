Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals half-time message that inspired comeback win against Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals half-time message that inspired comeback win against Airdrie

Aberdeen manager Thelin also hailed the impact of star striker Bojan Miovski off the bench at half-time as transfer speculation ramps up.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he told his players to “stay calm”  at half-time in the comeback win over Airdrie.

The Dons overcame Championship Airdrie 2-1 at Pittodrie in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Swede Thelin had to wait 98 days for his Pittodrie dugout debut, having been confirmed as manager on April 16.

His Pittodrie bow did not go to plan in the opening 45 minutes as the Reds trailed 1-0 at half-time due to a Ben Wilson strike.

However, the Dons hit back in the second half through goals from Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup match between Aberdeen and Airdrieonians at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin said: “I’m really happy with how the players responded at half-time.

“They came out and turned around the game with determination and a much more compact and intense team.

“At half-time, I told them to stay calm and do things better as they were too far away from each other.

“So they could not reach them.

“But they were much more intense in the second half with a higher block and winning more duels.

“They also created more chances with fast attacks mixed with good combinations.

“It was much better as a team in the second half.”

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.

The impact of star striker Miovski

Thelin, 46, has won his first three games as Pittodrie boss and Aberdeen top Group A with a maximum nine points.

Star striker Bojan Miovski also made his first appearance of the season as transfer speculation in the 25-year-old ramps up.

Miovski didn’t feature in the first two games in the cup, but came off the bench at half-time against Airdrie.

The striker has been at the centre of transfer talk with clubs across Europe tracking him.

Miovski played a key role in the winning goal with a through-ball to instigate a counter-attack.

Thelin said; “Bojan did really well with his presence and leading the press.

“He is a really good player, so of course he’s going to make an impact when he plays.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Working during transfer window

Aberdeen will conclude their group stage campaign with a home clash against Dumbarton on Saturday.

Thelin praised Championship Airdrie for pushing the Dons hard.

Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
He said: “We had a really good second half after Airdrie were better than us in the first.

“We played far better and created more chances in the second half.

“We were too spread out as a team and not connected enough.

“Also Airdrie played well as they had some good switches and found a way to get inside our block.”

Thelin has secured four new signings this summer – Dimitar Mitov, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose.

All four were secured on long-term permanent contracts.

Mitov, Heltne Nilsen and Molloy started against Airdrie, with Ambrose introduced late on off the bench.

Asked if there is likely to be any imminent signings in the transfer window, Thelin said: “The window is open.

“We always need to be prepared and we are working inside this window.”

Leighton Clarkson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Seagulls are ‘extra supporters’

Pittodrie was inundated with hundreds of seagulls swooping over the pitch during game time.

Thelin was surprised  at the number of gulls in his first game in the Granite City.

However, he was happy to welcome them into the fanbase.

Ben Wilson celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 Airdrie against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was nice, even the seagulls seemed to enjoy their night.

“Of course I saw them.

“I haven’t seen as many of them in a stadium before.

“They were everywhere, but I didn’t focus on them in the game.

“It was nice to have some extra supporters!”

 

4

Conversation