Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin’s leaders at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin’s leaders at Aberdeen

The goalkeeper is relishing the chance to be an on-field influence at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

Dimitar Mitov is determined he will be one of Jimmy Thelin’s leaders on the pitch at Aberdeen.

Graeme Shinnie is the captain at Pittodrie, but summer signing from St Johnstone Mitov is ready to play his part on the pitch for the cause.

The goalkeeper believes every player must be prepared to play a leadership role – regardless of their role within the team.

The Bulgarian said: “I think you have to be a leader. I feel we need 11 leaders and not just the guy who wears the armband.

“Every voice on the pitch is huge because people see different pictures.

“For myself, I can see everything and I am trying to help people as much as possible.

“Maybe just with my voice, but also with my actions. That is really important when the team is under pressure and controlling your box can be a huge thing.”

‘It has been amazing’

Dimitar Mitov takes a picture with fans during Aberdeen’s open training session at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

The 27-year-old has settled quickly since making the move from Perth to Pittodrie and has kept two clean sheets in his three appearances in the Premier Sports Cup.

He credits the warm welcome he has received since arriving at the Dons, which was evident in Tuesday’s open training session at Pittodrie, for helping him adapt to his new surroundings with the minimum of fuss.

Mitov said: “It has been amazing, It has been so good since joining the club in terms of the welcome I’ve had from everyone.

“It is hugely important for new players to build that relationship with the team and the cup games has been great in terms of building momentum ahead of the season.”

With four wins out of four in the group stage of the League Cup, it has been an encouraging start to the season for Aberdeen under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede’s high-pressing style has yielded 15 goals in four matches to help build momentum heading into the new campaign.

Mitov believes the approach is what Dons fans want to see from their side.

He said: “The fans are going to expect a team on the front foot which likes to attack and score goals.

“The manager has made it clear he wants a team which scores goals and doesn’t concede, but it is not going to happen overnight. It is going to take time.

“His knowledge of football is unbelievable and I’ve been so impressed by his daily management, not just as a coach but as a person.”

Mitov looking forward to Saints return

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Mitov will make a quick return to his old stomping ground when the Dons open their Premiership campaign at St Johnstone on Monday.

The shot-stopper is looking forward to returning to McDiarmid Park and is not surprised at his league debut for Aberdeen coming against his former club.

He said: “I messaged my family group chat, and said: ‘I bet you that it will be St Johnstone away’ – and that was what happened.

“I think I will get quite a good reception.

“I have huge respect for St Johnstone, but I am an Aberdeen player and I will be going there wanting to win.”

Saints are under new ownership following American Adam Webb’s takeover of the club during the close season.

Webb also has a stake in English side Cambridge United, where Mitov played from 2016 to 2023 prior to joining Saints.

The goalkeeper believes Webb’s arrival at McDiarmid Park is a positive development for his former club.

He said: “I didn’t sit down and have a chat with him. I have shaken his hand and I know who he is.

“What he did at Cambridge was great. He wanted to create an environment where fans could come and enjoy the football.

“From there, they built a new training ground and facilities to attract better players.

“I really hope everything goes well. The takeover is complete and St Johnstone are happy.

“The people at the club deserve that.

“I do think if everything goes to plan, they are great people with great ambitions. They can do something special.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen
2
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons' £6.5m…
3
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Were you among the fans to get a picture with Bojan Miovski, Jimmy…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Jimmy Thelin’s delight at Shayden Morris' response after ‘empty tank’ display for Aberdeen against…
Aberdeen full-back Jack MacKenzie is substituted off and shakes hands with Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 defeat of Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to get impressive Jack MacKenzie tied to a new deal…
Graeme Shinnie and the Aberdeen players applaud the fans after the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton.Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: The perfect start for new manager Jimmy Thelin
DITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14606096n) Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match between Aberdeen and Dumbarton at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Premier Sports Scottish League Cup - 27 Jul 2024
Paul Third: New stories to be told as the 2024-25 Scottish league season gets…
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players 'all fully on-board' with boss Jimmy Thelin's high press strategy, says Jack…

Conversation