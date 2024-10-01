Duncan Shearer: Critics are wrong to say Aberdeen have had it easy

It is ridiculous to suggest Aberdeen are not being tested after the Dons made it 12 wins in a row at Dundee on Saturday.

You could maybe say that after five or six wins on the spin – but 12 straight wins and equalling Martin O’Neill’s 12-game winning start at Celtic manager in 2000? No chance.

Aberdeen were tested on Saturday by a very good Dundee side, but came through the challenge to win 2-1.

In doing so they became the first away team to win at Dens since May 4.

Prior to that they were tested in Perth as St Johnstone threatened a late rally on the opening day of the season.

They then had to dig deep to beat St Mirren at Pittodrie, before seeing off another good team in Kilmarnock.

The Dons failed to beat either the Buddies or Killie in the league last season.

They needed an injury-time winner to win at Ross County, and then had to work really hard to overcome a stubborn Motherwell side at Pittodrie.

So to suggest they are not being tested is daft.

Dons have surprised everyone

When the fixtures came out at the start of the season I said they had been favourable for the Dons and they had a chance of making a good start in the league.

But I did not expect to be commenting on six straight league wins for Jimmy Thelin’s side – and Aberdeen deserve huge credit for what they have done so far.

There have been all sorts of differing challenges in the six league wins against St Johnstone, St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Motherwell and Dundee.

But it is also worth noting Aberdeen took just nine points against those sides in the first round of fixtures last season.

Add in the fact it took the Dons until December 20 to break the 18-point barrier thanks to a 2-1 win against Livingston in the previous campaign.

It should be clear to anyone paying attention this is a different Aberdeen team to the one from last season.

Aberdeen dressing room is clearly a happy place

What has stood out most, however, is the bond between the club, management and the fans.

The supporters are turning out in huge numbers home and away to cheer on their side and being rewarded with some great goals and entertaining football.

The players are loving it and the scenes of celebration at the full-time whistle between the players before applauding the Red Army tells me all I need to know – Aberdeen are riding a wave at the moment.

You can see the effect these results are having.

Kevin Nisbet scored a fantastic goal and already has three goals to his name since joining from Millwall. Topi Keskinen provided an assist and a goal to show just how important he is going to be for the side.

Against the backdrop of Pape Gueye being injured, it shows the resolve of the team, too, that others are ready to step up in the absence of their leading scorer.

Even Duk was given a cheer after the game – and he has yet to kick a ball!

No room for complacency

It has been a terrific start, but the manager is not getting carried away.

Every game his message is the same – enjoy the win, stay humble, work hard and try to be better.

They’ll need to be when Hearts visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

The Jambos have had an awful start to the season, but I’m not writing them off. They have too many good players to be where they are and they will come good again.

They’ll see their visit to the Granite City as a chance to pick up their first win of the season and I’m sure they’d love nothing more than to burst Aberdeen’s bubble.

Ross County set to face an acid test

Ross County will face the Celtic juggernaut when the champions come to Dingwall on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are absolutely flying at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a hugely impressive start to the season.

They are not just winning games, but winning them well. St Johnstone were hit by six at home by the rampant Hoops on Saturday and, to be honest, the scoreline flattered the managerless Perth outfit.

The Staggies will be looking to do what no Scottish team has managed to do yet in stopping Celtic from winning, and to have any chance, it will require full concentration for 90 minutes and a lot of energy.

County can take some confidence from a hard-earned point at Hearts at the weekend.

Ronan Hale scored another terrific goal and continues to look a real find, but conceding an injury time equaliser at Tynecastle is a sickener for Don Cowie and his players.

But the County boss knows that’s football… after all, he watched his side knock the wind from St Johnstone’s sails by doing the exact same thing in the previous game.

It will have stung, but a point from Tynecastle is never a bad result.

Stopping Celtic, however, is going to be another matter entirely – albeit one I’m sure County will relish.

Groundhog Day continues at Caley Thistle

I feel like I’m watching the same game every week when it comes to following Caley Thistle so far this season.

One defeat in eight matches should be a decent start, but when you factor in six of the other seven games have ended in draws, then it’s not hard to see where the issue lies.

I’ve been calling for more of an attacking threat on a weekly basis and the situation has not changed following the goalless draw with Stenhousemuir at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Caley Jags had so much of the ball. Their possession is good, they move the ball about well and they are nice to watch – up until the 18-yard box where they seem to run out of ideas.

The players are pulling the trigger more on the edge of the box, but more often than not shots are blocked, saved or off target.

I’d expect to see four or five clear cut chances created at home against a part-time team, but the opportunities on Saturday were more half-chances.

There are strikers who can put the ball away at Inverness, but I’m starting to think the supply is the issue as it’s very hard to convert chances if none are coming your way.

Next up is an improving Arbroath, followed by Annan and Dumbarton.

They are three of the teams below Caley Thistle in the League One table, and I expect the results in the next three games will give us an inkling of what the club are playing for this season.