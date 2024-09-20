Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says Topi Keskinen will grow from experience of facing England at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says Topi Keskinen will grow from experience of facing England at Wembley

Aberdeen winger Keskinen made his first start for Finland in the 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembey.

By Sean Wallace
Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
Finland's Topi Keskinen (left) and England's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA

Boss Jimmy Thelin believes facing England at Wembley will help Topi Keskinen hit even higher levels at Aberdeen.

Winger Keskinen made his first start for Finland in the recent 2-0 Nations League loss to England at Wembley.

Keskinen made a sensational run from the Finnish half to break into the England box before firing a shot across goal and inches wide.

In an impressive first senior international start Keskinen registered two shots at goal against the beaten 2024 Euro finalists.

Keskinen’s efforts were Finland’s only shots at goal in the League B Group F fixture.

Thelin believes going up against world class players like Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and John Stones (Manchester City) will benefit the winger.

England's Jack Grealish (right) and Finland's Topi Keskinen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA
England’s Jack Grealish (right) and Finland’s Topi Keskinen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at Wembley. Image: PA

He said: “Playing against England is good exposure for Topi as some of their players are amongst the best in the world.

“Challenging himself at that level is a great experience for Topi.

“It will also help him identify what he needs to improve.

“There was a real intensity and tempo to Topi’s game and he also had to defend a lot (against England).

“However he also had some breakthroughs.

“Topi did well when he got out and into good situations.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Keskinen will grow from Wembley experience

Aberdeen signed Keskinen from Finnish top flight club HJK Helsinki for £860,000 during the summer transfer window.

The Dons beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to secure the winger on a four-year contract.

Keskinen had previously been capped at under-21 prior to his summer switch to Pittodrie.

His debut call up came soon after the transfer to Aberdeen when Finnish boss Markku Kanerva named the winger in his squad for a Nations League double header his month.

Keskinen made his Finland debut when coming off the bench in the 3-0 away loss to Greece.

Just four days later he was pitched in from the start against England.

Thelin said: “Every time you get this exposure you are going to grow as a player.

“And you are going to learn more.

“That’s good for Topi.”

Consistency over a long period

The significant £860,000 fee paid for Keskinen is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Only the £1m paid for Paul Bernard in 1995 is higher.

Keskinen made an immediate impact at Aberdeen when coming off the bench on his debut to score a dramatic winner against Queen’s Park.

The winger netted a superb goal in time added on to secure a 1-0 win against the Championship side in the Premier Sports Cup.

That set up a quarter-final clash against League Two Spartans at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Spartans may be in the fourth tier of Scottish football but Thelin will demand a continuation of the levels that have delivered 10 wins from 10.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

He said: “The most important thing and most difficult thing in football is to be consistent over a long period.

“Managing that challenge or pressure, call it what you want.

“But the key to getting good results is to every week show up and find a strong core of performance.

“Where you are stable sometimes in the games everything is amazing and everything works.

“But when it does not work so well you still find ways to win.

“That’s why I try to challenge the squad now, you have that responsibility and let’s do it together.

“We now have a cup game at home and we have to be focused on the right things.

“After a good week in training we will be ready.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen reveals why he gets 'crazy' on the pitch
Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas left Aberdeen in April 2022. Image: SNS Group
Former Aberdeen FC player appears in court on drug importation charge
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Andy Halliday believes Jimmy Thelin has got Aberdeen playing like a Roberto De Zerbi…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates with Pape Gueye after the striker scored in the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Calmness of boss Jimmy Thelin key to Aberdeen's winning streak, says defender Nicky Devlin
Aberdeen's players lift the Club Academy Scotland Elite U18s League trophy at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Peter Leven on why Aberdeen will be missing key youngsters for next month's Uefa…
Pape Habib Gueye scored both goals for the Dons against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Could Pape Gueye be Aberdeen's next million-pound player?
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will only get the right signings in transfer windows. SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why he will only sign players with the right…
Sivert Heltne Nilsen, left, and Jamie McGrath or Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen's 'best' player? Dons fans' views lay bare quality in Jimmy Thelin's…
4
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals message that inspired historic winning run
Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Kofi Balmer. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Ante Palaversa showed against Motherwell he can make an impact at Aberdeen

Conversation