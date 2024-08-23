Aberdeen v Kilmarnock: Topi Keskinen to start, and will striker prove Premiership mettle? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League entry info

Aberdeen host Kilmarnock on Sunday in the Premiership, with Jimmy Thelin aiming to extend his opening seven-game winning streak as manager – but his team selection looks an interesting one.

In last weekend’s break from league business, the late 1-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Championship Queen’s Park at Pittodrie, it was new wideman Topi Keskinen – an £860,000 marquee signing from HJK Helsinki – who came off the bench to score a classy winner.

How much will he – and another signing – come into Thelin’s starting XI thinking against a Killie side managed by ex-Dons boss Derek McInnes who could be flagging following a European qualifying trip to Copenhagen on Thursday?

Topi Keskinen to start?

Right-footed Keskinen, who arrives with a reputation for his exploits off the left flank for HJK, replaced right winger Shayden Morris for Aberdeen last Saturday.

Given Thelin favours a three behind a lone striker, and No.10 contenders Leighton Clarkson and Dante Polvara are currently out injured, while the Reds also look keen to add more wide options before the transfer window closes, was Keskinen’s deployment on the right a needs-must situation? Or was it a reflection of where his new manager plans to use him regularly?

Regardless, having netted the winner against Queen’s Park, it feels likely the Finn will be somewhere in the attack from the start against Kilmarnock.

If it’s just a straight swap for Morris (and on the assumption key centre-half Slobodan Rubezic comes back in to replace Jack Milne after Saturday’s League Cup suspension), the starting XI becomes: (left to right) Dimitar Mitov; Jack MacKenzie, Gavin Molloy, Rubezic, Nicky Devlin; Graeme Shinnie, Sivert Heltne Nilsen; Jamie McGrath, Ester Sokler, Keskinen; Pape Habib Gueye.

However, there are several alternatives with regards the make-up of that front four, even with Keskinen coming in.

For example, it would not be a surprise to see the 21-year-old on the left, McGrath through the middle, Morris on the right, and Sokler as the single striker – with Gueye dropping to the bench.

Or Sokler could drop out. Or attacking midfielder Vicente Besuijen could be included, having played the second half against Queen’s Park.

Can Aberdeen strikers seize new top dog status in Premiership?

Also, whoever is selected to play upfront, surely as a lone frontman, against Killie (Sokler, Gueye or even summer signing Peter Ambrose) has something to prove – namely their ability to hit the net consistently at Premiership level.

We’re only two games into the new league campaign, but Sokler – despite four League Cup goals – has still to get appear on the league scoresheet for the now-Bojan Miovski-less Dons.

Gueye headed the opener against St Mirren, but it is safe to say we are yet to see proof any of the strikers already on the books at Pittodrie can become the new main man.

Some would argue Aberdeen under Thelin should be, as they have been already, less reliant on one main goalscorer.

But the club have this week been linked to a loan move for Millwall’s Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, formerly of Hibs – so Reds chiefs clearly feels there a need to add goals upfront if they are going to fulfil their at-minimum European qualification objective in the league this season.

Ante Palaversa first glimpse?

Another point of interest going into Sunday’s game is whether Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa will be given his debut by Thelin.

In contrast to Keskinen, the deep-lying midfield playmaker feels unlikely to start (in a 4-2-3-1), as it would be strange for the manager to upset the partnership of Shinnie and Nilsen in the middle of the park which has worked so well so far.

However, Dons fans will hope the Killie game permits them at least a glimpse of what Palaversa will bring to the table this term, given he was once a multi-million-pound signing for English Premier League heavy-hitters Manchester City and has arrived with a big reputation.

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Kilmarnock game on Sunday is “McGrath”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here – with the deadline for game 3 entries noon on Sunday.

Our writers’ predictions for this weekend’s game are…

Ryan Cryle: 3-0 Aberdeen

Sean Wallace: 2-1 Aberdeen

Danny Law: 1-0 Aberdeen

Paul Third: 2-0 Aberdeen

Andy Skinner: 2-0 Aberdeen

Paul Chalk: 2-2 draw

Callum Law: 1-1 draw