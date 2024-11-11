Jamie McGrath surgery update and return timeline delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Jamie McGrath underwent surgery last week in a bid to limit the number of games he will miss.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath was ruled out of the 4-1 win against Dundee after undergoing minor facial surgery.

Thelin says the surgery was to “fix some parts” after McGrath suffered a clash of heads with Ross County goalkeeper Kacper Lopata in a 1-0 away win on August 31.

McGrath was forced off in the first half in Dingwall and taken straight to hospital.

Though McGrath had featured regularly in the matches since, minor surgery was still required, and Aberdeen and the midfielder elected to have the procedure done last week so he could recover during the international break.

McGrath is expected to return to action for the first game after the break, away to St Mirren on Saturday, November 23.

Thelin says, if McGrath had not had the surgery before the international break, the 28-year-old could have missed “three or four games” instead of one.

He said: “We had to make a decision after Jamie got a hit against Ross County.

“They needed to fix some parts so he had minor surgery.

“We had to decide whether to do it before this game (Dundee) or wait until after the international break, when he’s then going to miss maybe three or four games.

“So we took the decision to get it done before the Dundee game instead.

“Now after the break he’ll be fresh to play again.”

‘There was no danger to Jamie’

McGrath had started every game under Thelin this season until missing the win against Dundee.

The midfielder has delivered the most assists in the Premiership this term with six from 10 league matches.

McGrath is level on six assists with Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn.

Aberdeen playmaker McGrath has also pitched in with three goals in all competitions this season.

Thelin said: “It was a minor operation because of that hit in the collision at Ross County.

“There was no danger to Jamie, but we had to do it sometime and this was the perfect opportunity for us to do it.

“To be able to still get the victory without him says a lot to us about the squad.”

Midfielders set for return to action

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen was ruled out of the win against Dundee due to illness, but is set to return to action after the international break.

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet returned to action from an injury lay-off for the win against Dundee.

Nisbet, on a season-long loan from Championship Millwall, had missed the previous three matches due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old was introduced off the bench in the second half and delivered a goal and assist to help maintain Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

In a further fitness boost for the Dons midfielder, Dante Polvara is closing in on a return from long-term injury.

Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season which required surgery.

The American is back training fully and scheduled to return in the first game after the international break.

It will be the first time Polvara has been involved in a competitive match-day squad under Thelin, who took over as Aberdeen manager this summer.

Thelin said: “Some players have played a lot, but then others take the opportunities and responsibilities.

“It says a lot to us about the squad.

“A season is for a squad, not for a starting XI.”