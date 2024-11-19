Willie Miller: St Mirren, Hibs, Hearts away fixtures will test Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen – but nine points will be aim

Aberdeen will definitely be targeting all nine points from their Premiership away triple-header against St Mirren, Hibs and Hearts – but even seven would be a great return.

It has been a magnificent unbeaten start in the top-flight for the Dons under Jimmy Thelin, with 10 victories and a draw from their opening 11 matches.

The performances have also largely been good, and when they have not been up to the standard Thelin would have hoped for, they have still managed to win to stay level with champions Celtic – the only side to take points off them so far.

The Dons now come to a quickfire three games which are undoubtedly going to test them, their squad resources, their mentality and the start to the season they’ve had.

Aberdeen’s St Mirren trip on Saturday, coming off the back of the 4-1 Pittodrie Premiership victory over Dundee and then the international break, looks the toughest test of the upcoming trio… on paper at least.

Stephen Robinson’s Buddies had a sluggish start to the domestic campaign as they balanced European qualifying commitments, but they have started turning it around with two wins and a draw in their last three league outings, and they’re back on a high in the top-six.

I never think Paisley is a straightforward place to play as it is a tight stadium, and the home crowd, who will likely be there in good numbers, create a loud atmosphere.

However, any away game is difficult – even the subsequent game at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Hibs might be lurching from one disaster to the next at present, and their solitary Premiership win came back on September 14 against St Johnstone (2-0).

Aberdeen and their fans will expect victory going on form.

But the wounded animal can be dangerous, and you need to treat every opponent with respect. Hibs are still a top club, have invested a lot in their playing pool and on their day could still hurt an off-colour Dons.

An on-song Reds side, based on what we have seen under Thelin this term, should claim the points.

If they do, it will be an impressive achievement to have taken on all 11 of their top-flight rivals this season and to have done the clean sweep – apart from the 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

It would be even more impressive to see Thelin achieve such a rare feat (in any season) after just 13 Premiership games in charge.

It is then back to Edinburgh to face second-bottom Hearts at Tynecastle next weekend.

It’s another difficult venue, and the Jambos – after also having a dreadful domestic start amid European football – are coming back to form under their new boss Neil Critchley.

They are nowhere near the levels of performance we have seen from Thelin’s team at this stage, however.

I’m sure against two other outfits of similar financial clout and fanbase in Hibs and Hearts, the Dons – and the Red Army – would be delighted if they could lay down a serious marker of how far apart the clubs are at present.

Aberdeen will eventually suffer a Premiership setback I’m sure, but it would be a continuation of their wonderful season so far if they could claim three back-to-back victories on the road in the days ahead.

The away triple-header kicks off a run of five matches in 14 days for Aberdeen, with game number four a third clash of the season with Celtic.

A showdown with Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops at Pittodrie in two Wednesdays’ time will be a chance for revenge over the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final humbling at Hampden.

Going into the clash with the feelgood factor still intact, and with belief bolstered by another guaranteed atmosphere akin to the 2-1 Granite City league win against Rangers, would be a big boost.

Aberdeen need fitness fortune to keep on rolling

In a challenging run of fixtures which ends on Saturday, December 7, at home to St Johnstone, Aberdeen will hope their relative luck with injuries in the first part of the campaign continues.

Only attacker Pape Habib Gueye (thigh) is expected to miss the end of 2024.

Millwall loan striker Kevin Nisbet is a major player and returned off the bench against Dundee before the break, while Jamie McGrath is expected to have recovered from facial surgery during the international window ahead of Paisley.

In the front half of the pitch, on top of the recognised first XI, we have seen at various times the match-winning impact midfielder Ante Palaversa, wide players Shayden Morris and Vicente Morris, and strikers Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose have had.

The Dons’ settled defence of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, centre-halves Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy, and full-backs Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie, have played almost every game so far and have been the foundation of the success this season.

They have built up the understanding and have been so good it has catapulted Devlin and MacKenzie to Scotland national team recognition.

But there have not been too much disruption to Thelin’s starting line-up overall, which has meant he has had the quality on the bench to make positive changes to matches at key moments.

There is not too much depth for those defensive positions, especially, so we will need to hope the Dons’ fitness fortune continues.

Dante Polvara may need to be patient as he gets set for Dons injury return

American midfielder Dante Polvara will likely need to wait for his opportunity under Thelin at Aberdeen as he returns from long-term injury.

It was really unfortunate for the 24-year-old to suffer a hamstring tear in the summer just as a new manager arrived, and after having proven his worth to the Dons – especially with some big performances in the Europa Conference League campaign – last season.

Polvara has been back in full training in recent weeks and is expected to finally be back in selection contention for the trip to St Mirren on Saturday.

During his absence, boss Thelin’s own man, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, has formed a strong and consistent central midfield partnership with Graeme Shinnie, with Palaversa producing some strong showings following his signing.

Ahead of those central midfield options, in attacking midfield, Jamie McGrath and Leighton Clarkson have been vying for the central position in recent games.

Polvara will almost certaintly have to be patient.

He looks to have taken his injury on the chin and shown the right attitude, and was even helping coach the set-plays during his time on the sidelines.

Polvara was an important player for Aberdeen – and I believe he can be again.

Team-mates with far less rosy-looking Pittodrie futures than Polvara have been vastly improved in a short period of time by Thelin. There is no reason the manager can’t have a similar or greater impact on the former US college player of the year.

Polvara just needs to make sure he is ready to take his opportunity when it comes.