Ross County

Ross County’s FIVE-year Campbell Money pursuit as development guru details bid to improve Ross County first-team pathway

Formar SFA youth chief Money joined County earlier this month, and will oversee the Staggies' academy, its graduates and the club's girls' and women's operations.

Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
By Andy Skinner

Ross County’s new football development director Campbell Money has revealed his move to Dingwall was FIVE years in the making.

Money was appointed to the newly-created role earlier this month, having previously overseen the Scottish FA’s academy system for over a decade.

The 64-year-old – who signed County chief executive Steven Ferguson during managerial stints at Ayr United and Stenhousemuir in the 2000s – could not initially commit to the Dingwall role due to family commitments.

Having been excited by the County role previously, Money insists he was thrilled to answer Staggies CEO Ferguson’s call second time around.

In his first interview since joining County, Money said: “It’s something that was first mooted to me five years ago.

“I’ve got a 10-year-old daughter who was only five at the time, and it would have been a more difficult decision for me to leave that situation. I wanted to see her growing up – but she’s now at an age where she’s got all her own pals.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“We had a really grown-up discussion about whether it would be OK to move up. It was her decision.

“I was desperate to do it, but she had a big say in it, as did my partner.

“The job was one that excited me back then, and it still excites me now.

“I’m really pleased to be here.”

Money on his role in helping transition from academy to first team

In his new brief at Victoria Park, Money has taken on responsibility for County’s academy, transition group (players between the academy and first-team) and women’s first-team.

Earlier this season, the SFA published a report which focused specifically on the transition from academy football to the first-team.

Overseen by SFA chief football officer Andy Gould, the report highlighted a lack of opportunity being given to young players across the Scottish game.

With his experience of heading up Club Academy Scotland, Money hopes he can help to prepare more youngsters to make the step up to Don Cowie’s County first-team.

Money added: “The role is really to try and develop the good work that has gone on within the academy.

“From what I can see, there’s a really good base there for us to work from.

“There has been a transition report which the Scottish FA have put out, a lot of which I agree with and is very sensible.

“But, whether the clubs choose to take it all on board or not will be up to them.

“The conversations I will be having with Don Cowie will be around what we do with our best young players.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“Is there a pathway through for them at first-team level? There would appear to be – he has had Dylan Smith in the first team, along with Andrew Macleod and Jamie Williamson.

Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Ross County midfielder Andrew Macleod. Image: SNS.

“I believe we have some players who are currently in the under-18 and under-16 squads that I think, with a bit of hard work, can develop into becoming first-team players.

“That should be the aim of the academy, but there needs to be a buy-in from everybody within the club for that to happen.

“I have not been brought up here for no reason – there’s a reason why I’m here!”

Money to spearhead Ross County girls’ and women’s programme

Money is also looking forward to his first involvement in girls’ and women’s football, as part of his new position.

Earlier this year, Ross County Women entered a senior team into the Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) pyramid for the first time.

At the first time of asking, the Staggies were crowned winners of the Highlands and Island League last month.

Money is eager to assist head coach and founder Iain MacIver in taking the club to the highest level possible.

Campbell Money presents Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart with the Club Academy Scotland League Trophy. Image: SNS.

He added: “The women’s and girls’ programme is in a relatively infantile position, but I’m really keen to develop that with Iain MacIver.

“He’s got a plan to take them higher up, and I just want to have a sight of that and see what we can do to develop it.

“It’s a massive programme. There are up to 200 girls and women involved, which is astonishing for this area.

“To this point, he has done a fantastic job with that. He is well supported by Glenda Scobie, and has the girls’ and women’s teams doing well in their respective leagues.

“That’s an interesting new concept for me, but I have been actively trying to be in touch with the Scottish FA to see where the pathways are.

“We will try our level best to take it up to the level they want to take it to, whatever that may be.

“Whether it’s SWPL, I’m not sure whether that’s achievable – who knows what the SWPL is going to look like in a few years?

“There seems to be a half-and-half split between full-time and part-time clubs. It will be interesting to see how that all develops, and we want to be as close to the forefront of that as we can be.”

