Revealed: Why Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye was substituted at half-time against Queen’s Park

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he substituted Pape Gueye at half-time against Queen’s Park to save him a potential red card.

A £500,000 signing in summer 2023, Gueye was replaced by winger Vicente Besuijen at the break in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Championship Queen’s Park.

The tie was level at 0-0 when Gueye was substituted.

Gueye was yellow carded in the 14th minute, and Thelin says he opted to substitute the striker because he is “quite a physical player” and did not want to risk Gueye picking up another caution and being dismissed.

Aberdeen would go on to secure victory courtesy of a dramatic late winner from recent signing Topi Keskinen on his debut.

Winger Keskinen completed an £860,000 transfer to Aberdeen from Finnish club HJK Helsinki just days before the tie.

Aberdeen will now play League Two Spartans at home in the quarter-final.

The match will be held on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

Thelin said: “Pape was doing well. but he got his yellow card and that was why I took him out.

“I didn’t want a red card and Pape is quite a physical player.”