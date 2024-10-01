Striker Kevin Nisbet reveals coach Peter Leven’s key role in his loan move to Aberdeen

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet has revealed coach Peter Leven played a key role in convincing him to move to Pittodrie.

And the Scotland international says interim first-team coach Leven has been helping him behind the scenes to rediscover his top scoring form.

Nisbet netted in the 2-1 win against Dundee at the weekend for his third goal in five games since arriving on a season-long loan from Championship Millwall.

And he will continue to work with Leven – as the Dons received a major boost as the 41-year-old has informed St Johnstone he is staying at Pittodrie.

Leven was on St Johnstone’s shortlist for their new manager to replace Craig Levein, who was recently sacked.

St Johnstone made an official approach to Aberdeen for permission to talk to Leven, which was granted, and Leven was interviewed by Saints for the vacant managerial position last week. It is understood he impressed in talks.

However, following discussions with Dons boss Jimmy Thelin and the Pittodrie hierarchy, Leven is remaining at Aberdeen.

Striker Nisbet revealed Leven told him a loan move to the Reds would reignite his career.

He said: “Pete called me and called me – he was quite persistent.

“I have known him for a while and we have the same agent, which helps.

“Pete told me to come up to Aberdeen and they would get me back firing, playing games and scoring goals.

“I started to look into things more.

“I looked at the gaffer’s philosophy and what he did at other clubs. I liked what I saw and I thought it would suit me.”

Leven and Nisbet ‘do extra work and sessions’

Leven was on St Johnstone’s radar for a new manager after his superb stint as Aberdeen interim boss last season.

He took on the role following the exit of Neil Warnock when the Dons were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Leven led Aberdeen to a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premiership at the end of the season to not only secure top-flight safety, but a seventh-placed finish.

Under his management, the Reds also pushed Celtic hard in the Scottish Cup semi-final – only losing in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw.

Nisbet says Leven has not only been helping him with extra training sessions, they are also studying footage together in a bid to get the forward back to top form.

He said: “Pete told me in that first phone call he is going to be on me 24/7, which is what I need.

“He will always be at me.

“He helps me in training and we do extra work and sessions. We go through clips as well.

“That is what I need and what I have needed when I have done well.

“Pete is very persistent.”

Nisbet thrives when he has manager’s faith

Nisbet has a track record of scoring in the Scottish Premiership and his form with Hibs earned a £2milion move to Milwall last summer.

However, he suffered a frustrating debut season at Millwall due to injury and a change in management, netting just five goals.

Nisbet had made just one appearance off the bench this season for Millwall before completing his switch to Pittodrie.

He reckons the faith of Leven and manager Jimmy Thelin will help him hit the goal trail.

The 27-year-old said: “If you look at the clubs where I have done well, the gaffer or assistant has faith in me and got my back.

“Clubs like Raith, Dunfermline and Hibs – I have always had that.

“Peter was a big factor in me coming up, and the Scotland issue (desire to get back in the squad) as well.

“I am delighted to be back playing games.”

Watching videos of Thelin at Elfsborg

While Nisbet had known Leven for a considerable time, Swedish manager Thelin was a relatively unknown quality. But not for long.

Nisbet studied YouTube footage of Thelin managing the Dons and former club Elfsborg in the Swedish top-flight.

And he explained why Thelin’s style of play further convinced him to move to the Granite City on loan.

Nisbet said: “I watched some stuff on YouTube.

“That is where I could see his style would suit me to a T.

“I can come short, or link and spin.

“As a striker, though, it is all about being in the box and scoring – that is the strongest part of my game, getting between the sticks and sniffing out chances and scoring.

“I watched a good few videos and I thought that Aberdeen is the place I want to be, playing under him.”