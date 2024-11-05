Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin thanks supporters for retaining faith by applauding at Hampden after heavy 6-0 loss to Celtic

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists supporters’ show of belief and unity after full-time at Hampden will inspire his team to immediately bounce back.

The Dons suffered the first setback of Thelin’s Pittodrie career when crashing to a 6-0 hammering by Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Despite the heavy defeat many of the 13,000 strong travelling Reds support remained at the national stadium after full time to applaud Thelin and his team.

That was in recognition of a record-breaking 16 game unbeaten start to the season, with 15 wins, before crashing to Celtic in Glasgow.

Thelin believes the thousands that remained to applaud the Dons shows their faith in his bid for success has not been dented by the heavy loss.

The Swede is grateful to those supporters for their backing.

Thelin revealed he discussed the importance of those fans who applauded after the loss to Celtic in his post match team talk in the dressing room at Hampden.

He reckons that togetherness with the Red Army will inspire Aberdeen to rapidly recover from the semi-final shocker.

Aberdeen can move three points clear at the top of the Premiership table if they win against Dundee on Saturday.

That may only be for less than 24 hours as league leaders Celtic, who are currently level on points with the Dons but have a superior goal difference, are not in action until Sunday.

Thelin said: “We are so grateful to the supporters as they stuck with us during and after the game.

“The positive thing was the togetherness with the supporters when the game was over.

“That put energy into the team and the hunger for the next game is the most important thing now.

“After the game we talked about how the fans gave us the energy and how they kept that strong belief.

“There was still that connection between the team and the supporters which is why we have to keep moving forward.

“When you are working so hard everyday and also have the togetherness with the supporters, we can’t let one game impact the standard of the next game.”

Dons’ undefeated Premiership form

Aberdeen supporters have embraced Thelin’s Reds revolution, packing out Pittodrie and travelling to away games in their thousands.

The clash against Dundee on Saturday is the fourth successive sold-out match at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have taken 28 points from a possible 30 in the Premiership under Thelin this season.

For context it took the Dons 30 games last season, until March 2024, to reach 28 points.

A 2-1 win against Rangers last Wednesday opened up a nine point gap on the third-placed Ibrox club.

‘We have to look at the bigger picture’

As painful as the semi-final humiliation was, defiant Thelin refuses to let one defeat define or shape the season.

And he believes the supporters’ backing post-defeat at Hampden will be key after suffering a “really tough day”.

Thelin said: “We have to look at the bigger picture and still have the hunger and strong belief in our identity in what we want to achieve as a team and as a club.

“That’s why it was so important that the supporters were there for us after the game after we had a really tough day and game for Aberdeen football club.

“The togetherness and belief in the future is there and that’s what we have to focus on.

“In hard times that is important.

“When you get setbacks the most important thing is how you move on.

“We have to move on now, refocus and put everything into how we can grow.

“Now we prepare for the Dundee game and see how we can get better.”