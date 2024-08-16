Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Bojan Miovski transfer windfall plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Bojan Miovski transfer windfall plan

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven rejected an approach to become Raith Rovers boss and Pittodrie manager Thelin also delivers a fitness update on centre-back Angus MacDonald

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not rush to splash the club record transfer windfall received for Bojan Miovski.

Striker Miovski this week signed for Spanish La Liga club Girona on a four-year-deal.

Aberdeen will bank £4.25m up-front and could land up to £9million for Miovski with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Thelin says he will hold discussions with chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn on how to reinvest from the Miovski deal.

The Swede confirmed he has been planning throughout the transfer window for Miovski’s exit this summer.

And he has not refused to rule out moving to sign another striker to bolster the attack before the window closes.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski cries as he bids farewell to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if the Miovski windfall will be reinvested in the squad, Thelin said: “It is a discussion we will have with me, the chairman, Alan and Steven.

“It is more longer term and not rushing away now.

“And trying to have some trust in the players we have already.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Replacing prolific striker Miovski

The Dons paid £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen, 21, from Finnish club HJK Helsinki just 48 hours before Miovski’s move to Girona was completed.

Aberdeen rejected three previous bids from Girona for Miovski before securing their valuation of the striker.

Throughout the summe,r Miovski was on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Thelin admits he planned for his summer exit, including giving more game time to strikers Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose.

Sokler, 25, has scored four goals in six games this season.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action against Queen of the South. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Bojan is a fantastic player and it is not easy to replace a player of that quality so you need to think about other ways.

“How can we score more team goals or other situations?

“With the situation with Bojan, we tried to prepare and give Ester more time and we tried Peter.

“We also put other players closer to each other so we can score.

“That is what we were trying to do.

“Every game we have played so far we have had different scorers who scored from different areas of the pitch.

“So we are trying to build something where we can score team goals and not just through one player.”

Peter Ambrose of Aberdeen celebrates with Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen after scoring to give Aberdeen a 4-0 lead against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin refuses to rule out signing anther striker in summer window

Thelin has already signed one striker in the window, landing Ambrose on a three-year deal from Hungarian club Ujpest.

Striker Pape Gueye also recently returned from a loan spell at Norwegian side Kristiansund Ballklubb.

Gueye was given his first start since returning from loan at the weekend, and scored in a 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Pape Gueye celebrates scoring against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if he could still sign another striker before the window closes, Thelin said: “The recruitment process is always ongoing behind the doors.

“We are also giving players here the opportunities to take these games, show themselves and grow.

“Sometimes when someone is leaving, someone else is stepping forward.

“So far we are quite cool with that.

“But it is always our job behind the doors to work.

“If we need something it will happen, but we also put trust in the players here.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Peter Leven opts to remain at Pittodrie despite Raith Rovers approach

Meanwhile, it is understood Championship Raith Rovers made an approach to make Aberdeen assistant first-team coach Peter Leven their new manager.

Raith are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Ian Murray earlier this month.

However, Leven opted to remain at Pittodrie.

Leven successfully guided Aberdeen up the table and away from the threat of a relegation battle last season as interim manager.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and assistant Peter Leven during the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It is good Peter has eyes on him.

“He is a really good coach and he deserves this, but I think he likes it here.

“We have had a good chat and so far so good.

“He stays here and his focus is here.

“With his experience in the UK and Scotland, as a player and coach, and his knowledge of the league, I try to use my whole staff in different areas.

“As a manager you have a lot of responsibility, but you need a good staff – you don’t do anything on your own.

“I am happy that he stays.”

Topi Keskinen during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Defender MacDonald set to return

Thelin has won all six games as Aberdeen manager since arriving at Pittodrie this summer.

He will bid to extend that 100 percent record when facing Queen’s Park in the League Cup at Pittodrie on Saturday.

New signings Topi Keskinen and Ante Palaversa are both available to make their debuts against Queen’s Park.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa and Finnish winger Keskinen were recently signed on permanent contracts – but have yet to feature for the Reds.

Work visas for Palaversa and Keskinen have now been secured giving the green light for them to face Queen’s Park.

Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS/

Defender Angus MacDonald will also return to the match day squad following recent surgery.

Thelin said: “Angus has trained for six or seven days now.

“That is five training sessions and some more or less all in.

“He is ready for the squad tomorrow and let’s see how much game time.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Defender Gavin Molloy using FAI Cup final heartache to fuel Aberdeen silverware dream
Deveronvale striker Ben Hermiston, left. Image: Deveronvale.
Highland League: Australian striker - who is the grandson of Aberdeen legend - looks…
The Queen's Park players run off to celebrate following a penalty shoot-out win over Aberdeen in 2006. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: There's been League Cup pain against Queen's Park before - but Jimmy…
New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers cup tie availability update on new signings Topi Keskinen…
An emotional Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen waves goodbye to the Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: Miovski exits as one of Aberdeen's greatest-ever signings - go smash it…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Mothewell at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Former Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann signs for Ferencvaros
Aberdeen wingers Shayden Morris. Image: SNS
Shayden Morris: Last two years at Aberdeen have only made me stronger
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3=1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski issues emotional message of thanks to Aberdeen supporters
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
WATCH: Bojan Miovski's top seven goals for Aberdeen before club record transfer to Girona
Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Exclusive: Splashing £860,000 to sign Topi Keskinen hailed as a 'great investment' by former…

Conversation