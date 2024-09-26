Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on protecting Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen from potential burnout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on protecting Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen from potential burnout

Summer signings Molloy and Keskinen both arrived at Aberdeen in the summer from clubs midway through their season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Gavin Molly in action against Airdrie's Murray Aiken iduring a Premier Sports Cup group stage match. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he will manage the game-time of Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen to avoid the danger of burnout.

Defender Molloy and winger Keskinen were both deep into seasons at their former clubs when they signed for the Dons in the summer.

Molloy had played 22 times for League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne from February to June.

The 22-year-old played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 league win at Waterford on June 13 – just 24 hours before completing a transfer to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen triggered a clause in Molloy’s contract and signed him for a fee of around £75,000 on a three-year deal.

Keskinen had played 19 games for Finnish top-flight HJK Helsinki from April to July 27 before moving to the Dons.

Finnish international Keskinen, 21, was secured in an £860,000 transfer on a four-year deal.

Thelin confirmed whether players are currently in or out of a season is one of the factors he considers when sourcing his signing targets.

Keskinen made a dramatic impact when coming off the bench on his debut to score eight minutes into time added on in a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

Centre-back Molloy, meanwhile, has started every game in the Dons’ flawless start to the season, where they have claimed 11 wins from 11 matches.

Thelin said: “Are players in season or off-season? We try to think about that when we are recruiting players.

“Sometimes you can mix that if they are available and are what the team needs right now.

“You also need to be thinking about the whole team and what we need right now, and what level the players are at so we can keep going.

“It was good for Topi and Gavin that they were still in the season.

“We hope we can manage them until we reach the end of the tournament in May.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS.

Keskinen on the bench for cup clash

Winger Keskinen was dropped to the bench for the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans.

He was introduced at half-time against the League Two outfit.

Keskinen has broken into the Finland senior team since signing for Aberdeen.

The winger made his debut earlier this month when he was introduced as a second half substitute in in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece.

Three days later, Keskinen started in the 2-0 Nations League loss to beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley.

Finland’s Topi Keskinen (left) and England’s Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA.

‘Gavin is clever with the way he recovers’

Centre-back Molloy has been at the heart of an Aberdeen defence who have conceded just five goals in 11 games.

Molloy had signed a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the defender had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas, with Aberdeen moving to capitalise.

Thelin is delighted with how quickly Molloy has integrated into his side and Scottish football.

St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya (L) and Aberdeen’s Gavin Malloy in action. Image: SNS.

He said: “Gavin has adapted and done really well.

“Hopefully, he can keep going because it is going to be a long season for him.

“Gavin, though, looks like a strong guy and clever in the way he recovers.

“It is also up to the staff and I to manage him, so he can last the season – but he has done really well.”

