Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin’s leaders at Aberdeen

Dimitar Mitov is determined he will be one of Jimmy Thelin’s leaders on the pitch at Aberdeen.

Graeme Shinnie is the captain at Pittodrie, but summer signing from St Johnstone Mitov is ready to play his part on the pitch for the cause.

The goalkeeper believes every player must be prepared to play a leadership role – regardless of their role within the team.

The Bulgarian said: “I think you have to be a leader. I feel we need 11 leaders and not just the guy who wears the armband.

“Every voice on the pitch is huge because people see different pictures.

“For myself, I can see everything and I am trying to help people as much as possible.

“Maybe just with my voice, but also with my actions. That is really important when the team is under pressure and controlling your box can be a huge thing.”

‘It has been amazing’

The 27-year-old has settled quickly since making the move from Perth to Pittodrie and has kept two clean sheets in his three appearances in the Premier Sports Cup.

He credits the warm welcome he has received since arriving at the Dons, which was evident in Tuesday’s open training session at Pittodrie, for helping him adapt to his new surroundings with the minimum of fuss.

Mitov said: “It has been amazing, It has been so good since joining the club in terms of the welcome I’ve had from everyone.

“It is hugely important for new players to build that relationship with the team and the cup games has been great in terms of building momentum ahead of the season.”

With four wins out of four in the group stage of the League Cup, it has been an encouraging start to the season for Aberdeen under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede’s high-pressing style has yielded 15 goals in four matches to help build momentum heading into the new campaign.

Mitov believes the approach is what Dons fans want to see from their side.

He said: “The fans are going to expect a team on the front foot which likes to attack and score goals.

“The manager has made it clear he wants a team which scores goals and doesn’t concede, but it is not going to happen overnight. It is going to take time.

“His knowledge of football is unbelievable and I’ve been so impressed by his daily management, not just as a coach but as a person.”

Mitov looking forward to Saints return

Mitov will make a quick return to his old stomping ground when the Dons open their Premiership campaign at St Johnstone on Monday.

The shot-stopper is looking forward to returning to McDiarmid Park and is not surprised at his league debut for Aberdeen coming against his former club.

He said: “I messaged my family group chat, and said: ‘I bet you that it will be St Johnstone away’ – and that was what happened.

“I think I will get quite a good reception.

“I have huge respect for St Johnstone, but I am an Aberdeen player and I will be going there wanting to win.”

Saints are under new ownership following American Adam Webb’s takeover of the club during the close season.

Webb also has a stake in English side Cambridge United, where Mitov played from 2016 to 2023 prior to joining Saints.

The goalkeeper believes Webb’s arrival at McDiarmid Park is a positive development for his former club.

He said: “I didn’t sit down and have a chat with him. I have shaken his hand and I know who he is.

“What he did at Cambridge was great. He wanted to create an environment where fans could come and enjoy the football.

“From there, they built a new training ground and facilities to attract better players.

“I really hope everything goes well. The takeover is complete and St Johnstone are happy.

“The people at the club deserve that.

“I do think if everything goes to plan, they are great people with great ambitions. They can do something special.”