10 north-east food and drink places that have shut in 2024 so far – which one do you miss most?

The Press and Journal has reported on a number of north-east food and drink businesses/spaces shutting their doors this year.

From businesses in Ellon and Fraserburgh to Westhill and Aberdeen, the closures have been big blows to communities across the region.

Some of them, however, have since either moved to new premises or continue to have other locations on the go.

Here’s a list of 10 north-east food and drink spots that are no longer open. Which do you miss most?

Zanres, Ellon

The Ellon Zanres branch was taken over by rival chipper Sea Salt + Sole in January.

Posting the announcement online, Zanres thanked their customers for their support over the past few years.

The family continues to run two businesses in Mintlaw – Café Zanre and the Mintlaw Chipper – as well as Zanres fish and chip shop in Peterhead.

Haigs, Aberdeen

The owners of Aberdeen food hall Haigs, on Schoolhill, made the “heartbreaking” decision to close the business at the start of the year.

James and Julie Haig said the venue was attracting a healthy 500 to 600 customers daily before shutting up shop, but soaring power bills and costly rates left them unable to turn a profit.

The couple have since opened another shop on Palmerston Road and currently run a mobile van, which you can keep tabs on via the business’ Facebook page.

The Key, Westhill and Altens

Owner of The Key, Jonny Smith – a Highland League footballer-turned-entrepreneur – said a number of factors influenced the decision to close both his sites in Westhill and Altens.

They included unreliable new staff and the ever-increasing cost of running a business.

They ceased trading at the tail end of February.

Porterhouse, Inverurie

It’s scary to think that it’s already been six months since popular Inverurie restaurant Porterhouse steakhouse closed.

Located at Thainstone Centre, it shut in February and was a go-to for many after a mouth-watering steak dinner.

Waste-A-Weigh, Inverurie

The following month, Inverurie was hit with another blow as High Street refill shop Waste-A-Weigh shut.

Its premises opened in October 2022, but experienced a “huge decline” in customers at the tail end of 2023 and in early 2024, thus closed in March.

However, owner Jenni Clark’s Rothienorman branch remains open for business.

Red Robin Records, Aberdeen

Red Robin Records Vinyl Café, on Correction Wynd, was forced to shut in April after a drop in customers left owner Nick Duthie barely able to afford the bills.

The shock announcement came just four months after he launched a GoFundMe page as a “last resort.”

Despite his efforts, Nick was forced to give up his dream.

JK Fine Foods, Westhill

The Westhill JK Fine Foods shop closed in April too.

The firm announced the sad news on Instagram, writing: “We are sorry to announce that earlier this week we took the decision to permanently close our Westhill branch.”

Fans of the family-run business can still get their fix at their location on Chattan Place in Aberdeen.

Pirates Pizza Shack, Fraserburgh

In June, we said farewell to Fraserburgh pizzeria Pirates Pizza Shack.

The sit-in restaurant opened in November, following the success of owners Charlie and Sam Reid’s takeaway van.

In a statement posted on Facebook announcing the closure, the couple broke the news with a “heavy heart.”

Mac’s Pizzeria, Aberdeen

Union Street’s Mac’s Pizzeria served its final slice last month (in July).

However, business bosses have pledged not to let it become another empty unit on the Granite Mile, as they seek to bring hundreds to it as a relaunched events space capable of hosting weddings.

Manager Martin Widerlechner told the Press and Journal “there will be no job losses.”

For more like this: