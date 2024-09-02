Aberdeen goal hero Kevin Nisbet’s willingness to graft defensively praised by boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised loan star Kevin Nisbet for his defensive shift before scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County.

Scotland international Nisbet came off the bench to net a last gasp goal eight minutes into added time in the 1-0 win against The Staggies.

Secured from English Championship Millwall on a season long loan the 27-year-old strike continued Aberdeen’s winning start to the season.

Under Thelin’s guidance in-form Aberdeen have won nine games from nine in all competitions.

Nisbet was drafted in following the transfer of star striker Bojan Miovski to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record transfer fee.

Thelin is delighted loan star Nisbet is off the scoring mark in only his second appearance for the Dons.

But he insists the loan striker also bust a gut defensively as well as leading the attack.

Thelin said: “It is good for Kevin to arrive at a new club and get a goal so early.

“He should be happy with that.

“Kevin has pushed hard in the training sessions and also helped to defend against Ross County.

“He took on a lot of responsibility to pick up second balls and was vocal on the pitch so I’m pleased with that.

“For the goal Kevin was in the right place at the right time.

“Shayden (Morris) got a good ball into the box but you have to be there, and Kevin was.”

Mitov’s ‘amazing’ penalty save

Another summer signing, keeper Dimitar Mitov, also played a key role in maintaining Aberdeen’s winning momentum.

Secured from St Johnstone on a three-year contract Mitov saved a penalty from Ronan Hale in the 64th minute.

Mitov is now on international duty with the Bulgarian squad for the Nations League fixtures against Belarus (Thursday) and Northern Ireland (Sunday).

Thelin said: “He is such a good goalkeeper and when Dimitar made that save it was so important to the team.

“Ross County had some momentum and then got the penalty.

“It was an amazing save as Dimitar was so sharp and quick at what was also a good penalty.

“That save was a game changer.

“After that we tried to find a way back into the game and find a winner.

“To use that spirit from the penalty save.”

‘The league stops in May, so it is still really early’

The win in Dingwall briefly elevated Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership table, albeit for less than 24 hours.

It was the first time Aberdeen had topped the league since January 2015.

Defending champions Celtic jumped back to the summit ahead of the Dons on goal difference following a 3-0 home win against Rangers on Sunday.

Aberdeen and Celtic are the only two teams to boast 100 percent records in the Premiership, securing four wins from four.

The nine game winning run is the best start to a manager’s Pittodrie career in the club’s 121 year history.

However Thelin is remining grounded and focused, emphasizing it is still very early in the campaign.

He said: “We enjoyed the win but now we focus on the next few games.

“The league stops in May, so it is still really early.”

Strong squad to face Cove Rangers

The Premiership has now entered a break to accommodate international fixtures.

Aberdeen are not in action again until a home league clash with Motherwell on Saturday September 14.

The Dons have a number of players on international duty.

However those still at the club will be in contention to face Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Thelin said: “We have a testimonial game on Tuesday and will go with players who have stayed here and mix it a little bit.

“Then we will train on Wednesday and then they will have some days off.

“It is game by game, training session by training session and retaining focus.”