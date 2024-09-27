Jimmy Thelin confirms Duk’s Aberdeen squad return and explains Peter Leven’s value to the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin confirms Duk’s Aberdeen squad return and explains Peter Leven’s value to the Dons

Aberdeen attacker Duk has not been in a match-day squad since last season having gone AWOL from the club for three months.

By Sean Wallace
Attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership clash at Dundee. Image; SNS
Attacker Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Premiership clash at Dundee. Image; SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Duk is set to return to the match-day squad at Dundee.

Cape Verde international went AWOL during the summer with the attacker’s absence the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings by the club.

The 24-year-old said in June he wanted to be sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

Duk returned to Pittodrie earlier this month after the transfer window closed and issued an apology for being absent.

Thelin has left Duk out of the match-day squad for the two games since his return.

But he is set to return at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dons boss says Duk returned to the club fit and is looking increasingly sharper in training sessions.

Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the match against Dundee. Image: SNS

Asked if Duk will be in the squad to face to face Dundee, Thelin said: “Yes, he can be.

“We will travel with 21 players so maybe he will be.

“Step by step Duk is catching up with the evolution of the team.

“He is looking sharper in the sessions.

“He was ready in his fitness levels when he came back but it was about the adaptation to how we play now.

“There are some differences and we have to give him responsibility in that role.

“So we’ve had to give him time so he can make a good impact when he plays.

“That’s the journey he’s had to make because he’s missed a lot of sessions.

“But he’s been behaving well, training well and more it’s coming.”

Aberdeen’s Duk, who was not in the squad, and Shayden Morris at full time during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

‘Duk’s pace in one-v-one situations’

Signed from Benfica in summer 2022 Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year in his debut season when scoring 18 goals.

He failed to reproduce those levels last season and went AWOL in the summer.

Aberdeen held firm in their stance that the attacker should return to Pittodrie.

Thelin is aware of the benefits of having an in-form Duk available.

He said: “Duk runs without the ball behind the lines, he’s also a good player for set plays and target playing.

“He has pace in one-v-one situations, he’s a strong player.”

Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, Image: SNS
Duk during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

‘I know Duk made a big impact in his first season’

Thelin did not start working with Duk until the attacker returned on September 7.

Was Duk a player he was excited to work with before starting at Pittodrie?

Aberdeen's Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Duk and Slobodan Rubezic at full-time after the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I didn’t look at too much from last season because it was a short time from leaving Elfsborg to being here.

“Also I wanted to start here with fresh eyes and everyone at zero.

“I wanted to use the pre-season to build, so I didn’t watch too much because it shapes too much what you think.

“And I didn’t take too much information from the past, I spoke to Peter (Leven) and the management from the club.

“I know Duk made a big impact in his first season here and also in some games last season.”

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Leven’s importance to Aberdeen

Meanwhile Aberdeen have given assistant first team coach Peter Leven permission to speak to St Johnstone about their vacant managerial post.

St Johnstone made a formal approach to speak to Leven who is on their shortlist to replace the recently sacked Craig Levein as boss.

The Perth club are also speaking with Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

Leven was appointed interim boss last season when Aberdeen were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The 41-year-old led the Dons to safety, and a seventh-placed finish, by concluding the season with a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Thelin wants Leven to stay but will not force him into making a decision.

The Swede has delivered a perfect start to his Pittodrie career of 11 wins from 11 games and will bid to extend that against Dundee.

He underlined Leven’s importance in that sensational start.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and coach Peter Leven (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to Dundee. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Everyone is important for me and Peter has been helping us with his knowledge of the league.

“He has helped us understand more and quicker.

“He is full of energy and brings a lot to the training pitch.

“Everything has been good for us to have inside the staff.

“But I am not the guy who decides another person’s future, they have to make their own decisions in life.

“We want him here, we want him to stay but we are not going to force anything.

“He has to make his decision.

“Can I understand why clubs are looking at him and is he ready? He is a good coach and a good manager.

“But he would have to feel it and it’s not my decision. I can’t speak for him.”

