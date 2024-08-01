Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish football

Harper reveals 'who is that guy?' reaction to Pape Habib Gueye's sparkling Aberdeen return, and why Bojan Miovski should play against St Johnstone.

Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

Pape Habib Gueye could be the surprise package of the season for Aberdeen after returning to Pittodrie with a new lease of life.

The Senegalese attacker came off the bench against Dumbarton last week to make a huge impact in helping the Dons run out 6-0 winners to win their Premier Sports Cup group in style.

I could not believe what I watching.

I watched the 24-year-old, who joined the Dons from Belgian side KV Kortrijk last season, fail to make any impact last term.

He looked short of match fitness, lacking in confidence and was very much on the periphery of the first-team squad.

He struggled to make the matchday squad – never mind the starting XI.

But the contrast between that player and the one who came off the bench at Pittodrie a week ago was incredible, and great to see.

‘Who is that guy?’ I though as I watched Pape Habib Gueye

Pape Habib Gueye following his arrival at Aberdeen last August. Image: SNS.

Gueye looked a completely different player.

He was eager to go forward, closed down the Sons players and put the opposition players under pressure, and linked up play either through the middle or out wide.

If I hadn’t know it was him, I would have been asking: ‘Who is that guy?’

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say he looked like a player who wasn’t going to work out for the Dons, but his loan move to Kristiansund BK has clearly done wonders.

It just goes to show the difference confidence can make to a person.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin will be delighted, and it’s clear to me Gueye has shown up well in training to earn his chance.

Earning an opportunity is only the first part of a player’s task, though.

Taking the chance when you are given it is the other bit, and I think the big man has given his boss food for thought ahead of St Johnstone on Monday.

Jimmy Thelin has a wealth of Aberdeen attacking options

With Dante Polvara injured and doubts about whether Leighton Clarkson will be fit after being forced off at half-time last week, the manager may have to rejig his side for the Premiership opener in Perth.

Losing two midfielders on the eve of the new season would be a blow, but Thelin now has a wealth of attacking options to pick from, and with the goals flowing, he must be tempted to really go on the front foot at McDiarmid Park.

He has the reliable pairing of Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen, the midfield enforcers who provide the buffer to the defence and then start the attacks from deep.

In front of them, he also has an array of options and the players offer a good combination of pace, power and most importantly a goal threat.

The sides the Dons faced in the League Cup group stage were not the strongest they will play this season.

But 15 goals scored and one conceded in four matches shows the confidence is flowing through the side just now.

Away games are tough and matches against St Johnstone are rarely thrillers, but I think the Dons can win the physical battle in Perth.

If they do that, they have got the attacking options, of which Gueye is just one, who can hurt Craig Levein’s side.

Playing Miovski can bump up his value

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Until Bojan Miovski signs on the dotted line for another club, he is an Aberdeen player and one who should be starting.

I said last week I felt the Dons’ star striker should lead the line at Perth on Monday, and despite interest in his services heating up, I haven’t changed my mind.

Football is about winning games, and the Dons are a stronger side with Miovski in their line-up.

It’s no criticism of Ester Sokler, who has scored four goals so far in the League Cup, but Miovski was the club’s leading scorer last season and remains their biggest threat.

I remember before I joined Everton there was a lot of speculation about me at Pittodrie, and even though Jimmy Bonthrone wanted me to go to England, there was an expectancy that I play until a deal was done.

Miovski is being paid a wage to play, and even if the Dons do expect to sell him this month, then the best way to bump up his value is by having him in the side scoring goals.

Promotion the aim for Cove

Good luck to Cove Rangers as they get their League One campaign under way against Annan on Saturday.

It has been a tough couple of years for Paul Hartley’s side, but they had a fine win at Dunfermline in their final League Cup game last weekend to go into the new season with confidence.

Annan are the visitors to Balmoral Stadium and will be no pushovers – but I’m hoping three points can be the first step on a journey which leads back to the Championship for them this season.

