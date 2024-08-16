Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Bojan Miovski transfer windfall plan

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he will not rush to splash the club record transfer windfall received for Bojan Miovski.

Striker Miovski this week signed for Spanish La Liga club Girona on a four-year-deal.

Aberdeen will bank £4.25m up-front and could land up to £9million for Miovski with achievable add-ons and a sell-on.

Thelin says he will hold discussions with chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn on how to reinvest from the Miovski deal.

The Swede confirmed he has been planning throughout the transfer window for Miovski’s exit this summer.

And he has not refused to rule out moving to sign another striker to bolster the attack before the window closes.

Asked if the Miovski windfall will be reinvested in the squad, Thelin said: “It is a discussion we will have with me, the chairman, Alan and Steven.

“It is more longer term and not rushing away now.

“And trying to have some trust in the players we have already.”

Replacing prolific striker Miovski

The Dons paid £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen, 21, from Finnish club HJK Helsinki just 48 hours before Miovski’s move to Girona was completed.

Aberdeen rejected three previous bids from Girona for Miovski before securing their valuation of the striker.

Throughout the summe,r Miovski was on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Thelin admits he planned for his summer exit, including giving more game time to strikers Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose.

Sokler, 25, has scored four goals in six games this season.

He said: “Bojan is a fantastic player and it is not easy to replace a player of that quality so you need to think about other ways.

“How can we score more team goals or other situations?

“With the situation with Bojan, we tried to prepare and give Ester more time and we tried Peter.

“We also put other players closer to each other so we can score.

“That is what we were trying to do.

“Every game we have played so far we have had different scorers who scored from different areas of the pitch.

“So we are trying to build something where we can score team goals and not just through one player.”

Thelin refuses to rule out signing anther striker in summer window

Thelin has already signed one striker in the window, landing Ambrose on a three-year deal from Hungarian club Ujpest.

Striker Pape Gueye also recently returned from a loan spell at Norwegian side Kristiansund Ballklubb.

Gueye was given his first start since returning from loan at the weekend, and scored in a 3-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Asked if he could still sign another striker before the window closes, Thelin said: “The recruitment process is always ongoing behind the doors.

“We are also giving players here the opportunities to take these games, show themselves and grow.

“Sometimes when someone is leaving, someone else is stepping forward.

“So far we are quite cool with that.

“But it is always our job behind the doors to work.

“If we need something it will happen, but we also put trust in the players here.”

Peter Leven opts to remain at Pittodrie despite Raith Rovers approach

Meanwhile, it is understood Championship Raith Rovers made an approach to make Aberdeen assistant first-team coach Peter Leven their new manager.

Raith are searching for a new manager following the sacking of Ian Murray earlier this month.

However, Leven opted to remain at Pittodrie.

Leven successfully guided Aberdeen up the table and away from the threat of a relegation battle last season as interim manager.

Thelin said: “It is good Peter has eyes on him.

“He is a really good coach and he deserves this, but I think he likes it here.

“We have had a good chat and so far so good.

“He stays here and his focus is here.

“With his experience in the UK and Scotland, as a player and coach, and his knowledge of the league, I try to use my whole staff in different areas.

“As a manager you have a lot of responsibility, but you need a good staff – you don’t do anything on your own.

“I am happy that he stays.”

Defender MacDonald set to return

Thelin has won all six games as Aberdeen manager since arriving at Pittodrie this summer.

He will bid to extend that 100 percent record when facing Queen’s Park in the League Cup at Pittodrie on Saturday.

New signings Topi Keskinen and Ante Palaversa are both available to make their debuts against Queen’s Park.

Croatian midfielder Palaversa and Finnish winger Keskinen were recently signed on permanent contracts – but have yet to feature for the Reds.

Work visas for Palaversa and Keskinen have now been secured giving the green light for them to face Queen’s Park.

Defender Angus MacDonald will also return to the match day squad following recent surgery.

Thelin said: “Angus has trained for six or seven days now.

“That is five training sessions and some more or less all in.

“He is ready for the squad tomorrow and let’s see how much game time.”