Exclusive: Ex-Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson reveals why he’s taken Strathspey Thistle boss job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Ex-Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson reveals why he’s taken Strathspey Thistle boss job

Aaron Doran is also heading for Seafeld Park as a player-coach after shock change of management.

By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson is taking over as the manager at Strathsoey Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson is taking over as the manager at Strathsoey Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ryan Esson is the new head coach of Strathspey Thistle – and he has made his former Caley Thistle team-mate Aaron Doran a player-coach.

The Grantown-based Highland League club made the shock decision on Wednesday night to sack management duo Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp after four season-opening losses, with the concession of 20 goals and scoring only twice. The experienced duo were recruited in May.

Beckwith was shocked by the decision, telling The Press and Journal “they weren’t given a chance”, but believed they could turn the fortunes around.

Scottish Cup winner Ryan Esson with Inverness in 2015.

Doran targeted early on by Esson

However, new Thistle owner, engineering firm boss Grant Mackellar has handed 44-year-old Scottish Cup-winning keeper Esson his first role in front-line management, tasked with goal of making last season’s basement side competitive at the upper end of the table.

Esson, who was until this summer the under-18s and first-team goalkeeping coach at now League One Inverness, and helped develop many of the youngsters who are now part of Duncan Ferguson’s first-team set-up.

The former Aberdeen keeper, who helped ICT reach the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals in 2022, has begun working as a coach at Premiership St Johnstone after being handed the role by Perth gaffer Craig Levein and assistant Andy Kirk.

The 2015 Scottish Cup winner, who spent 16 years at the Caledonian Stadium, has earned his UEFA A licences for goalkeeping and outfield play and has visions of going for his UEFA pro licence.

Strathspey Thistle player/coach Aaron Doran, manager Ryan Esson and CEO Grant Mackellar. Image: Strathspey Thistle FC

He’s delighted to land the Seafield Park job on a three-year deal at the ambitious Jags and has landed another Hampden hero from nine years ago in the form of Doran.

The Irish winger, 33, was released by ICT in June and left amid a storm as the club twice cancelled an operation, which then required a fundraising drive from ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland to cover the costs.

Doran, who spent 13 years with ICT, was also delighted by ex-boss John Robertson’s own auctioning of a prized Scotland shirt covering the costs of most of his rehab.

Doran is on the road to recovery, and he’s joined Esson at Strathspey, while Esson is in the process of bringing in an assistant.

Aaron Doran left Caley Thistle this summer and is recovering from a knee operation. Image: SNS

Praise for St Johnstone management

Becky Mussett also worked with Esson at ICT and she recently joined Thistle as their physio/sports scientist, with combined tasks for strength and conditioning.

Esson told The Press and Journal: “I’d like to firstly thank St Johnstone. I can’t speak highly enough of Craig Levein and his management team.

“I was there for six weeks, but I felt as if I’d been working with them for my whole career and I’m so grateful to them. They were so good to me.
“It was a tough decision to leave, but I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by.

“I spoke to Grant Mackellar and (director of football) Fraser Tulloch and they spoke about their vision for the club. They want to build the club up and it is something I want to be part of.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job had these people not had that ambition. This excites me.”

United efforts needed at Strathspey

It’s already been a massive period of change for Jags, with more than 15 new arrivals on the playing front.

And Esson has been given the green light to bring in players, but added: “First and foremost, I’m going to look at the players already here.

“The team have under-achieved so far, but that can be in part down to bad luck and certainly not down to the previous management team. Sometimes things happen in football and things can go against you.

“Ultimately, I hope the boys see what the owner and directors are wanting to do here. I want the players to embrace and enjoy it.

“The main thing is we all do this together. It’s not about one person.

“I hope my experience at Caley Thistle will serve me well. I was used to having a turnover of teams every six months up to a year really,

“It was my job to get the players fit and competitive. But I know this is a completely different challenge for me.

“I’m big enough to say I am still learning, but Grant wanted Aaron to come in and learn alongside me. I am confident, we can move this club forward.

“Having Aaron join us as a player too is a great boost because I know he will win us games.”

Chief – ‘this is just the beginning’

Grant Mackellar,  Jags owner and CEO is delighted to land two such experienced men to help the club rise.

He said: “When I took the reins at Strathspey Thistle, I promised that the recruitment drive had started.

“These two key additions demonstrate our intent to our loyal supporters. And this is just the beginning—we’re only getting started!”

More from Highland League

Ryan Spink has returned to Highland League side Keith. Picture submitted on August 15 2024 courtesy of Keith FC.
Keith boss Craig Ewen on new signing Ryan Spink
Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Nairn County and Rothes target reactions in a Friday night Highland League showdown
Strathspey Thistle manager Bobby Beckwith, centre, with signings Conor MacPhee, left, and Jordan Laidlaw, right. Image: Strathspey Thistle.
Bobby Beckwith says Strathspey Thistle sacking after FOUR Highland League games came 'out of…
Dayshonne Golding in action for Elgin City against Banks o' Dee. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City come from behind to defeat Banks o' Dee, while Fraserburgh also progress…
Highland League Weekly game of the weekend highlights from Brora Rangers v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Brora Rangers v Formartine United
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson
Banks o' Dee relish SPFL Trust Trophy shot at Elgin City, while Fraserburgh host…
Brechin City's Brad Mckay and Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour tangle on August 12's Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Fraserburgh v Brechin City and Brora Rangers…
Fraserburgh's Aidan Sopel and Brechin's Euan Spark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Reaction to EVERY Highland League result as Fraserburgh end Brechin City's flawless start
Willie West celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Formartine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League preview: Willie West moves second in Fraserburgh's all-time appearance list ahead of…
Innes Mckay plays for Buckie Thistle and has a talent for singing.
Watch: Buckie Thistle player's mesmerizing Adele rendition goes viral

Conversation