Nicky Devlin hails impact of Aberdeen’s ‘brilliant’ super-subs in record-breaking 13 game winning streak

Defender Nicky Devlin has hailed Aberdeen’s “brilliant” super-subs for their game-changing role in the dramatic 3-2 win against Hearts.

The Dons battled back from 2-1 down to maintain a perfect start to the season with 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen’s 100% start to the campaign under Jimmy Thelin looked set to end until substitute Ante Palaversa netted an 88th minute winner.

Fellow sub Duk also came off the bench to set up the winner.

Thelin also introduced Shadyen Morris and Ester Sokler as substitutes in a bid to maintain the winning streak.

Right-back Devlin, who netted to make it 2-2, reckons the substitutes delivered a lift and “injection of pace” that kept the winning juggernaut going.

He said: “The boys who came on were brilliant.

“They gave us an extra lift and an injection of pace when we needed it.

“I am delighted because Shayden has been doing it all season.

“He finds himself out of the team and that is a bit harsh on him.

“The impact he is making when he comes on has been phenomenal.

“I don’t think we were great against Hearts if I am being honest.

“We have done that a couple of times this season, where we haven’t been great but the resolve and attitude of the players has managed to find a way to get a win.

“We did that again on Sunday.

“It was important that the second goal came after they had just gone in front a that changed the momentum.”

Duk can be an ‘unbelievable player’

Devlin netted a superb volleyed leveller to make it 2-2 just minutes after Hearts had grabbed the lead.

The goal was the latest high in a memorable week for the right-back who has been called into the Scotland squad for the first time.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke selected Devlin for the UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia away and Portugal at Hampden.

Following Devlin’s leveller three substitutes, Duk, Sokler and Palaversa combined to deliver the winning goal.

Duk broke down the left flank, hit the byline then cut back a pass that was moved on by Sokler to Palaversa who fired home from 15 yards.

It was attacker Duk’s first game time since returning to the club after going AWOL for three months during summer.

Devlin said: “Duk was brilliant.

“I am delighted for him because he has had to work hard.

“If we can get that Duk between now and the end of the season then we will have an unbelievable player.

“The impact he had on the game was massive.

“He was the reason the boy (Jorge Grant) got sent off.

“The other full-back that came on last got booked against him and Duk also set up the winning goal.

“I don’t think he got an assist for it because Ester got a touch before Ante put it in.

“It won’t go down as an assist (for Duk) but he was brilliant for us.”

Confidence high ahead of top-of-the-table clash against Celtic

Aberdeen are the only team in the top-50 European leagues ranked by Uefa to have a 100% record in all competitions this season.

The Dons sit second in the Premiership table, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Both Aberdeen and Celtic have won their opening seven league games.

Something has to give when Aberdeen face Celtic at Parkhead in their next game, on Saturday October 19, following the international break.

Aberdeen have not lost in the league since a 1-0 reverse at Dundee in March.

The Dons are on a 16-game unbeaten league run stretching back into last season.

Devlin, 30, insists all that matters is the Dons find a way to win the top-of-the-table clash – even if they play “rubbish”.

He said: “Last week the focus was on can we beat Hearts and go into the Celtic game level on points with them?

“We take confidence from the way we started the season and the way we ended the last campaign.

“We were unlucky not to win every game after the split last season because we drew the last game.

“There is a lot of confidence throughout the side as we are in good form.

“However we know we can still be better.

“There have been times where we could have been better but we manage to find a way.

“Listen, we can be rubbish at Celtic Park but if we can find a way then I would take that!”