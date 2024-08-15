Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters

Striker Bojan Miovski has issued an emotional thank you to Aberdeen fans for their role in helping him land a move to the Spanish top flight.

The 25-year-old completed a transfer to La Liga club Girona that could ultimately see Aberdeen bank up to £9million with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Miovski penned a four-year deal with Girona who will compete in the Champions League this season.

North Macedonian international Miovski took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank Aberdeen supporters.

He says the Red Army made him improve as a player and increased his confidence because they never doubted him.

Miovski also said he “always gave every atom of my spirit” in the bid to repay the fans’ faith.

He posted on X: “Hello Aberdeen fans.

“First I want to thank you all for the wonderful two years that I spent in this great club, fantastic city and amazing people.

“You made me feel like home, you made me improve myself, especially in being a strongly confident footballer player with you because I always knew that you believed in me no matter what.

“From my side I always gave every atom of my spirit, so I can at least try to give back what you give to me.

“You learned me how to fall in love with the club.

“Thank you very much on that, and I will always.be grateful that you give me this support in my 2 year journey in Aberdeen.”

‘Once a Don, always a Don’

Miovski was secured in a £535,000 move from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in summer 2022.

He netted 44 goals in two seasons.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin took the striker on a substitute in the final minutes of the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren on Sunday to allow him to say goodbye to the fans.

Miovski was visibly upset emotional after as he waved farewell to the Red Army.

He said: “Continuing that, I’ll be your biggest supporter and I wish the boys all the best this season and in the future.

“Once a Don always a Don.”