Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin details Dante Polvara’s new role as set-piece specialist

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed midfielder Dante Polvara has taken on the role as set-piece coach as he battles back from long-term injury.

American Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during training in July that required surgery.

With the 24-year-old out long-term, boss Thelin was keen to keep Polvara fully integrated within the squad during his rehabilitation.

And the Swede confirmed Polvara has taken on the role of set-piece specialist.

Polvara is overseeing attacking set-pieces during sessions at the club’s Cormack Park training faciity.

The midfielder even wears the same coach’s kit as Thelin and his backroom staff – Christer Persson, Emir Bajram and Peter Leven.

Thelin says the midfielder is “a good coach already”.

He said: “Dante is training at the same times as us and then he has extra in the afternoons.

“That is what you need to do to repair everything.

“Then he sits with the staff to go through the set-plays.

“He changes into the same clothes as the staff then he is on the pitch.

“Damte is a good coach already.

“It is good to have Dante there.

“It is good for players to feel involved in the team.”

Polvara delivers in big matches

Last season Polvara made 40 appearances in a break-out campaign for Aberdeen.

The New York-born midfielder gained a reputation as a big game player.

He scored in a 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Polvara also netted in the 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK.

The American also delivered the through-ball for Bojan Miovski to score in the 1-0 win against Hibs in the League Cup semi-final last season.

Hopes were high for Polvara having impressed during pre-season following the arrival of new manager Thelin.

However the midfielder’s momentum was derailed by injury this summer.

The long-term absence of Polvara was the first injury blow during Thelin’s time in the managerial hot-seat.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson was then ruled out for six weeks with a fractured shoulder and has only recently returned to action.

Polvara return timeline revealed

The latest injury setback arrived this week with confirmation leading goal-scorer Pape Gueye will be ruled out for up to four months.

Following a scan to assess the extent of the damage it was confirmed Gueye will undergo surgery on a quad muscle tear picked up in training last week.

The former Senegal under-20 international had netted five goals in his last four matches.

Gueye is the Premiership’s leading scorer.

As Gueye begins his rehabilitation Polvara is closing in on the end of his and a return to first team action.

Thelin said: “Dante is doing fine and progressing.

“Hopefully he will be back in early November.

“That is what I have heard from Kevin Bain (head of medical and football science) that step-by-step, everything is going smoothly and fine.

“Let us see although it is difficult to say exactly.

“Right now he is in a rhythm and it should be around November.”

Bidding for 13 straight victories

Meanwhile, Thelin will bid to extend the sensational winning start to his Aberdeen career when facing Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Under Thelin the Dons have a 100% record having won 12 from 12 games in all competitions this season.

Thelin matched a long-standing record when leading Aberdeen to a 2-1 win against Dundee last weekend.

He equalled a record set by Martin O’Neill for the best ever start by a manger in Scottish football history when winning his first 12 games after taking over at Celtic in 2000.

In-form Aberdeen have conceded just five goals during their 12 game running streak, scoring 32.

Thelin reckons keeper Dimitar Mitov has been key to that winning run and insists the stopper is growing in stature with every game.

Following the clash against Hearts keeper Mitov will meet up with the Bulgarian squad.

Bulgaria face a UEFA Nations League double header at home to Luxembourg (Saturday, October 12) before an away match at Northern Ireland (Tuesday, October 15).

Thelin said: “Dimi is a really good goalkeeper and is growing every game.

“It is amazing for him.”