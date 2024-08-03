St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Who fills Leighton Clarkson void? Plus, how to enter Dons Score Predictor League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Who fills Leighton Clarkson void? Plus, how to enter Dons Score Predictor League

We look at three talking points ahead of Aberdeen's Premiership opener, as our writers give their score predictions.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, right, is out for eight weeks with a fractured shoulder.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, right, is out for eight weeks with a fractured shoulder.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen get their first Premiership season under Jimmy Thelin up and running against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Monday night (8pm).

After a disappointing return to the top-flight’s bottom six last term, the early signs under new Swedish boss Thelin have been positive, with the Dons recording a flawless four wins from four in the Premier Sports Cup group stage – including a closing 6-0 hammering of League One Dumbarton.

Going into the Saints clash, with hopes of a positive league start, Thelin’s team selection is the biggest of the talking points, due the Dons having a fresh injury concern to deal with.

How does Jimmy Thelin deal with Leighton Clarkson’s injury absence?

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.

No.10 Clarkson was forced off against Dumbarton with a shoulder injury, confirmed as a fracture, which is expected to keep him out until late September.

In the League Cup group games, Thelin’s favoured team lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dimitar Mitov in goals, and (right to left) Nicky Devlin, Slobodan Rubezic, Gavin Molloy and Jack MacKenzie in defence. Ahead of them was a central midfield pairing of Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie, and Shayden Morris, Clarkson and Jamie McGrath in behind loan striker Ester Sokler.

With Clarkson out, Thelin could replace him with £500,000 man Pape Habib Gueye – who came on against Dumbarton and looked capable of making a belated impact this season for the Dons in his first appearance following his loan spell in Norway, having contributed to one of Sokler’s goals.

Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

But does Thelin instead move McGrath from the left wide berth into the middle, and rely on Gueye or Vicente Besuijen to fill the void on the left?

Besuijen also showed some attacking sparkle off as a substitute with an assist against the Sons.

Frozen out under former bosses Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson, the Dutchman – following his productive loan with FC Emmen at the end of last term – failed to impress in his only League Cup group start, at East Kilbride, but showed the talent he undoutedly has in the Dumbarton victory.

Bojan Miovski or Ester Sokler upfront?

All through the Premier Sports Cup campaign, Ester Sokler was Thelin’s first-choice to lead the Aberdeen line upfront, and is already on four goals for the campaign.

We have only seen 45 minutes of last season’s 26-goal star man Bojan Miovski – when the North Macedonian forward helped turn the game in the second half against Airdrieonians at Pittodrie.

The coaching staff’s thinking in using last season’s striking under-study Sokler over Miovski at the start of the new campaign is obvious:

The latter is widely expected to leave the Dons in a big-money move before the transfer window closes. The club, with their player-trading model reliant on speculating on young talent and then selling more high profit, do not want to risk an injury to their prize asset.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovki against Airdrie, his first game time of the season. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovki against Airdrie, his first game time of the season. Image: Shutterstock.

It is also understandable why new boss Thelin, who is trying to rebuild Aberdeen for the long-term, would be reticent to play a frontman who will likely only be in the Granite City for a matter of weeks, instead of Slovenian Sokler, who was signed last summer, clearly as succession planning for Miovski’s departure.

Still, with the Premiership all-important to Aberdeen, and Miovski still undeniably the Dons’ best player, some supporters would argue Thelin should play his goalscorer-in-chief right up until the point where his transfer exit is formally sealed.

How will Thelinball fare on its top-flight debut?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Monday will also give fans the first indication of how manager Thelin’s tactical sensibilities – which made Elfsborg an Allsvenskan powerhouse over the past six years – work in the Scottish top-flight.

Although you could say the latter three Premier Sports Cup group games, against East Kilbride, Airdrie and Dumbarton, were all matches where Aberdeen started relatively-slowly before clicking into gear, we’ve seen a willingness to cede possession to opponents and then punish them with rapid counter-attacks, as well as a willingness to press high, commit men forward and overwhelm the opposition.

Trips to McDiarmid Park are famously nip-tuck affairs, though, and it will be fascinating to see, against a Craig Levein St Johnstone side you would expect to be pretty defensive in approach, what the Aberdeen manager’s plan is to unlock them and get off to a winning Premiership start.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the St Johnstone v Aberdeen game on Monday is “Shinnie”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here –  with the deadline for game 1 entries noon on Monday (the Saints v Dons game kicks-off at 8pm).

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Leighton Clarkson injury and 'solutions', Bojan Miovski bid and…
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers sign two Aberdeen youngsters on loan ahead of League One season-opener
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton
2
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen
Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish…
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin raises a club scarf at Pittodrie.
Debate: Where will Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen FC finish this season?
10
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna remaining patient in search for new club
Keeper Dimitar Mitov during his Aberdeen competitive debut against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Dimitar Mitov ready to be one of Jimmy Thelin's leaders at Aberdeen
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…

Conversation