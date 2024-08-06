Fan view: Bojan Miovski has earned massive move, and Aberdeen will need to make big signing to replace him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Bojan Miovski has earned massive move, and Aberdeen will need to make big signing to replace him

Chris Crighton reflects on Bojan Miovski's classy return for Aberdeen in the 2-1 Premiership-opening win at St Johnstone.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the William Hill Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

Bojan Miovski’s name appearing on the Aberdeen team-sheet for St Johnstone will have made the Red Army’s eyes light up.

When he spun 30 yards out and launched a wicked, swerving left-foot volley fizzing towards St Johnstone’s crossbar, the pound signs will have started spinning in Dave Cormack’s.

Whether it is in this team’s long-term interests it clipped the top edge of the bar rather than the bottom, we will probably never know.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski has his head in hands after his long range strike hits the crossbar at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Had Miovski’s audacity been rewarded with what would have been the very best of his copious collection of Aberdeen goals, it would probably have hastened his exit, but significantly increased the price the club would have been able to charge for it.

It is a great pity Miovski seems likely to be the most fleeting of contributors to Jimmy Thelin’s Pittodrie project, because he slotted seamlessly and impressively into the scheme.

A shame for the player, too – so often sacrificed and alone in the forward lines of drab, timid coaches, his ability to fashion goals from the merest of materials being an excuse to give him none, he would surely enjoy the aggressive, high-position nature of this season’s strategy.

Not to say that he will not also relish whatever comes next in his career. It should be a major move when it arrives, and well earned.

Aberdeen’s squad is noticeably light – are they just waiting for Miovski exit?

Aberdeen will need to make a similarly splashy transfer to replace him, for their squad is noticeably light at this stage.

Though it would certainly help if everyone being paid by the club would turn up to work, the roster lacks the depth, in both numbers and quality, which will be needed to mount the challenges required.

The optimistic interpretation is the club is waiting to discover Miovski’s fee, to determine the shelf from which it shops. The options should be exciting.

