Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen

Nicky Devlin is ready to prove himself all over again as he bids to win a new deal at Aberdeen.

The Dons defender, who joined the club from Livingston last summer, is already in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie.

Despite making 53 appearances for the club last season, the right-back believes the arrival of new manager Jimmy Thelin means he has to show in his second season he deserves an extended deal.

The 30-year-old said: “This is my final year now.

“From that point of view, when a new manager comes in you have to prove yourself again.

“But at a club like Aberdeen you always have to prove you should be here and be part of the squad.

“I will do that. I love playing up here and as long as I can perform well on a Saturday, it gives me the best chance to stay here as long as I can.”

Devlin happy to let his displays do the talking after manager situation sees contract talks put on ice

Devlin has revealed preliminary discussions about his future were held last season, but the managerial changes at the club paused talks.

But he is happy to let his performances on the pitch show new boss Thelin he can be part of his plans beyond this campaign.

Devlin said: “I think there has been stuff in the background, but it was difficult towards the end of last season with the manger situation when Barry Robson left and then Neil Warnock came in for a period of time and then they announced a new manager would come in.

“Obviously a new manager will come in with new ideas and ways he wants to do things.

“It was probably quite difficult at the end of last season.

“But fingers crossed!

“I can only concentrate on what I do whenever we play. If I do that and perform well, then hopefully that kind of stuff takes care of itself.”

Defender welcomes competition

The arrival of Thelin in June has led to every player at Pittodrie receiving a fresh start.

With Jayden Richardson back from two loan spells to push Devlin for the right-back berth and Jack Milne also providing competition for his place, the Scot has embraced the challenge.

He said: “Probably one of the upsides of a new manager is that people that weren’t in the picture or playing last season can look at it as a completely clean slate.

“Maybe the boys that played a lot last season maybe have to prove themselves again and show what you can do.

“It is good, because – especially at this time of the year – competition for places is high.

“That is good. Healthy competition is always good.”

Boss Jimmy Thelin ‘wants a good culture at the club’

Thelin’s desire to foster an improved team spirt at the club has been a major talking point among the players following the Swede’s arrival at Pittodrie.

With 15 goals scored in four wins in the Premier Sports Cup, the mood within the changing room is positive heading into the new Premiership campaign – which begins at St Johnstone on Monday.

With captain Graeme Shinnie leading the way, Devlin sees no reason why it will not continue.

He said: “It is a good group and one of the main things is that you have to buy into that.

“You can’t come in and be your own person on your own, you have to be involved.

“If you try to go into a shell or stick by yourself, Shinnie quickly finds you and drags you back

“That’s what the manager has been big on as well since he came in – squad cohesion.

“He wants a good culture at the club.”