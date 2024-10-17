Former Dons boss Alex Smith: Aberdeen have regained their big club aura

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dons boss Alex Smith: Aberdeen have regained their big club aura

The cup double-winning manager says 'it has been a long time since I’ve seen Aberdeen play like a big club - but that’s what I’m seeing just now'.

By Paul Third
The Aberdeen players celebrate during the 3-2 win against Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith insists the Dons have rediscovered their big club aura under Jimmy Thelin and ahead of playing Celtic.

Thelin’s side travel to Celtic on Saturday looking to record their 14th straight win under their new manager in the top-of-the-table clash at the home of the champions.

Something has to give as both teams put their perfect league record of seven wins from seven matches on the line at Celtic Park.

Smith believes there has been a shift in mentality at Pittodrie which will serve his old club well in Glasgow.

He said: “It has been a long time since I’ve seen Aberdeen play like a big club – but that’s what I’m seeing just now and it’s really encouraging.

“The players are performing well, and the fans are right behind the team and the club. That makes them a formidable challenge for any team.

“Aberdeen have to play with common-sense and confidence, but that should not be difficult for a team which has won 13 games in a row to start this season.

“They also went unbeaten in the last nine league games of last season and their only defeat was a penalty shootout loss to Celtic after the 3-3 draw at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I expect the Aberdeen coaching staff to tap into that and use it to make sure their players believe.

“It’s been a long time since Aberdeen have shown that level of consistency, and if you can’t take confidence from that and find extra energy from this form then you never will.”

Dons must attack Celtic’s defensive weakness

Jamie McGrath has been a key attacking threat for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS.

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scottish football and are huge favourites to win their 13th league championship in the last 14 seasons.

But Smith believes Aberdeen have the quality to cause Brendan Rodgers’ side problems at Celtic Park this weekend.

The former Dons boss, who was manager between 1988 and 1992, insists Thelin’s side must carry an attacking threat on their visit to Celtic Park.

He said: “You have got to play with attacking intent. You can’t go out with the aim of keeping it tight and hoping you’ll nick a point.

“Celtic have good attackers – but you must give them something to worry about at the other end of the pitch.

“The weakest point of this Celtic team at the moment is the defence and they have really missed Cameron Carter Vickers in the last couple of games.

“To get a result, you have to threaten them in the game at some point.

“Conceding a daft goal early on and giving them encouragement is the one thing Aberdeen cannot do.

“They have to be resilient and show you believe you can score by committing to going forward when you go.

“If you can frighten Celtic early doors then it will make them pause.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

The Hoops will be determined to lay down a marker they remain the team to beat in the Scottish Premiership and Smith knows the Dons will come under pressure for long periods in Glasgow.

But the former Aberdeen manager has seen enough from Thelin’s side this season to believe they can not only withstand the pressure, but also carry a threat of their own.

He said: “Celtic are formidable at any time, and they play to win at all times. They don’t have any other way of thinking.

“But Aberdeen have to go out believing how they are playing can win them the game.

“It’s not as if the results have been unconvincing. They’ve had to dig deep at times, but they have scored late goals too.

“That tells me there is a confidence and belief there.

“When I’ve seen Celtic in some games they have been outstanding going at the opposition from the start and they can counter at great speed.

“Aberdeen will be aware of that of course but they have to commit to trying to hit their weak spots, too, which is running at speed down the flanks.

“What encourages me is that seems to be Aberdeen’s strength from what I’ve seen so far under the new manager.”

Title talk is premature

Whatever the outcome on Saturday, Smith believes talk of a title challenge from his old club is premature.

He insists nothing will be decided regardless of Saturday’s result – and says manager Thelin’s approach is the correct one for the club.

Smith said: “It’s far too early to be talking about challenging for the league… we’ve not even played 10 league games yet!

“The manager’s mantra is spot-on – one game at a time and build brick by brick. That’s how you win games consistently over the course of a season.

“It’s doing that which gives the players the belief in each other and that they can get results and win big games.

“The fear of not winning is not a bad thing. No team wins every game and if Aberdeen lose on Saturday by fighting hard and giving a good account of themselves then there is no shame in that.

“If they win, they should enjoy it, but there are still 30 games to go after that.

“That’s why it’s too early to be putting that pressure on players – titles are not won in October!”

