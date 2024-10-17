Former Dons boss Alex Smith: Aberdeen have regained their big club aura

Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith insists the Dons have rediscovered their big club aura under Jimmy Thelin and ahead of playing Celtic.

Thelin’s side travel to Celtic on Saturday looking to record their 14th straight win under their new manager in the top-of-the-table clash at the home of the champions.

Something has to give as both teams put their perfect league record of seven wins from seven matches on the line at Celtic Park.

Smith believes there has been a shift in mentality at Pittodrie which will serve his old club well in Glasgow.

He said: “It has been a long time since I’ve seen Aberdeen play like a big club – but that’s what I’m seeing just now and it’s really encouraging.

“The players are performing well, and the fans are right behind the team and the club. That makes them a formidable challenge for any team.

“Aberdeen have to play with common-sense and confidence, but that should not be difficult for a team which has won 13 games in a row to start this season.

“They also went unbeaten in the last nine league games of last season and their only defeat was a penalty shootout loss to Celtic after the 3-3 draw at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I expect the Aberdeen coaching staff to tap into that and use it to make sure their players believe.

“It’s been a long time since Aberdeen have shown that level of consistency, and if you can’t take confidence from that and find extra energy from this form then you never will.”

Dons must attack Celtic’s defensive weakness

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football and are huge favourites to win their 13th league championship in the last 14 seasons.

But Smith believes Aberdeen have the quality to cause Brendan Rodgers’ side problems at Celtic Park this weekend.

The former Dons boss, who was manager between 1988 and 1992, insists Thelin’s side must carry an attacking threat on their visit to Celtic Park.

He said: “You have got to play with attacking intent. You can’t go out with the aim of keeping it tight and hoping you’ll nick a point.

“Celtic have good attackers – but you must give them something to worry about at the other end of the pitch.

“The weakest point of this Celtic team at the moment is the defence and they have really missed Cameron Carter Vickers in the last couple of games.

“To get a result, you have to threaten them in the game at some point.

“Conceding a daft goal early on and giving them encouragement is the one thing Aberdeen cannot do.

“They have to be resilient and show you believe you can score by committing to going forward when you go.

“If you can frighten Celtic early doors then it will make them pause.”

The Hoops will be determined to lay down a marker they remain the team to beat in the Scottish Premiership and Smith knows the Dons will come under pressure for long periods in Glasgow.

But the former Aberdeen manager has seen enough from Thelin’s side this season to believe they can not only withstand the pressure, but also carry a threat of their own.

He said: “Celtic are formidable at any time, and they play to win at all times. They don’t have any other way of thinking.

“But Aberdeen have to go out believing how they are playing can win them the game.

“It’s not as if the results have been unconvincing. They’ve had to dig deep at times, but they have scored late goals too.

“That tells me there is a confidence and belief there.

“When I’ve seen Celtic in some games they have been outstanding going at the opposition from the start and they can counter at great speed.

“Aberdeen will be aware of that of course but they have to commit to trying to hit their weak spots, too, which is running at speed down the flanks.

“What encourages me is that seems to be Aberdeen’s strength from what I’ve seen so far under the new manager.”

Title talk is premature

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, Smith believes talk of a title challenge from his old club is premature.

He insists nothing will be decided regardless of Saturday’s result – and says manager Thelin’s approach is the correct one for the club.

Smith said: “It’s far too early to be talking about challenging for the league… we’ve not even played 10 league games yet!

“The manager’s mantra is spot-on – one game at a time and build brick by brick. That’s how you win games consistently over the course of a season.

“It’s doing that which gives the players the belief in each other and that they can get results and win big games.

“The fear of not winning is not a bad thing. No team wins every game and if Aberdeen lose on Saturday by fighting hard and giving a good account of themselves then there is no shame in that.

“If they win, they should enjoy it, but there are still 30 games to go after that.

“That’s why it’s too early to be putting that pressure on players – titles are not won in October!”