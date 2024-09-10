Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on summer signing Ante Palaversa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers update on summer signing Ante Palaversa

Summer signing Palaversa recently played all 90 minutes of an Aberdeen XI's 2-0 friendly win against Cove Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers in a testimonial for Blair Yule. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists summer signing Ante Palaversa is “showing more and more” with each training session.

Palaversa has yet to start a competitive match for the Dons following his arrival on a one-year contract from French club Troyes.

Aberdeen have an option to extend the deal for a further two years if Palaversa, who was a £6million signing for Manchester City in 2019, impresses this season.

Thelin has high hopes for the 24-year-old and is confident the midfielder will reignite his career at Pittodrie.

Former Croatian under-21 international Palaversa has only featured as a late substitute in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock since arriving at Pittodrie.

However Palaversa played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 friendly victory against League One Cove Rangers last week.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We see a lot of potential in Ante and he is showing more and more every week in training.

“The idea of bringing him here is for him to take it step by step and grow.

“And take positive steps in his career.

“I have high hopes for Ante.”

Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa in action against Cove Rangers. Image; Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The potential of a £6million signing

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made Palaversa his first signing of the January transfer window in 2019.

Guardiola then loaned Palaversa back to Croatian club Hajduk Split, the team where he emerged through the youth ranks before the move to Manchester City.

Palaversa had been on Guardiola’s radar for some time as a potential long-term replacement for Brazilian international legend Fernandinho.

Everton, Southampton and Red Bull Leipzig were also interested in signing the midfielder who was rated as the hottest young star in Croatia.

Palaversa played at every youth level for Croatia from under-14 to under-21.

Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa at the club’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS

As a teenager he was compared to Real Madrid and Germany legend Toni Kroos due to his game intelligence.

Palaversa spent loan spells at Getafe in the Spanish top flight and Oostende in Belgium during his time at Manchester City.

In August 2022 the midfielder transferred to Troyes but it was a frustrating time.

The club suffered consecutive relegations to the third tier of French football and changed manager three times.

Troyes are owned by the City Group, the owners of Manchester City, who have an interest in 13 other clubs across the world.

Palaversa impresses against Cove

Palaversa has yet to start a competitive game for Aberdeen, but featured in the testimonial for Blair Yule against Cove Rangers last Tuesday.

Aberdeen won the friendly at the Balmoral Stadium via goals from Shayden Morris and Kevin Nisbet.

Thelin was impressed with Palaversa’s performance.

He said: “Ante did really well against Cove Rangers.

“Especially with how he composed himself on the pitch.

“Ante was always available and dictated the game with his passes and vision.

“Also, he tried to accept responsibility in the defence.

“He has not played that much yet as he only got minutes on the pitch in the last home game (Kilmarnock, 2-0 win).

“It is important to get those minutes.

“It is one thing to train but it is another thing to play a game.”

Ante Palaversa during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Thelin to use full squad depth

Under Thelin the Dons have raced to a perfect start of nine wins from nine matches in all competitions.

Palaversa is one of seven signings secured by Thelin in his first transfer window as Aberdeen manager.

Four of those signings have been regular first team starters – Dimitar Mitov, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen.

Three others have yet to start – Palaversa, Peter Ambrose and Kevin Nisbet, who joined on a season long loan from Millwall.

Some players in Thelin’s rebuilt squad have been used sparingly so far this season with James McGarry, Vicente Besuijen and Angus MacDonald yet to start in the Premiership.

But the Pittodrie gaffer has reassured those not securing regular starts that their time will come.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “We need a competitive, good squad as it is a long season.

“Things happen and there will be suspensions and injuries.

“Maybe sometimes someone is out of form or whatever.

“Also some players will grow during the season and make more and more of an impact.”

Conversation