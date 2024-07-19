Pape Habib Gueye back at Aberdeen and could be used as a winger, boss Jimmy Thelin confirms

Striker Pape Habib Gueye has returned to Aberdeen from a loan spell in Norway and could now be used a winger, Dons boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, Gueye joined Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK on loan in February.

Former Senegal under-20 international Gueye has managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action since his big money move to Pittodrie.

Now Gueye has returned to Aberdeen after a successful six-month loan spell in the Norway and is ready to ignite his Dons career.

Gueye scored four times in 15 appearances for Kristiansund and pitched in with three assists.

And Thelin, speaking ahead of Saturday’s League Cup group clash at East Kilbride, says he could use the half-a-million pound striker as a winger after he flourished in that role across the North Sea.

Thelin said: “It is good to have Pape back and he trained well.

“It will also be good to get to know him as a person and as a player, then we will take it from there step by step.

“He did well in Norway and made some good goals.

“Pape played more like a winger and not a striker in most of the games there.

“That (Norwegian) league was quite competitive, so I think it was a good way to show himself and get some consistent playing time.”

Gueye netted a double for Kristiansund in a 4-2 loss to league leaders and defending Eliteserien champions Bodø/Glimt in May.

He started 14 of his 15 appearances in Norway.

Asked if a role on the wing for Gueye is something he might continue at Aberdeen, Thelin said: “It can be.

“Pape has the deep running when he plays central.

“Now on the wing he can play more one against one, so lets see if we can find a mix from there.

“I have only had him for two sessions and will need to have him for more time to make a decision on that.

“He is in good shape as Norway are well into their season.

“Pape has only trained in two sessions and will not be in the squad (for East Kilbride) this time.

“However, there are a lot of games in the following weeks.”

Star striker Miovski returns to squad

One attacker who will be in the squad to face East Kilbride is goal hero Miovski.

After discussions with the striker, Thelin opted to leave Miovski out of the opening game of the season as transfer speculation continued to ramp up.

Clubs across Europe are tracking Miovski, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season and is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen are braced for bids for the 25-year-old.

Thelin said: “Bojan is training and has been really good, he will be in the squad this weekend.

“He is looking sharp and fresh.

“You always have dialogue with players individually and try to find the perfect way for everyone.

“He is a good guy, he is doing well in training and is calm.

“We had a good chat before the last game because he wasn’t in the squad, but we’ve had a good training week.

“Now we’ll bring him into the squad and take it from there.

“He has been pushing himself hard in training, so my feeling is good about that situation.

“Ester came in last weekend and did really well. And for this game, Bojan will be in the squad.”

AWOL Duk situation ‘still ongoing’

Thelin also said there has been no development with AWOL Cape Verde international striker Duk.

Aberdeen recently confirmed Duk is absent from the club without permission and is the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

The 24-year-old has failed to report back to Aberdeen after the summer break.

Duk recently confirmed he wants to leave Aberdeen and urged the club cash in on him by selling him this summer.

The attacker has a year left on his Aberdeen contract and would be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are understood to be due 50% of any transfer fee.

On Duk, Thelin said: “It is still ongoing, so I can’t make any further comments on that right now.

“It is the same situation as last week. Let’s talk about that in the future.”