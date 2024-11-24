Aberdeen’s rise will not be broken by first Premiership loss, says midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen insists the end of a long unbeaten Premiership run will not break Aberdeen’s rise under boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons’ unbeaten start to the league campaign that had stretched 11 games, with 10 wins, finally finished with a 2-1 reverse at St Mirren.

League leaders Celtic capitalised on the loss by winning 4-1 at Hearts to open up a three point lead over second-placed Aberdeen.

Heltne Nilsen insists one defeat will not dent the Dons momentum as Thelin and the squad are looking at the “bigger picture”.

He says Aberdeen will continue to think they are a top team – and deliver results to back that up.

The 33-year-old says the Dons will not get emotional about their first league setback and will calmly prepare for the away trip at Hibs on Tuesday.

He said: “If you think that you are a top team and you demand that from yourself, it then often happens.

“You start to believe it yourself and this is a thing that’s starting to happen and we need to keep going.

“The manager sees the big picture, so that’s something he takes over to the group as well.

“So that that we are focusing on the right things.

“The emotions don’t control us, so that’s a very important thing now.

“When you get a knock, you maybe feel like you’ve taken a step back, but you need to focus on the right things and look forward.

“We start being prepared for Tuesday and have a positive mind.

“It’s really important because this will not break us.”

Match kick-off delayed by one hour

Aberdeen’s clash against St Mirren was in danger of being postponed due to heavy overnight snowfall during Storm Bert.

Volunteers, including Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald who is out injured, worked to clear snow off the SMiSA Stadium pitch.

Following discussions between the two clubs, the authorities and referee John Beaton, a pitch inspection was arranged for 2.55pm, with the aim of a provisional 4pm kick-off.

Referee Beaton passed the pitch as playable and the game kicked-off an hour later.

Aberdeen started the match slowly and were 1-0 down at half-time.

Did the hour delay affect the Dons?

Sivert Nilsen said: “I didn’t feel like it affected us, but you never know.

“I think we wanted to make it our advantage by adapting to a new situation.

“These things can happen in a country.

“I’m used to weather changes, big weather changes, so it’s not like a new situation.

“You just have to adapt.”

‘I got the knock. I’m feeling fine’

A £300,000 signing from Norwegian club SK Brann in the summer, Heltne Nilsen has been a key component in Aberdeen’s Premiership rise under Thelin.

The midfielder suffered a clash of heads with St Mirren attacker Toyosi Olusanya in the 67th minute.

Both players required treatment on the pitch.

Aberdeen boss Thelin used the break in play to replace Heltne Nilsen with Ante Palaversa.

Heltne Nisen said: “I got the knock, but I’m feeling fine.

“I’m just disappointed I couldn’t score.”

Disappointment at first league loss

Aberdeen were 1-0 down at the break after Olusanya burst between centre-backs Slobodan Rubezic and Gavin Molloy to score.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath netted in the 50th minute to level.

However Richard Taylor rose to header home a corner in the 83rd minute to end Aberdeen’s unbeaten Premiership run.

Heltne Nilsen said: “We are really disappointed to not win this game.

“St Mirren are a very good team, but I still think it is a game we should be winning.

“But it’s more about the performance we need to look at.”

‘We really want to get a good feeling again’

Aberdeen have the opportunity to deliver a rapid response to their first Premiership defeat under Thelin when facing Hibs in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Hibs are rock bottom of the Premiership, with only one win in 13 games.

Heltne Nilsen said: “I feel very eager to just go and get them, go for it because we want to get back on the right track again.

“We really want to get a good feeling again.”