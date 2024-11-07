Aberdeen v Dundee: Can Jimmy Thelin’s team respond to first setback, and will Kevin Nisbet return? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League password

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Dundee: Can Jimmy Thelin’s team respond to first setback, and will Kevin Nisbet return? Plus, Dons Score Predictor League password

Can Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen move on like their Celtic thrashing didn't happen when they face Dundee in a Premiership rematch?

Aberdeen host Dundee on Saturday - with your latest chance to enter our Dons Score Predictor League.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen return to Premiership action on Saturday when they host Dundee at Pittodrie.

It is another Dons sell-out for what is another evening game – the 5.30pm kick-off against the Dees coming after back-to-back home evening league clashes v Dundee United (1-0 Aberdeen) and Rangers (2-1).

Jimmy Thelin’s Reds remain undefeated in the Premiership, and level on points with leaders Celtic, having recorded nine wins and just one draw (2-2 with the champions at Parkhead) from 10 league outings under their new Swedish manager.

However, last Saturday saw Aberdeen taste defeat under Thelin for the first time, and it was brutal loss – 6-0 in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Brendan Rodgers’ Celts at Hampden.

Can Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen move on like Celtic thrashing didn’t happen?

Daizen Maeda of Celtic to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

The overriding question into the Dundee clash is how Aberdeen, whose start to the season under Thelin had been near-flawless until the Hoops hammering, will respond to their first setback.

Most pundits, including our columnist, former Dons striker Duncan Shearer, seem to think the best approach is to pretend the National Stadium thrashing didn’t happen.

There are sensible reasons for this: Aberdeen went into the clash with the same drained starting XI from a thrilling midweek victory over fierce rivals Rangers, while Celtic made six changes for the League Cup game. The players the Hoops – with their far superior resources – sent out against the Dons all performed at a high level to make their energy advantage count.

Rodgers’ side were not only in full flow, they were ruthless with the chances they had – and also also got the break of the ball at key moments.

Aberdeen weren’t quite able to press with the usual intensity which has been a hallmark under Thelin, while, on the ball, their fast, accurate attacking combinations – which saw them take the game to Celtic in the sides’ earlier Premiership draw – didn’t function as well.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

But it’s obvious boss Thelin, having arrived from Elfsborg with his 4-2-3-1 and a clear tactical identity, which has in turn seen Aberdeen beat 15 of the 16 teams they have played this term, is unlikely to change the approach after one bad day at the office.

Rematch with Dundee

Dundee are a side Aberdeen have already defeated this season – winning 2-1 at Dens Park on September 28.

It was a game where counter-attacking goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen had the Dons 2-0 up after just over half-an-hour.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen and Dundee's Clark Robertson in action during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen<br />and Dundee’s Clark Robertson in action during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

However, having conceded before half-time through Simon Murray’s penalty, the Reds were under the cosh in the latter part of the game,  but showed the resilience – which has also been a trait of Thelin’s team so far – to claim all three points.

Afterwards, disgruntled Dees boss (and former Aberdeen assistant) Tony Docherty said: “It’s not very often both managers say the better team lost. Fair play to Jimmy, he said after the game that we deserved more.

“They had two shots on target, we had six. Sometimes you don’t get your rewards in a game. I’m gutted we didn’t win a game we deserved to win.”

Following their loss to Aberdeen, sixth-placed Dundee have since been beaten by Celtic, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock (twice), with their only victory coming away at Motherwell.

Thelin’s Aberdeen – who are now in pole position for a top-two finish this term after a superb Premiership run in October – should be looking to win comprehensively in this rematch with Docherty’s men.

Will Kevin Nisbet be back in Dons ranks?

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 away to Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 away to Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

Dens scorer Nisbet, 27, was brought in on loan from English Championship Millwall before the transfer window shut and installed as Aberdeen’s first-choice striker.

But he has not featured in the squad for the last three matches due to a calf complaint – the last sight of Nisbet coming when he went off at half-time in the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead.

Ester Sokler – who replaced him (and scored the goal to spark Aberdeen’s comeback from 2-0 down) at Celtic Park – has been leading the line since.

However, Nisbet, who has three goals in seven starts for the Dons, is a valuable,  different, attacking option – more of a penalty box striker – in a Reds attacking contingent already shorn of Premiership top-scorer Pape Habib Gueye due to his serious thigh injury and subsequent surgery.

Aberdeen boss Thelin’s pre-match press conferences for both the Rangers Pittodrie and Celtic League Cup matches gave the impression Nisbet may at least be back in the squad… but he wasn’t.

Will the extra recovery time enable him to feature, even start, against Dundee?

Enter our new Dons Score Predictor League!

We have launched our new Dons Score Predictor League, where readers can win £100 for guessing the correct scoreline for each of Aberdeen’s Premiership matches in the 2024/25 season.

As well as a correct result for each league fixture seeing contestants entered into a £100 cash draw, a right answer will also earn them 1 point in our Dons Score Predictor League table – with the highest points scorer over the campaign winning a whopping £1,903.

Aberdeen host Dundee on Saturday – with your latest chance to enter our Dons Score Predictor League. Here are the latest standings.

The Dons Score Predictor League is open to Evening Express print readers and our online subscribers.

To ensure you’re a paying reader, you need to know the upcoming game password to fill in the entry form – which will be included in this pre-game talking points piece for each Premiership match.

The password for the Aberdeen v Dundee game on Saturday is “Morris”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for match-day 11 entries noon on Saturday):

 

