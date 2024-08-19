Revealed: Why Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was substituted at half-time against Queen’s Park

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he substituted Pape Gueye at half-time against Queen’s Park to save him a potential red card.
A £500,000 signing in summer 2023, Gueye was replaced by winger Vicente Besuijen at the break in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Championship Queen’s Park.
The tie was level at 0-0 when Gueye was substituted.
Gueye was yellow carded in the 14th minute, and Thelin says he opted to substitute the striker because he is “quite a physical player” and did not want to risk Gueye picking up another caution and being dismissed.
Aberdeen would go on to secure victory courtesy of a dramatic late winner from recent signing Topi Keskinen on his debut.
