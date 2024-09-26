Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on protecting Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen from potential burnout

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin insists he will manage the game-time of Gavin Molloy and Topi Keskinen to avoid the danger of burnout.

Defender Molloy and winger Keskinen were both deep into seasons at their former clubs when they signed for the Dons in the summer.

Molloy had played 22 times for League of Ireland Premier Division leaders Shelbourne from February to June.

The 22-year-old played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 league win at Waterford on June 13 – just 24 hours before completing a transfer to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen triggered a clause in Molloy’s contract and signed him for a fee of around £75,000 on a three-year deal.

Keskinen had played 19 games for Finnish top-flight HJK Helsinki from April to July 27 before moving to the Dons.

Finnish international Keskinen, 21, was secured in an £860,000 transfer on a four-year deal.

Thelin confirmed whether players are currently in or out of a season is one of the factors he considers when sourcing his signing targets.

Keskinen made a dramatic impact when coming off the bench on his debut to score eight minutes into time added on in a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Queen’s Park.

Centre-back Molloy, meanwhile, has started every game in the Dons’ flawless start to the season, where they have claimed 11 wins from 11 matches.

Thelin said: “Are players in season or off-season? We try to think about that when we are recruiting players.

“Sometimes you can mix that if they are available and are what the team needs right now.

“You also need to be thinking about the whole team and what we need right now, and what level the players are at so we can keep going.

“It was good for Topi and Gavin that they were still in the season.

“We hope we can manage them until we reach the end of the tournament in May.”

Keskinen on the bench for cup clash

Winger Keskinen was dropped to the bench for the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans.

He was introduced at half-time against the League Two outfit.

Keskinen has broken into the Finland senior team since signing for Aberdeen.

The winger made his debut earlier this month when he was introduced as a second half substitute in in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece.

Three days later, Keskinen started in the 2-0 Nations League loss to beaten Euro 2024 finalists England at Wembley.

‘Gavin is clever with the way he recovers’

Centre-back Molloy has been at the heart of an Aberdeen defence who have conceded just five goals in 11 games.

Molloy had signed a new contract with Shelbourne in February tying him to the Dublin-based club until the end of the 2025 campaign.

However, the defender had a clause in his contract which allowed a transfer overseas, with Aberdeen moving to capitalise.

Thelin is delighted with how quickly Molloy has integrated into his side and Scottish football.

He said: “Gavin has adapted and done really well.

“Hopefully, he can keep going because it is going to be a long season for him.

“Gavin, though, looks like a strong guy and clever in the way he recovers.

“It is also up to the staff and I to manage him, so he can last the season – but he has done really well.”