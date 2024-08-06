Fan view: Bojan Miovski has earned massive move, and Aberdeen will need to make big signing to replace him

Bojan Miovski’s name appearing on the Aberdeen team-sheet for St Johnstone will have made the Red Army’s eyes light up.

When he spun 30 yards out and launched a wicked, swerving left-foot volley fizzing towards St Johnstone’s crossbar, the pound signs will have started spinning in Dave Cormack’s.

Whether it is in this team’s long-term interests it clipped the top edge of the bar rather than the bottom, we will probably never know.

Had Miovski’s audacity been rewarded with what would have been the very best of his copious collection of Aberdeen goals, it would probably have hastened his exit, but significantly increased the price the club would have been able to charge for it.

It is a great pity Miovski seems likely to be the most fleeting of contributors to Jimmy Thelin’s Pittodrie project, because he slotted seamlessly and impressively into the scheme.

A shame for the player, too – so often sacrificed and alone in the forward lines of drab, timid coaches, his ability to fashion goals from the merest of materials being an excuse to give him none, he would surely enjoy the aggressive, high-position nature of this season’s strategy.

Not to say that he will not also relish whatever comes next in his career. It should be a major move when it arrives, and well earned.

Aberdeen’s squad is noticeably light – are they just waiting for Miovski exit?

Aberdeen will need to make a similarly splashy transfer to replace him, for their squad is noticeably light at this stage.

Though it would certainly help if everyone being paid by the club would turn up to work, the roster lacks the depth, in both numbers and quality, which will be needed to mount the challenges required.

The optimistic interpretation is the club is waiting to discover Miovski’s fee, to determine the shelf from which it shops. The options should be exciting.