Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says Topi Keskinen will grow from experience of facing England at Wembley

Boss Jimmy Thelin believes facing England at Wembley will help Topi Keskinen hit even higher levels at Aberdeen.

Winger Keskinen made his first start for Finland in the recent 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

Keskinen made a sensational run from the Finnish half to break into the England box before firing a shot across goal and inches wide.

In an impressive first senior international start Keskinen registered two shots at goal against the beaten 2024 Euro finalists.

Keskinen’s efforts were Finland’s only shots at goal in the League B Group F fixture.

Thelin believes going up against world class players like Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and John Stones (Manchester City) will benefit the winger.

He said: “Playing against England is good exposure for Topi as some of their players are amongst the best in the world.

“Challenging himself at that level is a great experience for Topi.

“It will also help him identify what he needs to improve.

“There was a real intensity and tempo to Topi’s game and he also had to defend a lot (against England).

“However he also had some breakthroughs.

“Topi did well when he got out and into good situations.”

Keskinen will grow from Wembley experience

Aberdeen signed Keskinen from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki for £860,000 during the summer transfer window.

The Dons beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to secure the winger on a four-year contract.

Keskinen had previously been capped at under-21 prior to his summer switch to Pittodrie.

His debut call up came soon after the transfer to Aberdeen when Finnish boss Markku Kanerva named the winger in his squad for a Nations League double header his month.

Keskinen made his Finland debut when coming off the bench in the 3-0 away loss to Greece.

Just four days later he was pitched in from the start against England.

Thelin said: “Every time you get this exposure you are going to grow as a player.

“And you are going to learn more.

“That’s good for Topi.”

Consistency over a long period

The significant £860,000 fee paid for Keskinen is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Only the £1m paid for Paul Bernard in 1995 is higher.

Keskinen made an immediate impact at Aberdeen when coming off the bench on his debut to score a dramatic winner against Queen’s Park.

The winger netted a superb goal in time added on to secure a 1-0 win against the Championship side in the Premier Sports Cup.

That set up a quarter-final clash against League Two Spartans at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Spartans may be in the fourth tier of Scottish football but Thelin will demand a continuation of the levels that have delivered 10 wins from 10.

He said: “The most important thing and most difficult thing in football is to be consistent over a long period.

“Managing that challenge or pressure, call it what you want.

“But the key to getting good results is to every week show up and find a strong core of performance.

“Where you are stable sometimes in the games everything is amazing and everything works.

“But when it does not work so well you still find ways to win.

“That’s why I try to challenge the squad now, you have that responsibility and let’s do it together.

“We now have a cup game at home and we have to be focused on the right things.

“After a good week in training we will be ready.”