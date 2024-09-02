Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet’s willingness to graft defensively praised by boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet’s willingness to graft defensively praised by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Thelin confirms he will field a strong team against Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday

By Sean Wallace
Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Kevin Nisbet celebrates his winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised loan star Kevin Nisbet for his defensive shift before scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County.

Scotland international Nisbet came off the bench to net a last gasp goal eight minutes into added time in the 1-0 win against The Staggies.

Secured from English Championship Millwall on a season long loan the 27-year-old strike continued Aberdeen’s winning start to the season.

Under Thelin’s guidance in-form Aberdeen have won nine games from nine in all competitions.

Nisbet was drafted in following the transfer of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record transfer fee.

Thelin is delighted loan star Nisbet is off the scoring mark in only his second appearance for the Dons.

But he insists the loan striker also bust a gut defensively as well as leading the attack.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is good for Kevin to arrive at a new club and get a goal so early.

“He should be happy with that.

“Kevin has pushed hard in the training sessions and also helped to defend against Ross County.

“He took on a lot of responsibility to pick up second balls and was vocal on the pitch so I’m pleased with that.

“For the goal Kevin was in the right place at the right time.

“Shayden (Morris) got a good ball into the box but you have to be there, and Kevin was.”

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Mitov’s ‘amazing’ penalty save

Another summer signing, keeper Dimitar Mitov, also played a key role in maintaining Aberdeen’s winning momentum.

Secured from St Johnstone on a three-year contract Mitov saved a penalty from Ronan Hale in the 64th minute.

Mitov is now on international duty with the Bulgarian squad for the Nations League fixtures against Belarus (Thursday) and Northern Ireland (Sunday).

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE

Thelin said: “He is such a good goalkeeper and when Dimitar made that save it was so important to the team.

“Ross County had some momentum and then got the penalty.

“It was an amazing save as Dimitar was so sharp and quick at what was also a good penalty.

“That save was a game changer.

“After that we tried to find a way back into the game and find a winner.

“To use that spirit from the penalty save.”

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
Ross County’s Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS

‘The league stops in May, so it is still really early’

The win in Dingwall briefly elevated Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership table, albeit for less than 24 hours.

It was the first time Aberdeen had topped the league since January 2015.

Defending champions Celtic jumped back to the summit ahead of the Dons on goal difference following a 3-0 home win against Rangers on Sunday.

Aberdeen and Celtic are the only two teams to boast 100 percent records in the Premiership, securing four wins from four.

The nine game winning run is the best start to a manager’s Pittodrie career in the club’s 121 year history.

However Thelin is remining grounded and focused, emphasizing it is still very early in the campaign.

He said: “We enjoyed the win but now we focus on the next few games.

“The league stops in May, so it is still really early.”

Strong squad to face Cove Rangers

The Premiership has now entered a break to accommodate international fixtures.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a home league clash with Motherwell on Saturday September 14.

The Dons have a number of players on international duty.

However those still at the club will be in contention to face Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We have a testimonial game on Tuesday and will go with players who have stayed here and mix it a little bit.

“Then we will train on Wednesday and then they will have some days off.

“It is game by game, training session by training session and retaining focus.”

Conversation