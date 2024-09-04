Sean Wallace: Aberdeen have landed an early blow in the race for Euro qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen have landed an early blow in the race for Euro qualification

In form Aberdeen have already opened up an 11 point gap on Hearts and Kilmarnock who finished third and fourth in the Premiership last season

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already landed an early blow in the race to secure European qualification.

Under Thelin the red-hot Dons have raced into an 11-point lead over Hearts and Kilmarnock after only four league games.

Hearts finished third in the Premiership last season with Kilmarnock fourth to book  slots in Europe.

Granted it is very early days in a league season that stretches to 38 games but the Reds have laid down an early, emphatic marker.

An 11 point gap is a chasm that is difficult to haul back even so early in the season.

Hearts will also compete in the Conference League and have six tough games in that competition.

The Tynecastle club face home fixtures against FC Heidenheim (Germany) Omonoia FC (Cyprus) and FC Petrocub (Moldova).

They also travel away to FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Cercle Brugge (Belgium) and FC Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) at a neutral venue.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen delivering early statement

Hearts have already struggled to balance European football with domestic commitments this season.

The indications are that will continue and with six testing Euro fixtures ahead that can only be further good news for Aberdeen’s aspirations of finishing third.

Aberdeen struggled to balance Europe and the Premiership last season and ultimately finished in the bottom six.

Of course it is not just Hearts and Kilmarnock who will be pushing for Europe, as Dundee, Dundee United and St Mirren could also be in the mix.

However it is Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen who have set the early pace.

This season the Scottish Cup winners will make it to the Europa League play-offs, which guarantees at least the Conference League groups.

That place goes to the team finishing third in the top flight, if one of the top two finishers in the Premiership lifts the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
The psychological boost of sitting top of the Premiership, if only briefly

In a scintillating start to the season Aberdeen also topped the Premiership table at the weekend, albeit it for less than 24 hours.

A dramatic late goal from Kevin Nisbet fired Aberdeen to a 1-0 win against Ross County and elevated Thelin’s Reds to the summit of the table.

It was the first time since January 2015 Aberdeen had topped the table.

It didn’t last long as Celtic overtook them with a 3-0 win against Rangers on Sunday, and the Parkhead club are now ahead of the Dons on goal difference.

However the psychological boost of sitting top cannot be underplayed as it will turbo charge even further the Dons’ confidence and self belief.

Under Thelin’s guidance Aberdeen have racked up a perfect nine wins from nine games in all competitions.

Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time with a Swedish flag after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time with a Swedish flag after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Thelin’s calmness transmits to team

That winning run looked set to end in Dingwall with the Dons held 0-0 by Ross County deep into time added on.

However there was no panic from Thelin and that transmitted to his team.

And Thelin’s calm, focused demeanour ensures the Dons retain faith in the system, tactics and themselves as the clock runs down.

Too many managers gesticulate wildly on the touchline like Kermit the Frog trying to direct air traffic.

Not Thelin. He remains calm and offers advice when needed and makes substitutions that can change games.

Aberdeen scored an injury time winner via substitute Topi Keskinen to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Then substitute Nisbet scored a winner eight minutes into time added on against Ross County.

Aberdeen are on the up under Thelin and it is a remarkable turnaround from last season when it seemed the only way was down under interim boss Neil Warnock.

It is far too early for any talk of splitting Celtic and Rangers, regardless of the Ibrox club’s current struggles and Aberdeen’s winning form.

But if Aberdeen and Rangers both continue on the same path they are on we can have that conversation in January!

 

 

