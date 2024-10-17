Orkney Italian restaurant could be forced to undo bright green makeover of historic premises

Italy is famous for its art, with masters like Michelangelo, Botticelli and Caravaggio all renowned for their prowess with a paintbrush.

However, one Orkney restaurant boss is now having a brush with council planning enforcers after giving his premises a rather eye-catching makeover.

The facade of Italian restaurant Lucano, on Kirkwall’s Victoria Street, was given a new look back in mid-September.

However, it was only afterwards that the owner learned such an upgrade required special permission.

The building is just a stone’s throw away from Kirkwall’s famous St Magnus Cathedral, has been listed by heritage chiefs and is in what’s known as a conservation area.

In the documents attached to the planning application, Lucano owner Francesco Rubolino simply explains he “didn’t know” about the need for permission.

What does owner say about Lucano paint job?

Mr Rubolino spoke to us this week to explain why he carried out the unauthorised work.

He said the new paint job is part of a wider redecoration of the popular business – both inside and out.

This began with the outside of the building, which has now been coated a deep shade of green.

Work recently finished inside after a two-week closure.

Mr Rubolino has had the business for 14 years but is trying his best to sell up.

He was asked about his reasons for wanting to move on from Lucano.

He said: “I am quite old, at 72.

“But I am in good health and I will keep going until a buyer comes along.”

What could happen if the plans are rejected?

Should the council opt to refuse the permission, it could mean the work has to be undone.

The 19th century building has been listed by Historic Environment Scotland in a bid to protect it from unwanted development.

However, Orkney Heritage Society have already confirmed they have no qualms with the green makeover.

You can see the Lucano application on the council’s website.

