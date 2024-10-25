Aberdeen attacker Duk ‘giving everything he has’ to resurrect Pittodrie career, says boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has praised Duk for “giving everything he has” in the bid to resurrect his Pittodrie career after going AWOL.

Cape Verde international Duk downed tools for three months during the summer, prompting the club to launch internal disciplinary proceedings.

Duk indicated he wanted to be transferred during the summer transfer window, but a move never materialised.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, returned to Pittodrie in early September after the transfer window closed.

Duk apologised to Thelin, the club and the supporters for his actions.

Thelin offered the attacker the opportunity to save his Pittodrie career, and the Dons’ boss is delighted Duk is grabbing it.

Duk was introduced as a half-time substitute against Celtic and played a key role in the fight-back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

He had a goal to put the Dons 3-2 up disallowed and also delivered a dramatic goal-line clearance in the final minute of time added-on at Parkhead.

Duk is now in contention to start against Dundee United at a sell-out Pittodrie on Saturday evening as the Reds bid to extend an unbeaten run to 15 games.

Victory would leap-frog Aberdeen above Celtic to the top of the Premiership – albeit potentially only for 24 hours as the Hoops play on Sunday.

Thelin said: “I’m happy with how Duk has behaved from the first day.

“How well he has trained and supported his team-mates.

“It took some time to get the right fitness for football and connection with team-mates.

“I like the humble way he approached himself and then went to the games and gave everything he has.

“There were some moments in the Celtic game when Duk was a lot of steps behind one of the defenders.

“But he just kept running and created space for others.

“I liked the spirit he showed on the pitch. It is in common with the other players as we have really strong team spirit and are a good team.

“Duk also has his own qualities and I’m happy that he got the opportunity to show that to everyone.”

Duk’s reaction at goal-line clearance

Duk marked his dramatic last-gasp clearance at Parkhead by punching the air in celebration.

He was joined by his team-mates, as his integration back into the team was made clear after his ill-advised indiscretion during the summer.

Thelin said: “That was very real and Duk really showed it and everyone celebrated together.

“That is the perfect temperature of the team spirit and it was so nice to see that.

“Team spirit is the most important thing.

“It is in how you defend and take those extra steps sometimes.

“And in the feelings they show.”

Unbeaten run is now ‘history’ as Thelin focuses on the future

The sensational start to the season has ignited the Red Army with Pittodrie against this weekend for the Dundee United clash.

Aberdeen delivered a strong message to Scottish football by battling back to secure a point against Celtic.

However, Thelin says the rousing comeback at Parkhead, and the 14-game unbeaten run, are all history.

All he is focused on is overcoming Dundee United, managed by former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

He said: “I don’t think about runs or anything like that.

“For us, Celtic now is history.

“All focus now all focus has been for the Dundee United game – and only that game.

“We can’t count on history, we need to go for the next game, preparation, recovery and how we build up tactics against Dundee United and how we play.

“We do it step by step and that is where we are right now.

“Jim (Goodwin) is a good coach and they are a really well-organised team.”

Thelin provides Polvara update

Meanwhile, Thelin confirmed midfielder Dante Polvara has returned to training, but is still two to three weeks away from a return to action.

Polvara has been ruled out since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season training which required surgery.

Attacker Pape Gueye also travelled to London this week to see a specialist for a check-up on a quad muscle tear which also required surgery.

Gueye – the Premiership’s leading scorer – is set to be out for up to four months, but his rehabilitation is progressing well.

Thelin said: “Dante has been out for a while, but was on the pitch today.

“He is still not involved in everything – such as the small sided games which are more intense.

“But when we train on some patterns or bigger areas when it is not so intense, he has done that.

“Hopefully by next week he will do more and take it step by step.

“It is difficult to set out a time-line as there can be setbacks, but so far it is going really good.

“Maybe (it will be) two to three weeks before he is at full power in training.”