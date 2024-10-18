Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique shop

The unit was last home to Wink and Mackenzie's property shop.

By Sean McAngus
The vacant shop at 35 Elgin High Street could be transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson
The vacant shop at 35 Elgin High Street could be transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

A former property shop in Elgin could be filled after lying empty for three years.

It is understood Wink & Mackenzie’s property shop at 35 High Street shut down in August 2021.

Around two years prior, leading Glasgow firm Harper Macleod took over the firm.

The unit also previously operated as an antique shop.

The shop pictured when it was operated as a property shop. Image: Google Maps

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker reveals the unit is in sixth place in the table looking at the units that have been vacant the longest.

Meanwhile, our stats also shared the total number of vacant units on the town’s main shopping streets is only 24.

The average vacancy rate is just 11.4%  – below the national average for the UK’s high streets of 14%.

We also have reported on the array of work behind the scenes to give new purpose to the empty units.

Our front page revealing work behind the scenes to fill empty units. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

What are the plans for the High Street building?

The shop was an antique store too at some point.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Now Athmane Ziane has submitted proposals to transform the vacant shop into a takeaway.

The type of food to be served in the takeaway is unknown at the moment.

However, floor plans show a doner kebab machine, pizza oven, grill and fryer in the new takeaway kitchen.

Meanwhile, there will be a customer waiting area with a low level window seating area.

Elgin High Street.  Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

This new business will increase the number of takeaways on Elgin’s High Street to six.

Meanwhile, existing timber windows and external door will be retained.

And a new ventilation flue will extend above the ridge level by one meter.

CM Design is representing the applicant.

Floor plan for transformation. Image: CM Design

