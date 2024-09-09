Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals January transfer window plan

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is already planning for the January transfer window and beyond as his squad rebuild continues.

Swede Thelin has won nine games from nine as Aberdeen boss but is already focusing on strengthening his in-form side further in the winter window.

Thelin added seven players during the summer in his first transfer window as Dons manager.

Six of those additions were on permanent deals with Thelin also securing Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet on a season long loan from Millwall.

The transfer window closed on Friday August 30 but Thelin and head of recruitment Chris Badlan have already turned their attention to January.

Thelin insists he aims to work well in advance in the bid to strengthen the squad as he works to bring success to the club.

The winter transfer window will open on January, 1 2025 and close on Monday, February 3 at at 11pm.

Asked if he is already looking towards the January window, Thelin said: “Yes, we are trying to do that.

“We are trying to anticipate the future.

“You can’t always do it but if you are prepared then you can stay calm in the windows and be one or two windows inside a squad.

“If you can do that you can build things from there.

“That takes time but Aberdeen is in a good way.

“It is important that we sign the right players.

“We have to stick to our long term plan of how we want to build during the next three years.

“And not get stressed about a situation or just bring someone in.

“We have to assess it. Can they play, will they improve our team?

“And can they improve the players we have and grow with that?

“Let’s see in the next window and take it step by step.”

Building for sustained success

During the summer transfer window Aberdeen lost star striker Bojan Miovski who transferred to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record transfer fee.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.5m for Miovski but could ultimately bank as much as £9m due to achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Within days of selling Miovski, the Dons splashed £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to sign the winger on a four-year contract.

Keskinen, 21, made his Finland senior debut at the weekend when coming off the bench in the 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece.

He is in contention to face beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Keskinen is one of five players signed by Thelin on long term contracts of three years or more as he builds for the long term.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), and striker Peter Ambrose were signed on three-year deals.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone) was also secured on a three-year contract.

Aberdeen have the option of a further fourth year with Bulgarian international Mitov.

Thelin’s delight at summer business

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa was secured on a one-year deal from French club Troyes.

However Aberdeen have the option to extend that to a three-year deal if Palaversa impresses.

Manchester City paid £6m to sign Palaversa in 2019.

Palaversa has only made one brief substitute appearance since recently signing, in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnck.

However the 24-year-old played all 90 minutes in an Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers in a friendly last week.

The only loan addition in the window by Thelin was the capture of striker Nisbet from Millwall.

Thelin is content with the club’s business in the transfer window.

He said: “I’m happy we have a good squad that works for each other.

“It a squad that tries to keep improving.

“And when on the pitch they use their strengths together.”