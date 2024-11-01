Ross County defender James Brown targets Republic of Ireland call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County defender James Brown targets Republic of Ireland call-up

The attacking wing-back wants three points in Paisley as he offers his views on his aspirations to play for his country.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's James Brown is confident he'd excel with Republic of Ireland should he get a call-up.
Ross County's James Brown is confident he'd excel with Republic of Ireland should he get a call-up. Imaged: SNS.

Ross County wing-back James Brown says a call-up for Ireland remains a target as he continues to shine for the Staggies in Scotland’s top-flight.

Just months after Malky Mackay signed Brown, the former County boss felt the former Blackburn Rovers, Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers player could make an international breakthrough.

It hasn’t happened yet, but man of the match performances such as in the midweek 0-0 draw with Hibernian will do his chances of an international call-up no harm.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath and Celtic’s Adam Idah and Liam Scales are all involved in the Ireland squad with former Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson now at the helm.

The Irish have lost three of their four Nations League matches with Finland (home) and England (away) to come this month.

Jamie McGrath, front, and Liam Scales training with Ireland last month.

Brown keen to get Ireland call-up

Former Drogheda United skipper Brown has far from given up hope of getting a call.

When asked about whether an Irish call remains on his radar, the 26-year-old said: “That’s the dream – 100%.

“Jamie McGrath is flying and he does so well for Ireland every single time he plays.

“Adam Idah’s there now and I am mixing it with these boys, so I don’t see why not.

“Once Séamus Coleman gets out of the scene, I’d maybe have a better chance!

“I have played against a few internationals down in England as well, so I do feel I could play at that (international) level if I get the chance.”

Can County score rare away victory?

A more pressing matter for Brown is to add to his 16 appearances for eighth-placed County when they take on St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

County have not won a Premiership match away from home since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park in September 2023.

Brown said: “We’re aware of the away results, but we should have won at Hearts recently and didn’t see it out (conceding late on for a 1-1 draw).

“It is always more difficult away from home. If we can get the win, that puts that stat out of the way.

“It is a good opportunity to get the win on Saturday. We have a bit of confidence about us now after two decent results.

“It’s another big game but it’s winnable.

“We go there with confidence after coming off two games with four points.

“We need to try and win games like this to try and stay in and around the top six.

“Whether there are changes to our team or not, we can count on everyone to come in and help get us a result.”

Ross County's James Brown (left) and Hibernian's Elie Youan.

County keen to avoid play-off drama

County have required relegation play-off wins over Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers over the past two seasons to retain their top-flight status.

Brown said the Dingwall squad are determined to remain clear of surprise basement duo Hibs and Hearts.

He added: “We will try and build on what we have so far, push to try and get higher in the league.

“We don’t want to be in the relegation play-offs, or go into the split with any worries. We want a cushion between ourselves and those positions.

“There were games last season, such as the 3-3 draw with Motherwell, when we should have won the game.

“Games at this point or early in the season as just as important as those later in the season.”

