Sean Wallace: Aberdeen have landed an early blow in the race for Euro qualification

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has already landed an early blow in the race to secure European qualification.

Under Thelin the red-hot Dons have raced into an 11-point lead over Hearts and Kilmarnock after only four league games.

Hearts finished third in the Premiership last season with Kilmarnock fourth to book slots in Europe.

Granted it is very early days in a league season that stretches to 38 games but the Reds have laid down an early, emphatic marker.

An 11 point gap is a chasm that is difficult to haul back even so early in the season.

Hearts will also compete in the Conference League and have six tough games in that competition.

The Tynecastle club face home fixtures against FC Heidenheim (Germany) Omonoia FC (Cyprus) and FC Petrocub (Moldova).

They also travel away to FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Cercle Brugge (Belgium) and FC Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) at a neutral venue.

Aberdeen delivering early statement

Hearts have already struggled to balance European football with domestic commitments this season.

The indications are that will continue and with six testing Euro fixtures ahead that can only be further good news for Aberdeen’s aspirations of finishing third.

Aberdeen struggled to balance Europe and the Premiership last season and ultimately finished in the bottom six.

Of course it is not just Hearts and Kilmarnock who will be pushing for Europe, as Dundee, Dundee United and St Mirren could also be in the mix.

However it is Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen who have set the early pace.

This season the Scottish Cup winners will make it to the Europa League play-offs, which guarantees at least the Conference League groups.

That place goes to the team finishing third in the top flight, if one of the top two finishers in the Premiership lifts the Scottish Cup.

The psychological boost of sitting top of the Premiership, if only briefly

In a scintillating start to the season Aberdeen also topped the Premiership table at the weekend, albeit it for less than 24 hours.

A dramatic late goal from Kevin Nisbet fired Aberdeen to a 1-0 win against Ross County and elevated Thelin’s Reds to the summit of the table.

It was the first time since January 2015 Aberdeen had topped the table.

It didn’t last long as Celtic overtook them with a 3-0 win against Rangers on Sunday, and the Parkhead club are now ahead of the Dons on goal difference.

However the psychological boost of sitting top cannot be underplayed as it will turbo charge even further the Dons’ confidence and self belief.

Under Thelin’s guidance Aberdeen have racked up a perfect nine wins from nine games in all competitions.

Thelin’s calmness transmits to team

That winning run looked set to end in Dingwall with the Dons held 0-0 by Ross County deep into time added on.

However there was no panic from Thelin and that transmitted to his team.

And Thelin’s calm, focused demeanour ensures the Dons retain faith in the system, tactics and themselves as the clock runs down.

Too many managers gesticulate wildly on the touchline like Kermit the Frog trying to direct air traffic.

Not Thelin. He remains calm and offers advice when needed and makes substitutions that can change games.

Aberdeen scored an injury time winner via substitute Topi Keskinen to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

Then substitute Nisbet scored a winner eight minutes into time added on against Ross County.

Aberdeen are on the up under Thelin and it is a remarkable turnaround from last season when it seemed the only way was down under interim boss Neil Warnock.

It is far too early for any talk of splitting Celtic and Rangers, regardless of the Ibrox club’s current struggles and Aberdeen’s winning form.

But if Aberdeen and Rangers both continue on the same path they are on we can have that conversation in January!