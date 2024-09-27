Jimmy Thelin confirms Duk’s Aberdeen squad return and explains Peter Leven’s value to the Dons

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Duk is set to return to the match-day squad at Dundee.

Cape Verde international went AWOL during the summer with the attacker’s absence the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings by the club.

The 24-year-old said in June he wanted to be sold by Aberdeen during the summer transfer window.

Duk returned to Pittodrie earlier this month after the transfer window closed and issued an apology for being absent.

Thelin has left Duk out of the match-day squad for the two games since his return.

But he is set to return at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dons boss says Duk returned to the club fit and is looking increasingly sharper in training sessions.

Asked if Duk will be in the squad to face to face Dundee, Thelin said: “Yes, he can be.

“We will travel with 21 players so maybe he will be.

“Step by step Duk is catching up with the evolution of the team.

“He is looking sharper in the sessions.

“He was ready in his fitness levels when he came back but it was about the adaptation to how we play now.

“There are some differences and we have to give him responsibility in that role.

“So we’ve had to give him time so he can make a good impact when he plays.

“That’s the journey he’s had to make because he’s missed a lot of sessions.

“But he’s been behaving well, training well and more it’s coming.”

‘Duk’s pace in one-v-one situations’

Signed from Benfica in summer 2022 Duk was named Aberdeen’s player of the year in his debut season when scoring 18 goals.

He failed to reproduce those levels last season and went AWOL in the summer.

Aberdeen held firm in their stance that the attacker should return to Pittodrie.

Thelin is aware of the benefits of having an in-form Duk available.

He said: “Duk runs without the ball behind the lines, he’s also a good player for set plays and target playing.

“He has pace in one-v-one situations, he’s a strong player.”

‘I know Duk made a big impact in his first season’

Thelin did not start working with Duk until the attacker returned on September 7.

Was Duk a player he was excited to work with before starting at Pittodrie?

Thelin said: “I didn’t look at too much from last season because it was a short time from leaving Elfsborg to being here.

“Also I wanted to start here with fresh eyes and everyone at zero.

“I wanted to use the pre-season to build, so I didn’t watch too much because it shapes too much what you think.

“And I didn’t take too much information from the past, I spoke to Peter (Leven) and the management from the club.

“I know Duk made a big impact in his first season here and also in some games last season.”

Leven’s importance to Aberdeen

Meanwhile Aberdeen have given assistant first team coach Peter Leven permission to speak to St Johnstone about their vacant managerial post.

St Johnstone made a formal approach to speak to Leven who is on their shortlist to replace the recently sacked Craig Levein as boss.

The Perth club are also speaking with Larne manager Tiernan Lynch.

Leven was appointed interim boss last season when Aberdeen were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The 41-year-old led the Dons to safety, and a seventh-placed finish, by concluding the season with a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Thelin wants Leven to stay but will not force him into making a decision.

The Swede has delivered a perfect start to his Pittodrie career of 11 wins from 11 games and will bid to extend that against Dundee.

He underlined Leven’s importance in that sensational start.

Thelin said: “Everyone is important for me and Peter has been helping us with his knowledge of the league.

“He has helped us understand more and quicker.

“He is full of energy and brings a lot to the training pitch.

“Everything has been good for us to have inside the staff.

“But I am not the guy who decides another person’s future, they have to make their own decisions in life.

“We want him here, we want him to stay but we are not going to force anything.

“He has to make his decision.

“Can I understand why clubs are looking at him and is he ready? He is a good coach and a good manager.

“But he would have to feel it and it’s not my decision. I can’t speak for him.”