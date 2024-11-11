Jamie McGrath surgery update and return timeline delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath surgery update and return timeline delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen midfielder McGrath missed the 4-1 win against Dundee having undergone 'minor surgery'

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath in action. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed Jamie McGrath underwent surgery last week in a bid to limit the number of games he will miss.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath was ruled out of the 4-1 win against Dundee after undergoing minor facial surgery.

Thelin says the surgery was to “fix some parts” after McGrath suffered a clash of heads with Ross County goalkeeper Kacper Lopata in a 1-0 away win on August 31.

McGrath was forced off in the first half in Dingwall and taken straight to hospital.

Though McGrath had featured regularly in the matches since, minor surgery was still required, and Aberdeen and the midfielder elected to have the procedure done last week so he could recover during the international break.

McGrath is expected to return to action for the first game after the break, away to St Mirren on Saturday, November 23.

Thelin says, if McGrath had not had the surgery before the international break, the 28-year-old could have missed “three or four games” instead of one.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Ross County's Kacper Lopata go down after a head collision. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Ross County's Kacper Lopata go down after a head collision. Image: SNS.

He said: “We had to make a decision after Jamie got a hit against Ross County.

“They needed to fix some parts so he had minor surgery.

“We had to decide whether to do it before this game (Dundee) or wait until after the international break, when he’s then going to miss maybe three or four games.

“So we took the decision to get it done before the Dundee game instead.

“Now after the break he’ll be fresh to play again.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath is forced off after a head knock during a William Hill Premiership match against Ross County. Image: SNS.

‘There was no danger to Jamie’

McGrath had started every game under Thelin this season until missing the win against Dundee.

The midfielder has delivered the most assists in the Premiership this term with six from 10 league matches.

McGrath is level on six assists with Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn.

Aberdeen playmaker McGrath has also pitched in with three goals in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Celtic's Arne Engels in action during the 2-2 draw at Parkhead. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath and Celtic's Arne Engels in action during the 2-2 draw at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It was a minor operation because of that hit in the collision at Ross County.

“There was no danger to Jamie, but we had to do it sometime and this was the perfect opportunity for us to do it.

“To be able to still get the victory without him says a lot to us about the squad.”

Midfielders set for return to action

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen was ruled out of the win against Dundee due to illness, but is set to return to action after the international break.

Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet returned to action from an injury lay-off for the win against Dundee.

Nisbet, on a season-long loan from Championship Millwall, had missed the previous three matches due to a calf injury.

The 27-year-old was introduced off the bench in the second half and delivered a goal and assist to help maintain Aberdeen’s unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS.

In a further fitness boost for the Dons midfielder, Dante Polvara is closing in on a return from long-term injury.

Polvara has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring tear during pre-season which required surgery.

The American is back training fully and scheduled to return in the first game after the international break.

It will be the first time Polvara has been involved in a competitive match-day squad under Thelin, who took over as Aberdeen manager this summer.

Jack Mackenzie (L) and Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on November 8. Image: SNS
Jack Mackenzie (L) and Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on November 8. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Some players have played a lot, but then others take the opportunities and responsibilities.

“It says a lot to us about the squad.

“A season is for a squad, not for a starting XI.”

 

Conversation