Willie Miller: Dimitar Mitov, Gavin Molloy and Sivert Heltne Nilsen all caught the eye in Aberdeen’s win at St Johnstone

Dimitar Mitov showed just how important he is going to be for Aberdeen this season after an impressive league debut on Monday.

The Bulgarian international did not have a huge amount to do in terms of protecting his goal in the 2-1 win at St Johnstone – but what he had to do he did well.

Having watched him a lot last season when he was a St Johnstone player, I knew he was a very competent player.

He comes for crosses and is a good shot-stopper, as he showed with the best save of the game to turn a netbound effort away.

But his contribution as an attacking player was significant.

That may sound like a strange thing to say about a goalkeeper, but a feature of his play in Perth was what he did while in possession of the ball.

He is a decent passer of the ball and someone who commands the penalty area, however, whenever he came for a ball he sprinted towards the edge of the box looking for a team-mate to start the next attack as quickly as possible.

From short passes to well-timed throws, Mitov was adept at turning defence into attack in an instant.

Molloy and Rubezic pairing shows promise

Another newcomer, Gavin Molloy, also impressed alongside Slobodan Rubezic at centre-half.

Molloy shows a lot of promise. He’s mobile, quick and was dominant in the air.

He slotted in seamlessly alongside Rubezic.

It’s worth noting Molloy is only 22, while Rubezic is still young himself at 24.

Rubezic has all the attributes to be a top-class defender, but composure is what he needs to add to his game.

To be fair to the big man, Monday was one of his calmer games and more of those will serve him well.

In Molloy, he looks to have struck a decent pairing.

Nilsen is a defender’s dream

The one who really looks to be a big difference-maker in Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen team is Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

The Norwegian is not the most mobile midfielder I’ve seen, but he reads the game well, keeps it simple and is a very strong talker and organiser.

He can also play a bit too as he showed with an outstanding first-time ball to set-up Jamie McGrath for the second goal.

As a former defender, I’d be thrilled to have someone like him in front of me, although I’ll be interested to see how the Norwegian does when he faces a higher level of competition.

Bigger tests to come but signs are encouraging

For a large part of the game what I watched was pretty good -the first hour in particular was very entertaining.

Aberdeen dominated the midfield area and deserved their half-time lead. They also scored a terrific second goal, even if it did come against the run of play.

St Johnstone may feel they deserved something from the game, but it was a good positive start from the Dons.

Jimmy Thelin’s side played more football, dominated for long spells, created more chances and – most importantly – took them.

It’s all the more impressive considering both Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara are missing due to injury.

What struck me more than the result or the performances of any individuals though was the post-match celebrations – the whole squad went towards the travelling support, who were outstanding throughout, and the mutual appreciation seemed to go on for a long time.

We’re only a few weeks into the new season but it’s clear there is a strong bond developing between the fans and the players.

Beating a team who narrowly stayed up last season is one thing, but St Mirren will be a much sterner test for Thelin and his players on Sunday.

But if Aberdeen want to be challenging for the top three this season, then these are the sort of games they need to be winning.

Andy Considine back where he belongs

Aberdeen and Andy Considine is a pairing which just goes together.

That’s why I’m pleased to see Andy return to the club as a coach in the youth academy.

Andy knows the club only too well.

He is a product of the developmental system himself, has played in a number of positions for years, represented his country and even has a song which will follow him wherever he goes.

I know he has been keen on getting into coaching, and given his long association with the club, bringing him back to Aberdeen just makes sense.

I know he felt a little let down in terms of how he left the club two years ago, but it was a breakdown in communication rather than an issue between the player and the club.

Besides – it is not as if disappointment is a difficult bridge to repair.

Andy has been looking for an opportunity to start a different career as a coach and the Dons have been looking for a replacement for Jonny Hayes following his departure for Celtic.

I can’t think of a better replacement than someone who is the embodiment of what any youngster coming through the ranks at Cormack Park should aspire to be – available every week, respected by his peers and a model professional.

That’s the three boxes any player would love to tick, and who better to give insight into what it takes than someone who has been there and done it?

It’s a sensible appointment. Like his playing career, I’m sure it will be a role to which Andy gives his all.