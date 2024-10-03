Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin details Dante Polvara’s new role as set-piece specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin details Dante Polvara’s new role as set-piece specialist

Aberdeen manager Thelin delivers timeline for midfielder Polvara's return from long term injury.

By Sean Wallace
Dante Polvara pictured at Pittodrie Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed midfielder Dante Polvara has taken on the role as set-piece coach as he battles back from long-term injury.

American Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during training in July that required surgery.

With the 24-year-old out long-term, boss Thelin was keen to keep Polvara fully integrated within the squad during his rehabilitation.

And the Swede confirmed Polvara has taken on the role of set-piece specialist.

Polvara is overseeing attacking set-pieces during sessions at the club’s Cormack Park training faciity.

The midfielder even wears the same coach’s kit as Thelin and his backroom staff – Christer Persson, Emir Bajram and Peter Leven.

Thelin says the midfielder is “a good coach already”.

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara holds his set-piece details during training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
He said: “Dante is training at the same times as us and then he has extra in the afternoons.

“That is what you need to do to repair everything.

“Then he sits with the staff to go through the set-plays.

“He changes into the same clothes as the staff then he is on the pitch.

“Damte is a good coach already.

“It is good to have Dante there.

“It is good for players to feel involved in the team.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, Dante Polvara, and Angus MacDonald at full time after the 4-0 win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Polvara delivers in big matches

Last season Polvara made 40 appearances in a break-out campaign for Aberdeen.

The New York-born midfielder gained a reputation as a big game player.

He scored in a 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage loss at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Polvara also netted in the 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK.

The American also delivered the through-ball for Bojan Miovski to score in the 1-0 win against Hibs in the League Cup semi-final last season.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Hopes were high for Polvara having impressed during pre-season following the arrival of new manager Thelin.

However the midfielder’s momentum was derailed by injury this summer.

The long-term absence of Polvara was the first injury blow during Thelin’s time in the managerial hot-seat.

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson was then ruled out for six weeks with a fractured shoulder and has only recently returned to action.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Polvara return timeline revealed

The latest injury setback arrived this week with confirmation leading goal-scorer Pape Gueye will be ruled out for up to four months.

Following a scan to assess the extent of the damage it was confirmed Gueye will undergo surgery on a quad muscle tear picked up in training last week.

The former Senegal under-20 international had netted five goals in his last four matches.

Gueye is the Premiership’s leading scorer.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
As Gueye begins his rehabilitation Polvara is closing in on the end of his and a return to first team action.

Thelin said: “Dante is doing fine and progressing.

“Hopefully he will be back in early November.

“That is what I have heard from Kevin Bain (head of medical and football science) that step-by-step, everything is going smoothly and fine.

“Let us see although it is difficult to say exactly.

“Right now he is in a rhythm and it should be around November.”

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara stands with arms crossed in front of an AFC mural. Image: SNS
Bidding for 13 straight victories

Meanwhile, Thelin will bid to extend the sensational winning start to his Aberdeen career when facing Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Under Thelin the Dons have a 100% record having won 12 from 12 games in all competitions this season.

Thelin matched a long-standing record when leading Aberdeen to a 2-1 win against Dundee last weekend.

He equalled a record set by Martin O’Neill for the best ever start by a manger in Scottish football history when winning his first 12 games after taking over at Celtic in 2000.

In-form Aberdeen have conceded just five goals during their 12 game running streak, scoring 32.

Thelin reckons keeper Dimitar Mitov has been key to that winning run and insists the stopper is growing in stature with every game.

Following the clash against Hearts keeper Mitov will meet up with the Bulgarian squad.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
Bulgaria face a UEFA Nations League double header at home to Luxembourg (Saturday, October 12) before an away match at Northern Ireland (Tuesday, October 15).

Thelin said: “Dimi is a really good goalkeeper and is growing every game.

“It is amazing for him.”

