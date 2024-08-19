Revealed: Why Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was substituted at half-time against Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: Why Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was substituted at half-time against Queen’s Park

Striker Gueye was replaced by Vicente Besuijen during the break in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye in action during the Premier Sports Scottish Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he substituted Pape Gueye at half-time against Queen’s Park to save him a potential red card.

A £500,000 signing in summer 2023, Gueye was replaced by winger Vicente Besuijen at the break in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Championship Queen’s Park.

The tie was level at 0-0 when Gueye was substituted.

Gueye was yellow carded in the 14th minute, and Thelin says he opted to substitute the striker because he is “quite a physical player” and did not want to risk Gueye picking up another caution and being dismissed.

Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye in action against Queen's Park in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen would go on to secure victory courtesy of a dramatic late winner from recent signing Topi Keskinen on his debut.

Winger Keskinen completed an £860,000 transfer to Aberdeen from Finnish club HJK Helsinki just days before the tie.

Aberdeen will now play League Two Spartans at home in the quarter-final.

The match will be held on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

Thelin said: “Pape was doing well. but he got his yellow card and that was why I took him out.

“I didn’t want a red card and Pape is quite a physical player.”

Conversation