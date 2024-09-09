Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals January transfer window plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals January transfer window plan

Aberdeen manager Thelin also assesses the summer transfer window business, his first since arriving at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists he is already planning for the January transfer window and beyond as his squad rebuild continues.

Swede Thelin has won nine games from nine as Aberdeen boss but is already focusing on strengthening his in-form side further in the winter window.

Thelin added seven players during the summer in his first transfer window as Dons manager.

Six of those additions were on permanent deals with Thelin also securing Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet on a season long loan from Millwall.

The transfer window closed on Friday August 30 but Thelin and head of recruitment Chris Badlan have already turned their attention to January.

Thelin insists he aims to work well in advance in the bid to strengthen the squad as he works to bring success to the club.

The winter transfer window will open on January, 1 2025 and close on Monday,  February 3 at at 11pm.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Asked if he is already looking towards the January window, Thelin said: “Yes, we are trying to do that.

“We are trying to anticipate the future.

“You can’t always do it but if you are prepared then you can stay calm in the windows and be one or two windows inside a squad.

“If you can do that you can build things from there.

“That takes time but Aberdeen is in a good way.

“It is important that we sign the right players.

“We have to stick to our long term plan of how we want to build during the next three years.

“And not get stressed about a situation or just bring someone in.

“We have to assess it. Can they play, will they improve our team?

“And can they improve the players we have and grow with that?

“Let’s see in the next window and take it step by step.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Building for sustained success

During the summer transfer window Aberdeen lost star striker Bojan Miovski who transferred to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record transfer fee.

Aberdeen received an initial £4.5m for Miovski but could ultimately bank as much as £9m due to achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Within days of selling Miovski, the Dons splashed £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to sign the winger on a four-year contract.

Keskinen, 21, made his Finland senior debut at the weekend when coming off the bench in the 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece.

He is in contention to face beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Keskinen is one of five players signed by Thelin on long term contracts of three years or more as he builds for the long term.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Centre-back Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), and striker Peter Ambrose were signed on three-year deals.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone) was also secured on a three-year contract.

Aberdeen have the option of a further fourth year with Bulgarian international Mitov.

Thelin’s delight at summer business

Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa was secured on a one-year deal from French club Troyes.

However Aberdeen have the option to extend that to a three-year deal if Palaversa impresses.

Manchester City paid £6m to sign Palaversa in 2019.

Palaversa has only made one brief substitute appearance since recently signing, in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnck.

However the 24-year-old played all 90 minutes in an Aberdeen XI’s 2-0 win against Cove Rangers in a friendly last week.

The only loan addition in the window by Thelin was the capture of striker Nisbet from Millwall.

Thelin is content with the club’s business in the transfer window.

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “I’m happy we have a good squad that works for each other.

“It a squad that tries to keep improving.

“And when on the pitch they use their strengths together.”

 

 

Conversation