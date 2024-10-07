Nicky Devlin hails impact of Aberdeen’s ‘brilliant’ super-subs in record-breaking 13 game winning streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Nicky Devlin hails impact of Aberdeen’s ‘brilliant’ super-subs in record-breaking 13 game winning streak

Attacker Duk came off the bench in the 3-2 win against Hearts for his first game action since going AWOL, and played a key role in the dramatic late winner.

By Sean Wallace
CR0050267. Story by Sean Wallace / Sport. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership - Aberdeen FC v Heart of Midlothian. Pictured is Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrating after scoring to make it 2-2. Sunday 6th October 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Nicky Devlin, who scored his side's equaliser against Hearts, deserves a new deal at Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Defender Nicky Devlin has hailed Aberdeen’s “brilliant” super-subs for their game-changing role in the dramatic 3-2 win against Hearts.

The Dons battled back from 2-1 down to maintain a perfect start to the season with 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen’s 100% start to the campaign under Jimmy Thelin looked set to end until substitute Ante Palaversa netted an 88th minute winner.

Fellow sub Duk also came off the bench to set up the winner.

Thelin also introduced Shadyen Morris and Ester Sokler as substitutes in a bid to maintain the winning streak.

Right-back Devlin, who netted to make it 2-2, reckons the substitutes delivered a lift and “injection of pace” that kept the winning juggernaut going.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “The boys who came on were brilliant.

“They gave us an extra lift and an injection of pace when we needed it.

“I am delighted because Shayden has been doing it all season.

“He finds himself out of the team and that is a bit harsh on him.

“The impact he is making when he comes on has been phenomenal.

“I don’t think we were great against Hearts if I am being honest.

“We have done that a couple of times this season, where we haven’t been great but the resolve and attitude of the players has managed to find a way to get a win.

“We did that again on Sunday.

“It was important that the second goal came after they had just gone in front a that changed the momentum.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate with fans after Ante Palaversa scores to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Duk can be an ‘unbelievable player’

Devlin netted a superb volleyed leveller to make it 2-2 just minutes after Hearts had grabbed the lead.

The goal was the latest high in a memorable week for the right-back who has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke selected Devlin for the UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia away and Portugal at Hampden.

Following Devlin’s leveller three substitutes, Duk, Sokler and Palaversa combined to deliver the winning goal.

Duk broke down the left flank, hit the byline then cut back a pass that was moved on by Sokler to Palaversa who fired home from 15 yards.

It was attacker Duk’s first game time since returning to the club after going AWOL for three months during summer.

Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action during the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Devlin said: “Duk was brilliant.

“I am delighted for him because he has had to work hard.

“If we can get that Duk between now and the end of the season then we will have an unbelievable player.

“The impact he had on the game was massive.

“He was the reason the boy (Jorge Grant) got sent off.

“The other full-back that came on last got booked against him and Duk also set up the winning goal.

“I don’t think he got an assist for it because Ester got a touch before Ante put it in.

“It won’t go down as an assist (for Duk) but he was brilliant for us.”

Confidence high ahead of top-of-the-table clash against Celtic

Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

The Dons sit second in the Premiership table, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Both Aberdeen and Celtic have won their opening seven league games.

Something has to give when Aberdeen face Celtic at Parkhead in their next game, on Saturday October 19, following the international break.

Aberdeen have not lost in the league since a 1-0 reverse at Dundee in March.

The Dons are on a 16-game unbeaten league run stretching back into last season.

Devlin, 30, insists all that matters is the Dons find a way to win the top-of-the-table clash – even if they play “rubbish”.

Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “Last week the focus was on can we beat Hearts and go into the Celtic game level on points with them?

“We take confidence from the way we started the season and the way we ended the last campaign.

“We were unlucky not to win every game after the split last season because we drew the last game.

“There is a lot of confidence throughout the side as we are in good form.

“However we know we can still be better.

“There have been times where we could have been better but we manage to find a way.

“Listen, we can be rubbish at Celtic Park but if we can find a way then I would take that!”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie (R) and Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie set for first Scotland call-up
Aberdeen attacker Luis Lopes (R) and Graeme Shinnie celebrate at full time after the 3-2 win against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin on how Duk has embraced Aberdeen 'team spirit' on return after…
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 06: Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 06, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Ref watch: Why VAR did not intervene in Aberdeen's equaliser against Hearts
5
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Another wave of the wand in the Jimmy Thelin magic show
2
Fans are hoping for a first league title since 1985.
'We're going to win the league': Fans react after last-gasp Aberdeen winner over Hearts
Aberdeen's Ante Palaversa celebrates scoring to make it 3-2 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin's reaction as Aberdeen's sensational winning streak hits record-breaking 13 games with thrilling…
Aberdeen fans during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Boss Jimmy Thelin responds to Aberdeen being the only team in Europe's top-50 leagues…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match between Aberdeen and Queen's Park at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 17, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
No player's spot is safe in Aberdeen's starting XI, warns captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Pape Gueye surgery update

Conversation