Aberdeen goal hero Pape Gueye thanks boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Pape Gueye thanks boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him

In-form Aberdeen striker Gueye is the leading scorer in the Scottish Premiership with five goals from five games.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Goal hero Pape Gueye has thanked boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him and offering the chance to resurrect his Aberdeen career.

And Gueye is delighted to have paid back his manager’s faith with five goals in five league games to become the Premiership’s top scorer.

The former Senegal under-20 international, who dances in front of the Red Army after scoring, also he also wants to make fans happy.

The 24-year-old netted both goals in the 2-1 win against Motherwell to extend Aberdeen’s flawless start to the season to 10 wins from 10.

Gueye’s red hot form is in stark contrast to last season when he suffered a frustrating six months before being sent on loan.

Secured in a £500,000 transfer from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in summer 2023, Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons last season.

He was then sent on loan to Kristiansund BK in Norway in February.

When returning from the loan spell, manager Thelin offered the striker the chance to ignite his Pittodrie career.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Gueye said: “If you have a manager who believes in you it helps a lot.

“He came to me and talked about how I can develop in training and the games.

“I didn’t speak to him before I came back from loan.

“But when I came back I spoke to him about the situation.

“Every time he speaks with me he tells me how I can improve.

“I’m happy he gave me my chance to show the supporters and everyone what I can do.

“I keep believing as he believes in me and I try to do my best on the pitch.”

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

‘It was difficult but I’m a strong guy’

Gueye’s solitary start for Aberdeen last season came in the 2-2 UEFA Conference League group stage draw against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

He was substituted off at half-time.

It was a frustrating time for the attacker who previously admitted he was “going crazy” at the lack of game time.

Under Thelin’s guidance Gueye has hit form and netted a sensational solo goal against Motherwell when running from Aberdeen’s half to net.

And Gueye vowed his best has yet to come for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Gueye said: “Last season I didn’t get playing time but I was training very hard.

“It was difficult but I’m a strong guy for the mentality of the team.

“Now I am happy which is the most important thing.

“I went on loan to get playing time and get my rhythm.

“When I came back I felt comfortable to play on the pitch which is good.

“If you don’t play you don’t get your rhythm.

“Once you play you can get that rhythm and be under way.

“I know my quality and what I can do and that is why I went out on loan.

“Now I’m back I want to show the supporters what I can do on the pitch.

“I feel so happy now as it’s amazing that I have five goals.

“Now I will just keep going as I know I can get better.

“I will keep training very hard then when I come on the pitch I try to score goals. It is good.”

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.

‘I have a lot of dance on my mind’

The attacker has rapidly became a supporters’ favourite.

His connection with the fanbase is shown by his ebullient dancing celebrations in front of the Red Army after scoring.

He said: “All the time I want to make the fans happy.

“So when I score a goal I like to dance.

“I have a lot of dance on my mind and at home I dance a lot.

“Now I’m here I’m trying to do my best and the supporters feel it.

“I always knew I can score goals and that is what I’m trying to do.”

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS

Importance of loan spell in Norway

Gueye was sent out on loan to Kristiansund in February by then interim manager Neil Warnock.

The attacker had previously played under Kristiansund manager Amund Skiri during a two year spell at Aalesund.

Gueye’s goals helped Aalesunds gain promotion to the Eliteserien (Norwegian top flight) before his move to Belgium in 2020.

Gueye “I was with him (Skiri) before and worked with him a lot even after training so he knew my qualities.

“That’s why when he saw I didn’t have playing time he called me to come play over there.

“And from there he has helped me a lot and gave me play time so that I could feel comfortable.

“That’s why I came back, it was good for me.”

Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye during a training session at Cormack Park, on July 19, 2024. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Gueye never doubted his ability

Gueye was signed by Aberdeen on a three-year deal and is contracted to the club until summer 2027.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Asked if, when sent on loan to Norway, he was concerned his career at Aberdeen could end, he said: “No.

“I knew If I went to Kristiansund I would get play time and come back stronger.

“I never doubt myself because I know my qualities.”

Gueye now tops the Scottish Premiership scoring charts.

Can he finish the season as one of top scorers in the league?

He said: “Yes.  I believe in myself.

“And we have a very strong team where everyone helps each other.

“I believe this year we can have something special.”

Get the latest Dons news direct to your phone by joining our Aberdeen FC WhatsApp community.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails in-form Pape Gueye for 'amazing' goal in 2-1 win…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
AWOL striker Duk returned to Aberdeen in better shape than he was in last…
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on September 13, 2024. Image: SNS
Revealed: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives timeline for Duk's return to first team action
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 away at PAOK in the Europa Conference League last season. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Duk deserves a second chance after returning to Aberdeen
Celtic's Luke McCowan (L) and Rangers' Connor Barron in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Rangers await SPFL tribunal date to decide Connor Barron compensation fee
Can Dimitar Mitov help Aberdeen to another win? Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen v Motherwell: Can the Dons make it 10 out of 10? Plus, Dons…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Gothenburg Great tells Duk to put his trust in Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet aims to be Premiership's top scorer this season
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with his manager of the month award for August. Image: Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is Premiership manager of the month
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk will need more than a three-paragraph apology to win back Aberdeen…

Conversation