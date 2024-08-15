Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters

Striker Miovski says Aberdeen fans taught him how to 'fall in love with the club' and he will always retain that love

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS

Striker Bojan Miovski has issued an emotional thank you to Aberdeen fans for their role in helping him land a move to the Spanish top flight.

The 25-year-old completed a transfer to La Liga club Girona that could ultimately see Aberdeen bank up to £9million with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Miovski penned a four-year deal with Girona who will compete in the Champions League this season.

North Macedonian international Miovski took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank Aberdeen supporters.

He says the Red Army made him improve as a player and increased his confidence because they never doubted him.

Miovski also said he “always gave every atom of my spirit” in the bid to repay the fans’ faith.

An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

He posted on X: “Hello Aberdeen fans.

“First I want to thank you all for the wonderful two years that I spent in this great club, fantastic city and amazing people.

“You made me feel like home, you made me improve myself, especially in being a strongly confident footballer player with you because I always knew that you believed in me no matter what.

“From my side I always gave every atom of my spirit, so I can at least try to give back what you give to me.

“You learned me how to fall in love with the club.

“Thank you very much on that, and I will always.be grateful that you give me this support in my 2 year journey in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 victory against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Once a Don, always a Don’

Miovski was secured in a £535,000 move from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

He netted 44 goals in two seasons.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin took the striker on a substitute in the final minutes of the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren on Sunday to allow him to say goodbye to the fans.

Miovski was visibly upset emotional after as he waved farewell to the Red Army.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock

He said: “Continuing that, I’ll be your biggest supporter and I  wish the boys all the best this season and in the future.

“Once a Don always a Don.”

