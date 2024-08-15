Exclusive: Ex-Caley Thistle coach Ryan Esson reveals why he’s taken Strathspey Thistle boss job

Ryan Esson is the new head coach of Strathspey Thistle – and he has made his former Caley Thistle team-mate Aaron Doran a player-coach.

The Grantown-based Highland League club made the shock decision on Wednesday night to sack management duo Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp after four season-opening losses, with the concession of 20 goals and scoring only twice. The experienced duo were recruited in May.

Beckwith was shocked by the decision, telling The Press and Journal “they weren’t given a chance”, but believed they could turn the fortunes around.

Doran targeted early on by Esson

However, new Thistle owner, engineering firm boss Grant Mackellar has handed 44-year-old Scottish Cup-winning keeper Esson his first role in front-line management, tasked with goal of making last season’s basement side competitive at the upper end of the table.

Esson, who was until this summer the under-18s and first-team goalkeeping coach at now League One Inverness, and helped develop many of the youngsters who are now part of Duncan Ferguson’s first-team set-up.

The former Aberdeen keeper, who helped ICT reach the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals in 2022, has begun working as a coach at Premiership St Johnstone after being handed the role by Perth gaffer Craig Levein and assistant Andy Kirk.

The 2015 Scottish Cup winner, who spent 16 years at the Caledonian Stadium, has earned his UEFA A licences for goalkeeping and outfield play and has visions of going for his UEFA pro licence.

He’s delighted to land the Seafield Park job on a three-year deal at the ambitious Jags and has landed another Hampden hero from nine years ago in the form of Doran.

The Irish winger, 33, was released by ICT in June and left amid a storm as the club twice cancelled an operation, which then required a fundraising drive from ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland to cover the costs.

Doran, who spent 13 years with ICT, was also delighted by ex-boss John Robertson’s own auctioning of a prized Scotland shirt covering the costs of most of his rehab.

Doran is on the road to recovery, and he’s joined Esson at Strathspey, while Esson is in the process of bringing in an assistant.

Praise for St Johnstone management

Becky Mussett also worked with Esson at ICT and she recently joined Thistle as their physio/sports scientist, with combined tasks for strength and conditioning.

Esson told The Press and Journal: “I’d like to firstly thank St Johnstone. I can’t speak highly enough of Craig Levein and his management team.

“I was there for six weeks, but I felt as if I’d been working with them for my whole career and I’m so grateful to them. They were so good to me.

“It was a tough decision to leave, but I couldn’t let this opportunity pass me by.

“I spoke to Grant Mackellar and (director of football) Fraser Tulloch and they spoke about their vision for the club. They want to build the club up and it is something I want to be part of.

“I wouldn’t have taken the job had these people not had that ambition. This excites me.”

United efforts needed at Strathspey

It’s already been a massive period of change for Jags, with more than 15 new arrivals on the playing front.

And Esson has been given the green light to bring in players, but added: “First and foremost, I’m going to look at the players already here.

“The team have under-achieved so far, but that can be in part down to bad luck and certainly not down to the previous management team. Sometimes things happen in football and things can go against you.

“Ultimately, I hope the boys see what the owner and directors are wanting to do here. I want the players to embrace and enjoy it.

“The main thing is we all do this together. It’s not about one person.

“I hope my experience at Caley Thistle will serve me well. I was used to having a turnover of teams every six months up to a year really,

“It was my job to get the players fit and competitive. But I know this is a completely different challenge for me.

“I’m big enough to say I am still learning, but Grant wanted Aaron to come in and learn alongside me. I am confident, we can move this club forward.

“Having Aaron join us as a player too is a great boost because I know he will win us games.”

Chief – ‘this is just the beginning’

Grant Mackellar, Jags owner and CEO is delighted to land two such experienced men to help the club rise.

He said: “When I took the reins at Strathspey Thistle, I promised that the recruitment drive had started.

“These two key additions demonstrate our intent to our loyal supporters. And this is just the beginning—we’re only getting started!”