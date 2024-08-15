10 north-east food and drink places that have shut in 2024 so far – which one do you miss most?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 north-east food and drink places that have shut in 2024 so far – which one do you miss most?

The closures have been big blows to communities across the region.

Haigs on Aberdeen's Schoolhill closed early this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Haigs on Aberdeen's Schoolhill closed early this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

The Press and Journal has reported on a number of north-east food and drink businesses/spaces shutting their doors this year.

From businesses in Ellon and Fraserburgh to Westhill and Aberdeen, the closures have been big blows to communities across the region.

Some of them, however, have since either moved to new premises or continue to have other locations on the go.

Here’s a list of 10 north-east food and drink spots that are no longer open. Which do you miss most?

Zanres, Ellon

The Ellon Zanres branch was taken over by rival chipper Sea Salt + Sole in January.

Posting the announcement online, Zanres thanked their customers for their support over the past few years.

The family continues to run two businesses in Mintlaw – Café Zanre and the Mintlaw Chipper – as well as Zanres fish and chip shop in Peterhead.

A haddock supper from Zanres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Haigs, Aberdeen

The owners of Aberdeen food hall Haigs, on Schoolhill, made the “heartbreaking” decision to close the business at the start of the year.

James and Julie Haig said the venue was attracting a healthy 500 to 600 customers daily before shutting up shop, but soaring power bills and costly rates left them unable to turn a profit.

The couple have since opened another shop on Palmerston Road and currently run a mobile van, which you can keep tabs on via the business’ Facebook page.

James Haig preparing an order. He owned the business with his wife Julie. Image: Wullie Marr

The Key, Westhill and Altens

Owner of The Key, Jonny Smith – a Highland League footballer-turned-entrepreneur – said a number of factors influenced the decision to close both his sites in Westhill and Altens.

They included unreliable new staff and the ever-increasing cost of running a business.

They ceased trading at the tail end of February.

Outside The Key in Altens last April. Image: Wullie Marr

Porterhouse, Inverurie

It’s scary to think that it’s already been six months since popular Inverurie restaurant Porterhouse steakhouse closed.

Located at Thainstone Centre, it shut in February and was a go-to for many after a mouth-watering steak dinner.

Slow cooked beef short rib. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Waste-A-Weigh, Inverurie

The following month, Inverurie was hit with another blow as High Street refill shop Waste-A-Weigh shut.

Its premises opened in October 2022, but experienced a “huge decline” in customers at the tail end of 2023 and in early 2024, thus closed in March.

However, owner Jenni Clark’s Rothienorman branch remains open for business.

zero waste store
The refill shop was located on the town’s High Street. Image: Shutterstock.

Red Robin Records, Aberdeen

Red Robin Records Vinyl Café, on Correction Wynd, was forced to shut in April after a drop in customers left owner Nick Duthie barely able to afford the bills.

The shock announcement came just four months after he launched a GoFundMe page as a “last resort.”

Despite his efforts, Nick was forced to give up his dream.

The coffee at Red Robin Records was something quite special. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

JK Fine Foods, Westhill

The Westhill JK Fine Foods shop closed in April too.

The firm announced the sad news on Instagram, writing: “We are sorry to announce that earlier this week we took the decision to permanently close our Westhill branch.”

Fans of the family-run business can still get their fix at their location on Chattan Place in Aberdeen.

Inside the former shop in 2020. Image: Paul Glendell

Pirates Pizza Shack, Fraserburgh

In June, we said farewell to Fraserburgh pizzeria Pirates Pizza Shack.

The sit-in restaurant opened in November, following the success of owners Charlie and Sam Reid’s takeaway van.

In a statement posted on Facebook announcing the closure, the couple broke the news with a “heavy heart.”

Charlie Reid operated the north-east food business with his wife Sam. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mac’s Pizzeria, Aberdeen

Union Street’s Mac’s Pizzeria served its final slice last month (in July).

However, business bosses have pledged not to let it become another empty unit on the Granite Mile, as they seek to bring hundreds to it as a relaunched events space capable of hosting weddings.

Manager Martin Widerlechner told the Press and Journal “there will be no job losses.”

Mac’s Pizzeria is no more. Image: Kath Flannery

