Making Pittodrie a fortress again is Jamie McGrath’s next aim at Aberdeen

The Dons are looking to improve the poor home record from last season as they bid to mount a challenge in top half of the Premiership table.

By Paul Third
Jamie McGrath in action for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath believes his side must improve their home form if they want to be challenging in the top half of the Premiership this season.

The Dons made a dream start to the new campaign on Monday as goals from Nicky Devlin and McGrath gave new boss Jimmy Thelin all three points on his league debut at St Johnstone.

But now McGrath is aiming to repeat the feat at Pittodrie on Sunday when his former club St Mirren visit the Granite City.

The Dons won just seven of their 19 home matches in the league last season as they finished in seventh place – and McGrath knows that record must improve in the new campaign.

He said: “Our home form wasn’t good enough. So far we have won all our home games and we had a good feeling in our home games.

“The home fans will be behind us and that will be important going into a really tough game against St Mirren.

“They are flying. It is good to see them doing well in Europe.

“It will be a tough game and we will need to be on it to try and get the win.”

St Mirren showed no European hangover as they brushed Hibernian aside in their first league game on Sunday and McGrath is expecting a tough test from Stephen Robinson’s side at Pittodrie.

He said: “It is difficult playing after Europe, but we saw them beating Hibs 3-0.

“It is still early in the season and their boys will still be fresh. We will have to be on our game to get maximum points.”

McGrath encouraged by Aberdeen’s start

Jamie McGrath contributed a goal and an assist in the Dons’ 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen rewarded their big travelling support with a composed display in Monday’s win at McDiarmid Park.

The win makes it five wins out of five for the Dons under their new manager, but McGrath insists there is much more to come from Thelin’s side.

He said: “I was delighted because it was an important three points being our first game.

“It was live on television, everyone was watching and we knew how important it was.

“The new gaffer, new system and we know we will only get better – it is a good start.

“The League Cup has been brilliant for us, playing competitive games you don’t normally get in pre-season.

“That was a good bedding (in) for us.

“We are still learning and there is still a long way to go.

“We were really good against St Johnstone – although we can get better at certain things.

“On the counter, we looked really good and on another night we might see the game out (more comfortably).

“We defended brilliantly, which was great.”

Dons’ game management was impressive

Aberdeen had to dig deep in the closing stages to secure their victory after Gavin Molloy’s own-goal two minutes from time set-up a frantic finale.

McGrath was delighted at the fact the Dons did not panic in the nine minutes of added time.

He said: “It would have been easy for us to get back and defend our box, especially away from home and with the fans on top of us.

“I thought we stayed strong, and Peter (Ambrose) and Pape (Habib Gueye) proved a good out with the long balls.

“When they scored we could have really panicked, but we adapted really well and saw the game out.

“The first game of the season can be pretty cagey.

“The first half was like a yo-yo game and that probably suited us with Ester Sokler’s pace and Bojan Miovski up top.

“We were disappointed not to put the game out of sight in the first half, but we defended brilliantly for the last 20 minutes and we can take positives going both ways.”

‘Siv has brought a lot of experience’

Sivert Heltne Nilsen impressed on his Premiership debut on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.

One man who showed he has adapted quickly to the rigours of Scottish football was midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, whose pass sent McGrath clear to score Aberdeen’s second goal in Perth.

McGrath believes the Norwegian has settled in well alongside captain Graeme Shinnie in the heart of the Dons midfield.

He said: “I think we are all on the same page. It will take time for us to gel, but the early signs are good.

“Siv’s has brought a lot of experience alongside Shinnie. He put it on a plate for me – hopefully, I can repay that favour.”

Meanwhile, former Don Junior Hoilett has signed a one-year deal with Hibernian.

The 34-year-old was offered a new deal by Aberdeen at the end of the season, but the two parties could not agree terms.

The Dons ended negotiations after Hoilett suffered an injury while on international duty with Canada.

Conversation