Ross County defender James Brown targets Republic of Ireland call-up

Ross County wing-back James Brown says a call-up for Ireland remains a target as he continues to shine for the Staggies in Scotland’s top-flight.

Just months after Malky Mackay signed Brown, the former County boss felt the former Blackburn Rovers, Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers player could make an international breakthrough.

It hasn’t happened yet, but man of the match performances such as in the midweek 0-0 draw with Hibernian will do his chances of an international call-up no harm.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath and Celtic’s Adam Idah and Liam Scales are all involved in the Ireland squad with former Iceland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson now at the helm.

The Irish have lost three of their four Nations League matches with Finland (home) and England (away) to come this month.

Brown keen to get Ireland call-up

Former Drogheda United skipper Brown has far from given up hope of getting a call.

When asked about whether an Irish call remains on his radar, the 26-year-old said: “That’s the dream – 100%.

“Jamie McGrath is flying and he does so well for Ireland every single time he plays.

“Adam Idah’s there now and I am mixing it with these boys, so I don’t see why not.

“Once Séamus Coleman gets out of the scene, I’d maybe have a better chance!

“I have played against a few internationals down in England as well, so I do feel I could play at that (international) level if I get the chance.”

Can County score rare away victory?

A more pressing matter for Brown is to add to his 16 appearances for eighth-placed County when they take on St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday.

County have not won a Premiership match away from home since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park in September 2023.

Brown said: “We’re aware of the away results, but we should have won at Hearts recently and didn’t see it out (conceding late on for a 1-1 draw).

“It is always more difficult away from home. If we can get the win, that puts that stat out of the way.

“It is a good opportunity to get the win on Saturday. We have a bit of confidence about us now after two decent results.

“It’s another big game but it’s winnable.

“We go there with confidence after coming off two games with four points.

“We need to try and win games like this to try and stay in and around the top six.

“Whether there are changes to our team or not, we can count on everyone to come in and help get us a result.”

County keen to avoid play-off drama

County have required relegation play-off wins over Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers over the past two seasons to retain their top-flight status.

Brown said the Dingwall squad are determined to remain clear of surprise basement duo Hibs and Hearts.

He added: “We will try and build on what we have so far, push to try and get higher in the league.

“We don’t want to be in the relegation play-offs, or go into the split with any worries. We want a cushion between ourselves and those positions.

“There were games last season, such as the 3-3 draw with Motherwell, when we should have won the game.

“Games at this point or early in the season as just as important as those later in the season.”