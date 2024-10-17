Orkney Italian restaurant could be forced to undo bright green makeover of historic premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney Italian restaurant could be forced to undo bright green makeover of historic premises

Lucano, in Kirkwall, was painted green in mid-September without permission.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Lucano
Lucano, in Kirkwall, Orkney.

Italy is famous for its art, with masters like Michelangelo, Botticelli and Caravaggio all renowned for their prowess with a paintbrush.

However, one Orkney restaurant boss is now having a brush with council planning enforcers after giving his premises a rather eye-catching makeover.

The facade of Italian restaurant Lucano, on Kirkwall’s Victoria Street, was given a new look back in mid-September.

However, it was only afterwards that the owner learned such an upgrade required special permission.

How the restaurant looked before it's new paint job.

The building is just a stone’s throw away from Kirkwall’s famous St Magnus Cathedral, has been listed by heritage chiefs and is in what’s known as a conservation area.

In the documents attached to the planning application, Lucano owner Francesco Rubolino simply explains he “didn’t know” about the need for permission.

St Magnus Cathedral, Kirkwall. 

What does owner say about Lucano paint job?

Mr Rubolino spoke to us this week to explain why he carried out the unauthorised work.

He said the new paint job is part of a wider redecoration of the popular business – both inside and out.

This began with the outside of the building, which has now been coated a deep shade of green.

Work recently finished inside after a two-week closure.



Mr Rubolino has had the business for 14 years but is trying his best to sell up.

He was asked about his reasons for wanting to move on from Lucano.

He said: “I am quite old, at 72.

“But I am in good health and I will keep going until a buyer comes along.”

What could happen if the plans are rejected?

Should the council opt to refuse the permission, it could mean the work has to be undone.

The 19th century building has been listed by Historic Environment Scotland in a bid to protect it from unwanted development.

However, Orkney Heritage Society have already confirmed they have no qualms with the green makeover.

You can see the Lucano application on the council’s website.

Kirkwall ‘eyesore’ to stay as Scottish Government forbids owner’s demolition plan

Owner expanding Orkney’s Albert Hotel after ‘turning folk away all summer’


Conversation