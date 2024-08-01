Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen

Defender Devlin knows he must prove himself worthy of a contract extension following new boss Jimmy Thelin's arrival at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Nicky Devlin is ready to prove himself all over again as he bids to win a new deal at Aberdeen.

The Dons defender, who joined the club from Livingston last summer, is already in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie.

Despite making 53 appearances for the club last season, the right-back believes the arrival of new manager Jimmy Thelin means he has to show in his second season he deserves an extended deal.

The 30-year-old said: “This is my final year now.

“From that point of view, when a new manager comes in you have to prove yourself again.

“But at a club like Aberdeen you always have to prove you should be here and be part of the squad.

“I will do that. I love playing up here and as long as I can perform well on a Saturday, it gives me the best chance to stay here as long as I can.”

Devlin happy to let his displays do the talking after manager situation sees contract talks put on ice

Nicky Devlin and team-mate Ester Sokler. Image: SNS.

Devlin has revealed preliminary discussions about his future were held last season, but the managerial changes at the club paused talks.

But he is happy to let his performances on the pitch show new boss Thelin he can be part of his plans beyond this campaign.

Devlin said: “I think there has been stuff in the background, but it was difficult towards the end of last season with the manger situation when Barry Robson left and then Neil Warnock came in for a period of time and then they announced a new manager would come in.

“Obviously a new manager will come in with new ideas and ways he wants to do things.

“It was probably quite difficult at the end of last season.

“But fingers crossed!

“I can only concentrate on what I do whenever we play. If I do that and perform well, then hopefully that kind of stuff takes care of itself.”

Defender welcomes competition

Nicky Devlin scored Aberdeen’s first goal of the season at East Kilbride. Image: SNS.

The arrival of Thelin in June has led to every player at Pittodrie receiving a fresh start.

With Jayden Richardson back from two loan spells to push Devlin for the right-back berth and Jack Milne also providing competition for his place, the Scot has embraced the challenge.

He said: “Probably one of the upsides of a new manager is that people that weren’t in the picture or playing last season can look at it as a completely clean slate.

“Maybe the boys that played a lot last season maybe have to prove themselves again and show what you can do.

“It is good, because – especially at this time of the year – competition for places is high.

“That is good. Healthy competition is always good.”

Boss Jimmy Thelin ‘wants a good culture at the club’

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin’s desire to foster an improved team spirt at the club has been a major talking point among the players following the Swede’s arrival at Pittodrie.

With 15 goals scored in four wins in the Premier Sports Cup, the mood within the changing room is positive heading into the new Premiership campaign – which begins at St Johnstone on Monday.

With captain Graeme Shinnie leading the way, Devlin sees no reason why it will not continue.

He said:  “It is a good group and one of the main things is that you have to buy into that.

“You can’t come in and be your own person on your own, you have to be involved.

“If you try to go into a shell or stick by yourself, Shinnie quickly finds you and drags you back

“That’s what the manager has been big on as well since he came in – squad cohesion.

“He wants a good culture at the club.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie.
Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen FC finish this season?
6
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna remaining patient in search for new club
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin's leaders at Aberdeen
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Leighton Clarkson believes missing out on Europe can help Aberdeen
2
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen 'reject initial Espanyol bid for Bojan Miovski which fails to meet Dons' £6.5m…
3
Bojan Miovski takes a picture with fans during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024. Image: SNS.
GALLERY: Were you among the fans to get a picture with Bojan Miovski, Jimmy…
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.
Jimmy Thelin’s delight at Shayden Morris' response after ‘empty tank’ display for Aberdeen against…

Conversation