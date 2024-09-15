Aberdeen goal hero Pape Gueye thanks boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him

Goal hero Pape Gueye has thanked boss Jimmy Thelin for believing in him and offering the chance to resurrect his Aberdeen career.

And Gueye is delighted to have paid back his manager’s faith with five goals in five league games to become the Premiership’s top scorer.

The former Senegal under-20 international, who dances in front of the Red Army after scoring, also he also wants to make fans happy.

The 24-year-old netted both goals in the 2-1 win against Motherwell to extend Aberdeen’s flawless start to the season to 10 wins from 10.

Gueye’s red hot form is in stark contrast to last season when he suffered a frustrating six months before being sent on loan.

Secured in a £500,000 transfer from Belgian club KV Kortrijk in summer 2023, Gueye managed just one start and 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons last season.

He was then sent on loan to Kristiansund BK in Norway in February.

When returning from the loan spell, manager Thelin offered the striker the chance to ignite his Pittodrie career.

Gueye said: “If you have a manager who believes in you it helps a lot.

“He came to me and talked about how I can develop in training and the games.

“I didn’t speak to him before I came back from loan.

“But when I came back I spoke to him about the situation.

“Every time he speaks with me he tells me how I can improve.

“I’m happy he gave me my chance to show the supporters and everyone what I can do.

“I keep believing as he believes in me and I try to do my best on the pitch.”

‘It was difficult but I’m a strong guy’

Gueye’s solitary start for Aberdeen last season came in the 2-2 UEFA Conference League group stage draw against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

He was substituted off at half-time.

It was a frustrating time for the attacker who previously admitted he was “going crazy” at the lack of game time.

Under Thelin’s guidance Gueye has hit form and netted a sensational solo goal against Motherwell when running from Aberdeen’s half to net.

And Gueye vowed his best has yet to come for Aberdeen.

Gueye said: “Last season I didn’t get playing time but I was training very hard.

“It was difficult but I’m a strong guy for the mentality of the team.

“Now I am happy which is the most important thing.

“I went on loan to get playing time and get my rhythm.

“When I came back I felt comfortable to play on the pitch which is good.

“If you don’t play you don’t get your rhythm.

“Once you play you can get that rhythm and be under way.

“I know my quality and what I can do and that is why I went out on loan.

“Now I’m back I want to show the supporters what I can do on the pitch.

“I feel so happy now as it’s amazing that I have five goals.

“Now I will just keep going as I know I can get better.

“I will keep training very hard then when I come on the pitch I try to score goals. It is good.”

‘I have a lot of dance on my mind’

The attacker has rapidly became a supporters’ favourite.

His connection with the fanbase is shown by his ebullient dancing celebrations in front of the Red Army after scoring.

He said: “All the time I want to make the fans happy.

“So when I score a goal I like to dance.

“I have a lot of dance on my mind and at home I dance a lot.

“Now I’m here I’m trying to do my best and the supporters feel it.

“I always knew I can score goals and that is what I’m trying to do.”

Importance of loan spell in Norway

Gueye was sent out on loan to Kristiansund in February by then interim manager Neil Warnock.

The attacker had previously played under Kristiansund manager Amund Skiri during a two year spell at Aalesund.

Gueye’s goals helped Aalesunds gain promotion to the Eliteserien (Norwegian top flight) before his move to Belgium in 2020.

Gueye “I was with him (Skiri) before and worked with him a lot even after training so he knew my qualities.

“That’s why when he saw I didn’t have playing time he called me to come play over there.

“And from there he has helped me a lot and gave me play time so that I could feel comfortable.

“That’s why I came back, it was good for me.”

Gueye never doubted his ability

Gueye was signed by Aberdeen on a three-year deal and is contracted to the club until summer 2027.

Asked if, when sent on loan to Norway, he was concerned his career at Aberdeen could end, he said: “No.

“I knew If I went to Kristiansund I would get play time and come back stronger.

“I never doubt myself because I know my qualities.”

Gueye now tops the Scottish Premiership scoring charts.

Can he finish the season as one of top scorers in the league?

He said: “Yes. I believe in myself.

“And we have a very strong team where everyone helps each other.

“I believe this year we can have something special.”

Get the latest Dons news direct to your phone by joining our Aberdeen FC WhatsApp community.