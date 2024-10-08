Turriff United transfer-list defender Max Foster

Turriff United have placed defender Max Foster on the transfer list.

The centre-half joined the Haughs side in October 2022 after returning to the north-east from Dubai.

Since his arrival at Turra, Foster has been a regular under former boss Dean Donaldson and current manager Warren Cummings.

However, the 25-year-old is out of contract next summer and has now been made available for a move elsewhere.

It is expected Foster, who featured as a second half sub for Turriff in their weekend Breedon Highland League loss to Brechin City, will attract significant interest given his displays for United during the last two years.