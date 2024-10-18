Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique shop

A former property shop in Elgin could be filled after lying empty for three years.

It is understood Wink & Mackenzie’s property shop at 35 High Street shut down in August 2021.

Around two years prior, leading Glasgow firm Harper Macleod took over the firm.

The unit also previously operated as an antique shop.

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveals the unit is in sixth place in the table looking at the units that have been vacant the longest.

Meanwhile, our stats also shared the total number of vacant units on the town’s main shopping streets is only 24.

The average vacancy rate is just 11.4% – below the national average for the UK’s high streets of 14%.

We also have reported on the array of work behind the scenes to give new purpose to the empty units.

What are the plans for the High Street building?

Now Athmane Ziane has submitted proposals to transform the vacant shop into a takeaway.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment.

However, floor plans show a doner kebab machine, pizza oven, grill and fryer in the new takeaway kitchen.

Meanwhile, there will be a customer waiting area with a low level window seating area.

This new business will increase the number of takeaways on Elgin’s High Street to six.

Meanwhile, existing timber windows and external door will be retained.

And a new ventilation flue will extend above the ridge level by one meter.

CM Design is representing the applicant.

